United js test tools
Mocha is great but having asserts, assert plugins and spies spread out as separate projects is a bit frustrating, especially when you have to jump around all of the different documentations or setup test environment.
Mochaccino goals:
npm install --save-dev mochaccino mocha babel-core babel-register babel-preset-es2015
add the following to your
package.json :
{
...
"scripts": {
"test": "mocha --compilers js:babel-register"
}
"babel": {
"presets": ["es2015"]
}
...
}
create a directory
test with a file
index.js:
import {expect, spy, dom} from 'mochaccino';
describe('mochaccino', () => {
it('do basic expectations', () => {
expect(true).toBeTruthy();
});
it('do spy expectations', () => {
let s = spy();
s(1, 2);
expect(s).toHaveBeenCalledWith(1, 2);
});
it('do DOM testing', () => {
dom.create();
document.body.appendChild(document.createElement('p'));
expect(document.getElementsByTagName('p').length).toEqual(1);
dom.destroy();
});
});
and then just run in the command line:
npm test
for spies:
each expectation can be combined with
not flag:
expect(a).not.toBe(b)
import {spy} from 'mochaccino';
spy(obj, 'funcName'); - spy on objects
spy(obj, 'funcName');
obj.funcName();
expect(obj.funcName).toHaveBeenCalled();
spy(); - create standalone spy
let s = spy();
s();
expect(s).toHaveBeenCalled();
spy(obj, 'funcName').and.callFake(func); - spy on object and call given function instead original one
spy(obj, 'funcName').and.callFake(() => {
return 123;
});
expect(obj.funcName()).toEqual(123);
expect(obj.funcName).toHaveBeenCalled();
spy(obj, 'funcName').restore(); - restore original behaviour by removing the spy
spy(obj, 'funcName');
obj.funcName.restore();
spy(obj, 'funcName').and.callThrough(); - spy on object but call original method
spy(obj, 'funcName').and.returnValue(5); - spy will return a value when called
Mochaccino dom helper lets you run a dom implementation (jsdom) inside the node enviroment. No browser required.
import {expect, dom} from 'mochaccino';
describe('dom testing', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
dom.create();
});
afterEach(() => {
dom.destroy();
});
it('should append a child to the body', () => {
let par = document.createElement('P');
let text = document.createTextNode('some text');
par.appendChild(text);
document.body.appendChild(par);
let parCount = document.getElementsByTagName('P');
expect(document.body.innerHTML).toBeDefined();
expect(parCount.length).toEqual(1);
});
it('should not find the previously appended child', () => {
let parCount = document.getElementsByTagName('P');
expect(document.body.innerHTML).toEqual('');
expect(parCount.length).toEqual(0);
});
});
Unfortunately approach above is not recommended for testing React
component as React's source code makes several assumptions about
the environment it is running in, and one of them is that the
document that is found at "require time" is going to be
the one and only document it ever needs to worry about.
As a result, this type of "reloading" ends up causing more pain
than it prevents.
In that case
document needs to be created only once before
requiring React. This can be done by:
mocha --require mochaccino/dom-setup --compilers js:babel-register
and then "clearing" existing document between the tests to make sure that components do not leak:
import React from 'react';
import { shallow } from 'enzyme';
import { expect, dom } from 'mochaccino';
import App from '../../app/components/App/App';
describe('<App>', () => {
beforeEach(() => {
dom.clear();
});
it('should render', () => {
const wrapper = shallow(<App />);
expect(wrapper).toBeDefined();
});
});