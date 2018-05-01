Fluent pluggable interface for easily wrapping
describe,
context,
it, and
specify blocks in Mocha tests.
var wrap = require('mocha-wrap');
var expect = require('chai').expect;
var mockWindow = {
location: {
href: 'test/url'
}
};
wrap().withGlobal('window', () => mockWindow).describe('mocked window', function () {
it('is mocked', function () {
expect(window).to.equal(mockWindow);
});
it('has the right URL', function () {
expect(window.location.href).to.equal('test/url');
});
});
var obj = { a: 1 };
wrap().withOverrides(() => obj, () => ({ a: 2, b: 3 })).describe('overridden object keys', function () {
it('has "b"', function () {
expect(obj.b).to.equal(3);
});
it('has overridden "a"', function () {
expect(obj.a).to.equal(2);
});
});
wrap().withOverride(() => obj, 'a', () => 4).skip().describe('this test is skipped', function () {
it('also supports .only()!', function () {
expect(true).to.equal(false); // skipped
});
});
A
mocha-wrap plugin is a named function that returns a MochaWrapper instance or a descriptor object.
A plugin’s function
name must begin with the string “with”.
Plugins can be globally registered, or
.used ad-hoc.
.use requires a plugin function as its first argument; further arguments are passed through to the plugin.
.extend requires a non-empty description string, and a descriptor object which may contain a value that is a function, or an array of functions, whose keys correspond to any or all of the supported mocha methods.
Globally registered plugins,
.use calls, and
.extend calls can be chained, stored, and reused - each link in the chain creates a new instance of a MochaWrapper.
A descriptor object may contain any or all of these 5 keys:
a
description string, for use in “describe” and/or “it” (this is required when returning an object)
beforeEach: a function, or array of functions, for use in a
mocha
beforeEach function
afterEach: a function, or array of functions, for use in a
mocha
afterEach function
before: a function, or array of functions, for use in a
mocha
before function
after: a function, or array of functions, for use in a
mocha
after function
The most common approach will be for a plugin function to return
this.extend(description, descriptor).
A plugin function must have a
name that starts with “with”, and will be invoked with a receiver (”this” value) of a MochaWrapper instance.
To register a plugin, call the
register function on
mocha-wrap with the plugin function. This should not be done in a reusable module.
module.exports = function withFoo(any, args, you, want) {
return this.extend('with some foo stuff', {
beforeEach: function () {
// setup ran before each test
},
afterEach: [
function () {
// teardown ran after each test
},
function () {
// more teardown
}
],
before: function () {
// setup ran once before all tests
},
after: function () {
// teardown ran once after all tests
}
});
};
var wrap = require('mocha-wrap');
wrap.register(require('mocha-wrap-with-foo'));
wrap().withFoo().describe…
Although mocha has
describe.skip,
describe.only,
context.skip,
context.only,
it.skip,
it.only,
specify.skip, and
specify.only, it is not possible to implement these in mocha-wrap without using ES5 property accessors. Since this project supports ES3, we decided to use
.skip().describe etc rather than forfeit the ability to have skip/only.
Simply clone the repo,
npm install, and run
npm test