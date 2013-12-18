Mocha reporter without console funkyness
This is a
Spec-style console reporter for mocha that doesn't confuse lesser console environments with funky display modes, cursor tricks or weird control characters.
Use-case is running mocha's in basic console views embedded in IDE's or setups with text buffered output (like travis-ci). The default config uses only some ANSI console colour codes and writes with console.log() but has option to be tuned up or down for your specific unfunky use-case.
Install from npm:
$ npm install mocha-unfunk-reporter --save-dev
Then use
'mocha-unfunk-reporter' as
reporter parameter in your favourite mocha runner.
For example in
grunt-mocha-test:
grunt.initConfig({
// ...
mochaTest: {
options: {
reporter: 'mocha-unfunk-reporter'
},
any: {
src: ['test/**/*.test.js']
}
}
});
There are multiple ways to set global options:
//on module using .option() method
require('mocha-unfunk-reporter').option('<option_name>', <option_value>);
//or on env with prefixed name
process.env['mocha-unfunk-<option_name>'] = <option_value>;
//env also work Bash-style: upper-cased and underscores instead of dashes
process.env['MOCHA_UNFUNK_<OPTION_NAME>'] = <option_value>;
These are equivalent:
process.env['MOCHA_UNFUNK_REPORTPENDING'] = true;
process.env['mocha-unfunk-reportPending'] = true;
require('mocha-unfunk-reporter').option('reportPending', true);
require('mocha-unfunk-reporter').option({reportPending: true});
The package also expose a grunt task
mocha_unfunk to set reporter options.
grunt.initConfig({
mocha_unfunk: {
myStyle: {
options: {
style: 'plain'
}
}
}
}
Report styling:
style
'ansi' - plain with ansi color codes (default)
'plain' - plain text
'none' - even plainer text
'html' - html span's with css colors
'css' - html span's with css classes
'dev' - style development codes
Output mode:
writer
'log' - buffer and stream per line to
console.log() (default)
'stdio' - stream to
process.stdout
'bulk' - single buffered
console.log()
'null' - ignore output
Report details about pending specs, alongside failures:
reportPending
false (default) or
true
Use custom stream:
stream
WritableStream (only usable via
require())
Filter internals from stack:
stackFilter
true (default) or
false
Something like this: (full version)
If you got development install you can use
$ grunt demo to get a quick demo overview.
Tested with:
'assert', supports IE < 9)
'assert' (Node.js, browserify etc)
Should work with any assertion library, like:
Create an issue if you got a tip or see bugs.
Testing on:
Known to work:
Create an issue if you got a tip or request for more.
Unfunk-reporter is written in TypeScript and built using grunt and powered by gruntfile-gtx.
Install development dependencies in your git checkout:
$ npm install
You need the global grunt command:
$ npm install grunt-cli -g
Build and run tests:
// build & display demo (handy for development)
$ grunt -h
// build & full test
$ grunt
// show gtx alias
$ grunt -h
// run test sub module
$ grunt gtx:diff
See the
Gruntfile for additional commands.
q and
node.js to stack filter.
chai-as-promised &
mocha-as-promised to stack filter, updated screenshot
style='ansi'
Copyright (c) 2013 Bart van der Schoor
Licensed under the MIT license.