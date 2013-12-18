Mocha reporter without console funkyness

This is a Spec -style console reporter for mocha that doesn't confuse lesser console environments with funky display modes, cursor tricks or weird control characters.

Use-case is running mocha's in basic console views embedded in IDE's or setups with text buffered output (like travis-ci). The default config uses only some ANSI console colour codes and writes with console.log() but has option to be tuned up or down for your specific unfunky use-case.

Notes

The reporter does not extend mocha's default Base prototype because that is a main source of funkyness. This means not all of mocha's reporter features are supported.

There are many features to ease testing usability, like aggressive attempts at getting a sensible error message or a stack filter that attempts to compact the stack trace by dropping mocha function calls.

Object & string diffs by unfunk-diff.

Output by ministyle & miniwrite.

Usage

Install from npm:

$ npm install mocha-unfunk-reporter

Then use 'mocha-unfunk-reporter' as reporter parameter in your favourite mocha runner.

For example in grunt-mocha-test :

grunt.initConfig({ mochaTest : { options : { reporter : 'mocha-unfunk-reporter' }, any : { src : [ 'test/**/*.test.js' ] } } });

Options

There are multiple ways to set global options:

require ( 'mocha-unfunk-reporter' ).option( '<option_name>' , <option_value>); process.env[ 'mocha-unfunk-<option_name>' ] = <option_value>; //env also work Bash-style: upper-cased and underscores instead of dashes process.env['MOCHA_UNFUNK_<OPTION_NAME>'] = <option_value>;

These are equivalent:

process.env[ 'MOCHA_UNFUNK_REPORTPENDING' ] = true ; process.env[ 'mocha-unfunk-reportPending' ] = true ; require ( 'mocha-unfunk-reporter' ).option( 'reportPending' , true ); require ( 'mocha-unfunk-reporter' ).option({ reportPending : true });

The package also expose a grunt task mocha_unfunk to set reporter options.

grunt.initConfig({ mocha_unfunk : { myStyle : { options : { style : 'plain' } } } }

Values

Report styling: style

'ansi' - plain with ansi color codes (default)

- plain with ansi color codes (default) 'plain' - plain text

- plain text 'none' - even plainer text

- even plainer text 'html' - html span's with css colors

- html span's with css colors 'css' - html span's with css classes

- html span's with css classes 'dev' - style development codes

Output mode: writer

'log' - buffer and stream per line to console.log() (default)

- buffer and stream per line to (default) 'stdio' - stream to process.stdout

- stream to 'bulk' - single buffered console.log()

- single buffered 'null' - ignore output

Report details about pending specs, alongside failures: reportPending

false (default) or true

Use custom stream: stream

any standard WritableStream (only usable via require() )

Filter internals from stack: stackFilter

true (default) or false

Examples

Something like this: (full version)

If you got development install you can use $ grunt demo to get a quick demo overview.

Compatibility

Assertion libraries

Tested with:

Chai Assertion Libary (best of the best, but no IE < 9)

Proclaim (Chai-like 'assert' , supports IE < 9)

, supports IE < 9) CommonJS-style 'assert' (Node.js, browserify etc)

Should work with any assertion library, like:

Expect.js (minimal reporting, use Chai's expect-style)

Should.js (untested, use Chai's should-style)

Create an issue if you got a tip or see bugs.

Mocha flavors:

Testing on:

Known to work:

grunt-simple-mocha (grunt + node)

grunt-mocha-spawn (grunt + node)

grunt-cafe-mocha (grunt + node)

Create an issue if you got a tip or request for more.

Build

Unfunk-reporter is written in TypeScript and built using grunt and powered by gruntfile-gtx.

Install development dependencies in your git checkout:

npm install

You need the global grunt command:

npm install grunt-cli -g

Build and run tests:

$ grunt -h $ grunt $ grunt -h $ grunt gtx:diff

See the Gruntfile for additional commands.

Versions

0.4.0 - externalised unfunk-diff, using ministyle, miniwrite, dropped obsolete code.

0.3.7 - fixed some bugs

0.3.6 - relaxed string encoding, cleaned stack code, support Q longStack, support multi-line messages, fixed bugs & hardened output, added q and node.js to stack filter.

and to stack filter. 0.3.0 - improved diffs (speed, linebreaks, escape with jsesc), added output testing, added grunt task to set options, updated project

0.2.3 - support bash style uppercased+underscore-style ENV options (tip by @reydelamirienda), skip diff excessively lengthy objects (strings/arrays/arguments/buffers)

0.2.2 - fixed regular Error (stack) reporting, added chai-as-promised & mocha-as-promised to stack filter, updated screenshot

& to stack filter, updated screenshot 0.2.1 - tweaked display, added pending test report (by @geekdave)

0.2.0 - added string diff, more assertions and runner compatibility, changed default to style='ansi'

0.1.13 - fix for grunt-mocha duration stats compatibility

0.1.12 - refactored options; added style and writer

0.1.11 - added mocha bin command test, improved reporting

0.1.10 - objectDiff fix, added option() methods

0.1.8 - compatible with grunt-mocha (PhantomJS)

License

Copyright (c) 2013 Bart van der Schoor

Licensed under the MIT license.