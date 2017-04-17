Multiple test cases per mocha test

Allows specifying multiple test cases for each mocha test.

This package was inspired by the given method in Pavlov.

Install

$ npm install --save-dev mocha-testdata

Usage

Here's a basic example with the BDD interface:

import * as assert from assert; import { given } from mocha-testdata; describe( 'My test suite' , function ( ) { given( '' , false , null , undefined ).it( 'passes if value is falsey' , function ( value ) { assert.ok(!value); }); });

And the same example with the TDD interface:

import * as assert from assert; import { given } from mocha-testdata; suite( 'My test suite' , function ( ) { withData( '' , false , null , undefined ).test( 'passes if value is falsey' , function ( value ) { assert.ok(!value); }); });

API

Assuming:

var testData = require ( 'mocha-testdata' );

Defines set of test data for a test case.

data

Type: Array or argument list

Default: empty array

Values to pass to the test. If the arguments themselves are arrays, they will be passed as multiple arguments to the test function. If a data item is an object, the description property is used to construct the individual test name.

Returns:

it : define a test case (for use with BDD interface)

: define a test case (for use with BDD interface) test : define a test case (for use with TDD & qunit interfaces)

Example with multiple arguments:

import * as assert from assert; import { given } from mocha-testdata; suite( 'My test suite' , function ( ) { given([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 2 , 1 ]).test( 'sum to 6' , function ( a, b, c ) { assert.strictEqual(a + b + c, 6 ); }); });

Defines set of test data for an async test case.

data

Same as testData.given(data) .

Returns:

it : define an async test case (for use with BDD interface)

: define an async test case (for use with BDD interface) test : define an async test case (for use with TDD & qunit interfaces)

Async test cases take a callback as their first parameter; test data are passed in subsequent parameters.

Example:

import * as assert from assert; import { givenAsync } from mocha-testdata; suite( 'My async test suite' , function ( ) { givenAsync([ 1 , 2 , 3 ], [ 3 , 2 , 1 ]).test( 'sum to 6' , function ( done, a, b, c ) { doSomethingAsync( function ( ) { assert.strictEqual(a + b + c, 6 ); done(); }); }); });

TypeScript notes

The following use-cases are currently supported by included TypeScript typings:

import { given, givenAsync } from "mocha-testdata" ; given( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ).it( "One" , arg => arg); givenAsync( 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ).it( "Two" , ( done, arg ) => done()); const data = [ 1 , 2 , 3 , 4 ]; given(data).it( "Three" , arg => arg); givenAsync(data).it( "Four" , ( done, arg ) => done()); given([ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]).it( "Five" , ( a, b ) => a); givenAsync([ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]).it( "Six" , ( done, a, b ) => done()); const complexData: { 0 : number , 1 : number }[] = [[ 1 , 2 ], [ 3 , 4 ]]; given(complexData).it( "Seven" , ( a, b ) => a); givenAsync(complexData).it( "Eight" , ( done, a, b ) => done()); given({ a: 1 , b: 2 }, { a: 1 , b: 2 }).it( "Nine" , arg => arg.a); givenAsync({ a: 1 , b: 2 }, { a: 1 , b: 2 }).it( "Ten" , ( done, arg ) => arg.a && done()); const structuredData = [{ a: 1 , b: 2 }, { a: 1 , b: 2 }]; given(structuredData).it( "Eleven" , arg => arg.a); givenAsync(structuredData).it( "Twelve" , ( done, arg ) => arg.a && done());

Contributing

Clone git repository npm install (will install dev dependencies needed by the next step) npm start (will start a file system watcher that will re-lint JavaScript and JSON files + re-run all tests when change is detected) Make changes, don't forget to add tests, submit a pull request.

License

MIT © Pandell Technology