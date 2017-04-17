Multiple test cases per mocha test
Allows specifying multiple test cases for each mocha test.
This package was inspired by the
given method in Pavlov.
$ npm install --save-dev mocha-testdata
Here's a basic example with the BDD interface:
import * as assert from assert;
import { given } from mocha-testdata;
describe('My test suite', function () {
given('', false, null, undefined).it('passes if value is falsey', function (value) {
assert.ok(!value);
});
});
And the same example with the TDD interface:
import * as assert from assert;
import { given } from mocha-testdata;
suite('My test suite', function () {
withData('', false, null, undefined).test('passes if value is falsey', function (value) {
assert.ok(!value);
});
});
Assuming:
var testData = require('mocha-testdata');
testData.given(data)
Defines set of test data for a test case.
Type: Array or argument list
Default: empty array
Values to pass to the test. If the arguments themselves are arrays, they will be passed as multiple arguments to the test function.
If a data item is an object, the
description property is used to construct the individual test name.
Returns:
it: define a test case (for use with BDD interface)
test: define a test case (for use with TDD & qunit interfaces)
Example with multiple arguments:
import * as assert from assert;
import { given } from mocha-testdata;
suite('My test suite', function () {
given([1, 2, 3], [3, 2, 1]).test('sum to 6', function (a, b, c) {
assert.strictEqual(a + b + c, 6);
});
});
testData.givenAsync(data)
Defines set of test data for an async test case.
Same as
testData.given(data).
Returns:
it: define an async test case (for use with BDD interface)
test: define an async test case (for use with TDD & qunit interfaces)
Async test cases take a callback as their first parameter; test data are passed in subsequent parameters.
Example:
import * as assert from assert;
import { givenAsync } from mocha-testdata;
suite('My async test suite', function () {
givenAsync([1, 2, 3], [3, 2, 1]).test('sum to 6', function (done, a, b, c) {
doSomethingAsync(function () {
assert.strictEqual(a + b + c, 6);
done();
});
});
});
The following use-cases are currently supported by included TypeScript typings:
import { given, givenAsync } from "mocha-testdata";
// simple data
given(1, 2, 3, 4).it("One", arg => arg);
givenAsync(1, 2, 3, 4).it("Two", (done, arg) => done());
// simple predefined data
const data = [1, 2, 3, 4];
given(data).it("Three", arg => arg);
givenAsync(data).it("Four", (done, arg) => done());
// complex data
given([1, 2], [3, 4]).it("Five", (a, b) => a);
givenAsync([1, 2], [3, 4]).it("Six", (done, a, b) => done());
// complex predefined data
const complexData: { 0: number, 1: number }[] = [[1, 2], [3, 4]]; // explicit typing is required here, type inference is not good enough in TypeScript 1.8.9
given(complexData).it("Seven", (a, b) => a);
givenAsync(complexData).it("Eight", (done, a, b) => done());
// structured data
given({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 }).it("Nine", arg => arg.a);
givenAsync({ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 }).it("Ten", (done, arg) => arg.a && done());
// structured predefined data
const structuredData = [{ a: 1, b: 2 }, { a: 1, b: 2 }];
given(structuredData).it("Eleven", arg => arg.a);
givenAsync(structuredData).it("Twelve", (done, arg) => arg.a && done());
Clone git repository
npm install (will install dev dependencies needed by the next step)
npm start (will start a file system watcher that will re-lint JavaScript and JSON files + re-run all tests when change is detected)
Make changes, don't forget to add tests, submit a pull request.
MIT © Pandell Technology