mocha-teamcity-reporter Teamcity reporter which makes it possible to display test results in real-time, makes test information
available on the Tests tab of the Build Results page.
mocha-teamcity-reporter@3 if this is an issue
ignoreHookWithName to skip reporting for hooks with title containing some word (@DJ-Glock)
In your project run a npm install command:
npm install mocha-teamcity-reporter --save-dev
Basically, have your project's package.json be like:
{
"devDependencies": {
"mocha-teamcity-reporter": ">=2.0.0"
}
}
https://github.com/visionmedia/mocha/wiki/Third-party-reporters describes using third party reporters in mocha.
Then call mocha with:
mocha --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter test
lib/teamcityBrowser
test\browser
Can set flowId like:
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options flowId=gobbledygook
Can set a top-level suite name, which will wrap all other suites.
This is useful for reading test output when running multiple suites in a single build
To enable this please Please note this will probaly be made default in the next major version
Record failures for hooks such as before/after etc Please note this will probably be made default in the next major version
Display skip tests as ignored
This option should be used in pair with recordHookFailures. It allows you to skip reporting of hooks containing some word. Including root hooks.
Example:
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options recordHookFailures --reporter-options ignoreHookWithName=HookNoReporting
For root hooks defined the following way:
exports.mochaHooks = () => {
return {
beforeEach: [
function beforeEachRootHookNoReporting() {
assert.strictEqual(1, 1);
}
],
afterEach: [
function afterEachRoot() {
assert.strictEqual(1, 1);
},
]
};
};
beforeEach hook beforeEachRootHookNoReporting() will not be reported as testStarted. But hook afterEachRoot() will be reported:
This will allow a hyperlink to appear to compare actual vs expected Please note this requires the error thrown in mocha to have the properties actual and expected. For example an assertionError has this
This will be shown in teamcity like this:
AssertionError [ERR_ASSERTION]: 2 == 1
at Context.<anonymous> (test/test_data/simple.js:11:11)
======= Failed test run #10 ==========
Show diff between expected and actual values
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options topLevelSuite=top-level-suite-name
mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter --reporter-options useStdError=true
MOCHA_TEAMCITY_TOP_LEVEL_SUITE='top-level-suite-name' mocha test --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter
This is not supported out of the box by this plugin but have a look at the following:
mocha test/test_data/simple.js --reporter mocha-teamcity-reporter or
npm run test-teamcity-example
https://confluence.jetbrains.com/display/TCD10/Build+Script+Interaction+with+TeamCity