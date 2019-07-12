openbase logo
26.8K

GitHub Stars

67

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

13

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

mocha-steps

Sequential scenarios for Mocha

NPM License

Build Status

Dependencies Dev dependencies

Global step() function, as a drop-in replacement for it(). Any failing step will abort the parent describe immediately. This is handy for BDD-like scenarios, or smoke tests that need to run through specific steps.

Setup

npm install mocha-steps --save-dev

Then simply run mocha with --require mocha-steps.

Example

describe('my smoke test', function() {

  step('login', function() {
  });

  step('buy an item', function() {
    throw new Error('failed');
  });

  step('check my balance', function() {
  });

  xstep('temporarily ignored', function() {
  });

});
  • With the standard it()
my smoke test
   ✓ login
   ✗ buy an item
   ✓ check my balance
   - temporarily ignored
  • Using step()
my smoke test
   ✓ login
   ✗ buy an item
   - check my balance
   - temporarily ignored

Notes

  • Unlike Mocha's --bail option, the rest of the test suite will run normally.
  • step() works with synchronous, async, event-based and promise tests.

When submitting a PR, please run ./test.sh and implement new test cases if required.

