Sequential scenarios for Mocha
Global
step() function, as a drop-in replacement for
it(). Any failing
step will abort the parent
describe immediately. This is handy for BDD-like scenarios, or smoke tests that need to run through specific steps.
npm install mocha-steps --save-dev
Then simply run mocha with
--require mocha-steps.
describe('my smoke test', function() {
step('login', function() {
});
step('buy an item', function() {
throw new Error('failed');
});
step('check my balance', function() {
});
xstep('temporarily ignored', function() {
});
});
my smoke test
✓ login
✗ buy an item
✓ check my balance
- temporarily ignored
my smoke test
✓ login
✗ buy an item
- check my balance
- temporarily ignored
--bail option, the rest of the test suite will run normally.
step() works with synchronous, async, event-based and promise tests.
When submitting a PR, please run
./test.sh and implement new test cases if required.