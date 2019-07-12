Sequential scenarios for Mocha

Global step() function, as a drop-in replacement for it() . Any failing step will abort the parent describe immediately. This is handy for BDD-like scenarios, or smoke tests that need to run through specific steps.

Setup

npm install mocha-steps --save-dev

Then simply run mocha with --require mocha-steps .

Example

describe( 'my smoke test' , function ( ) { step( 'login' , function ( ) { }); step( 'buy an item' , function ( ) { throw new Error ( 'failed' ); }); step( 'check my balance' , function ( ) { }); xstep( 'temporarily ignored' , function ( ) { }); });

With the standard it()

my smoke test ✓ login ✗ buy an item ✓ check my balance - temporarily ignored

Using step()

my smoke test ✓ login ✗ buy an item - check my balance - temporarily ignored

Notes

Unlike Mocha's --bail option, the rest of the test suite will run normally.

option, the rest of the test suite will run normally. step() works with synchronous, async, event-based and promise tests.