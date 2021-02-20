This is a custom reporter for use with the Javascript testing framework, mocha. It generates a HTML/CSS report that helps visualize your test suites.
$ npm install --save-dev mocha-simple-html-reporter
Tell mocha to use this reporter:
$ mocha testfile.js --reporter mocha-simple-html-reporter --reporter-options output=report.html
By default, it will output to the console. To write directly to a file, use
--reporter-options output=filename.html.
The HTML reporter is currently the only browser reporter supported by Mocha.
It means that original HTML reporter not building HTML report. It run tests in browser.
mocha-html-reporter package?
The
mocha-html-reporter package has the following problems:
stdout.
head.html and
tail.html to build report with styles and scripts.
node_modules.
jQuery.
mochawesome package?
The
mochawesome package feels very comfortable, but html page will be quite slow for lots of tests.
Besides the interface is different from the original. For some, it may be important.
MIT © Andrew Abramov