mocha-osx-reporter is a reporter for mocha that displays test results in the OSX Notification Center). It only works for node.js at the moment.

Usage

npm install mocha-osx-reporter mocha

If you want to use another reporter to display the outputs to the console, you can use mocha-multi.

multi = "mocha-osx-reporter=- spec=-" mocha --reporter mocha-multi

Contributions

Please open issues for bugs and suggestions in github.

Author

Jerome Touffe-Blin, @jtblin, About me

License

mocha-osx-reporter is copyright 2014 Jerome Touffe-Blin and contributors. It is licensed under the BSD license. See the include LICENSE file for details.