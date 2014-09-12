mocha-osx-reporter is a reporter for mocha that displays test results in the
OSX Notification Center). It only works for node.js at the moment.
npm install mocha-osx-reporter --save-dev
mocha --reporter mocha-osx-reporter
If you want to use another reporter to display the outputs to the console, you can use mocha-multi.
multi="mocha-osx-reporter=- spec=-" mocha --reporter mocha-multi
Please open issues for bugs and suggestions in github.
Jerome Touffe-Blin, @jtblin, About me
mocha-osx-reporter is copyright 2014 Jerome Touffe-Blin and contributors. It is licensed under the BSD license. See the include LICENSE file for details.