by Jerome Touffe-Blin
0.1.2 (see all)

A Mocha reporter. Report results with OSX Notification Center.

Overview

Popularity

Downloads/wk

43

GitHub Stars

12

Maintenance

Last Commit

7yrs ago

Contributors

0

Package

Dependencies

1

License

BSD-2-Clause

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

NPM version

mocha-osx-reporter is a reporter for mocha that displays test results in the OSX Notification Center). It only works for node.js at the moment.

Usage

npm install mocha-osx-reporter --save-dev
mocha --reporter mocha-osx-reporter

If you want to use another reporter to display the outputs to the console, you can use mocha-multi.

multi="mocha-osx-reporter=- spec=-" mocha --reporter mocha-multi

Contributions

Please open issues for bugs and suggestions in github.

Author

Jerome Touffe-Blin, @jtblin, About me

License

mocha-osx-reporter is copyright 2014 Jerome Touffe-Blin and contributors. It is licensed under the BSD license. See the include LICENSE file for details.

