Detect forgotten
describe.only and
it.only in mocha tests.
npm i -g mocha-only-detector
If given two files:
// foo.js
describe.only('Foo', function () {
it('should foobaz bar', function (done) {
// ...
done();
});
});
// bar.js
describe('bar', function () {
it('should foobar', function (done) {
// ...
done();
});
});
Then running:
$ mocha-only-detector foo.js bar.js
will return the following error output and a non-zero exit code:
[Error: Error while checking foo.js: Contains describe.only or it.only]