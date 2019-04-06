Detect forgotten describe.only and it.only in mocha tests.

Install

npm i -g mocha-only-detector

Usage

If given two files:

describe.only( 'Foo' , function ( ) { it( 'should foobaz bar' , function ( done ) { done(); }); });

describe( 'bar' , function ( ) { it( 'should foobar' , function ( done ) { done(); }); });

Then running:

$ mocha-only-detector foo .js bar .js

will return the following error output and a non-zero exit code: