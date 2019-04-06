openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mod

mocha-only-detector

by Alberto Pose
1.0.1 (see all)

Detect 'describe.only' and 'it.only' statements in your mocha tests.

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

687

GitHub Stars

10

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

4

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mocha-only-detector

Detect forgotten describe.only and it.only in mocha tests.

Install

npm i -g mocha-only-detector

Usage

If given two files:

// foo.js
describe.only('Foo', function () {
  it('should foobaz bar', function (done) {
    // ...
    done();
  });
});

// bar.js
describe('bar', function () {
  it('should foobar', function (done) {
    // ...
    done();
  });
});

Then running:

$ mocha-only-detector foo.js bar.js

will return the following error output and a non-zero exit code:

[Error: Error while checking foo.js: Contains describe.only or it.only]

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial