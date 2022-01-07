A bit of a hack to get multiple reporters working with mocha

Usage

npm install mocha-multi mocha

Choosing Reporters

For both methods below, the special value of - (hyphen) for destination uses normal stdout/stderr.

With the multi Environment Variable

Set the environment variable multi to whitespace-separated type=destination pairs.

multi= 'dot=- xunit=file.xml doc=docs.html' mocha -R mocha-multi

With --reporter-options

Pass --reporter-options with comma-separated type=destination pairs.

mocha -R mocha-multi --reporter-options dot=-,xunit=file.xml,doc=docs.html

From a file

Using either of the above methods, include a type=destination pair where the type is mocha-multi and the destination is a filename, e.g. mocha-multi=mocha-multi-reporters.json

More reporters will be loaded from the named file, which must be valid JSON in the same data format described below for passing reporterOptions to Mocha programmatically.

Using mocha-multi programmatically

You may specify the desired reporters (and their options) by passing reporterOptions to the Mocha contructor.

For example: the following config is the equivalent of setting multi='spec=- Progress=/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out' , with the addition of passing the verbose: true option to the Progress reporter.

var reporterOptions = { Progress: { stdout: "/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out" , options: { verbose: true } }, spec: "-" }; var mocha = new Mocha({ ui: "bdd" reporter: "mocha-multi" , reporterOptions: reporterOptions }); mocha.addFile( "test/dummy-spec.js" ); mocha.run( function onRun(failures){ console.log(failures); });

The options will be passed as the second argument to the reporter constructor.

How it works

A big hack that keeps changing the value of process.stdout and process.stderr whenever a reporter is doing its thing.

Yeah, Sorry!

All the hacks

This is very hacky, specifically:

The process and console objects get their internal state messed with

and objects get their internal state messed with process.exit is hacked to wait for streams to finish writing

is hacked to wait for streams to finish writing Only works if reporters queue writes synchronously in event handlers

Could this be a bit less hacky?

Now that https://github.com/mochajs/mocha/pull/1059 is released the process.exit hack could maybe be tidier

Having each reporter run in a child process would make it eaiser to capture their streams, but might lead to other issues

TODO

Add tests for coverage reports

Add tests which produce multiple reports at once

Add test for help text

Add test that uses --no-exit

HISTORY

The breaking changes are mostly around internals, and shouldn't affect most people.