A bit of a hack to get multiple reporters working with mocha
npm install mocha-multi --save-dev
mocha --reporter mocha-multi
For both methods below, the special value of
- (hyphen) for destination uses normal stdout/stderr.
multi Environment Variable
Set the environment variable
multi to whitespace-separated type=destination pairs.
multi='dot=- xunit=file.xml doc=docs.html' mocha -R mocha-multi
--reporter-options
Pass
--reporter-options with comma-separated type=destination pairs.
mocha -R mocha-multi --reporter-options dot=-,xunit=file.xml,doc=docs.html
Using either of the above methods, include a type=destination pair where the type is mocha-multi and the destination is a filename, e.g.
mocha-multi=mocha-multi-reporters.json
More reporters will be loaded from the named file, which must be valid JSON in the same data format described below for passing reporterOptions to Mocha programmatically.
You may specify the desired reporters (and their options) by passing
reporterOptions to the Mocha contructor.
For example: the following config is the equivalent of setting
multi='spec=- Progress=/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out', with the addition of passing the
verbose: true option to the Progress reporter.
var reporterOptions = {
Progress: {
stdout: "/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out",
options: {
verbose: true
}
},
spec: "-"
};
var mocha = new Mocha({
ui: "bdd"
reporter: "mocha-multi",
reporterOptions: reporterOptions
});
mocha.addFile("test/dummy-spec.js");
mocha.run(function onRun(failures){
console.log(failures);
});
The options will be passed as the second argument to the reporter constructor.
A big hack that keeps changing the value of process.stdout and process.stderr whenever a reporter is doing its thing.
Yeah, Sorry!
This is very hacky, specifically:
process and
console objects get their internal state messed with
process.exit is hacked to wait for streams to finish writing
Now that https://github.com/mochajs/mocha/pull/1059 is released the process.exit hack could maybe be tidier
Having each reporter run in a child process would make it eaiser to capture their streams, but might lead to other issues
The breaking changes are mostly around internals, and shouldn't affect most people.