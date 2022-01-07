openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

mocha-multi

by Glen Mailer
1.1.5 (see all)

A bit of a hack to get multiple reporters working with mocha

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

60K

GitHub Stars

72

Maintenance

Last Commit

1mo ago

Contributors

23

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Top Feedback

1Great Documentation

Readme

mocha-multi

A bit of a hack to get multiple reporters working with mocha

Build Status NPM version

Usage

npm install mocha-multi --save-dev
mocha --reporter mocha-multi

Choosing Reporters

For both methods below, the special value of - (hyphen) for destination uses normal stdout/stderr.

With the multi Environment Variable

Set the environment variable multi to whitespace-separated type=destination pairs.

multi='dot=- xunit=file.xml doc=docs.html' mocha -R mocha-multi

With --reporter-options

Pass --reporter-options with comma-separated type=destination pairs.

mocha -R mocha-multi --reporter-options dot=-,xunit=file.xml,doc=docs.html

From a file

Using either of the above methods, include a type=destination pair where the type is mocha-multi and the destination is a filename, e.g. mocha-multi=mocha-multi-reporters.json

More reporters will be loaded from the named file, which must be valid JSON in the same data format described below for passing reporterOptions to Mocha programmatically.

Using mocha-multi programmatically

You may specify the desired reporters (and their options) by passing reporterOptions to the Mocha contructor.

For example: the following config is the equivalent of setting multi='spec=- Progress=/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out', with the addition of passing the verbose: true option to the Progress reporter.

var reporterOptions = {
    Progress: {
        stdout: "/tmp/mocha-multi.Progress.out",
        options: {
            verbose: true
        }
    },
    spec: "-"
};

var mocha = new Mocha({
    ui: "bdd"
    reporter: "mocha-multi",
    reporterOptions: reporterOptions
});
mocha.addFile("test/dummy-spec.js");
mocha.run(function onRun(failures){
    console.log(failures);
});

The options will be passed as the second argument to the reporter constructor.

How it works

A big hack that keeps changing the value of process.stdout and process.stderr whenever a reporter is doing its thing.

Seriously?

Yeah, Sorry!

All the hacks

This is very hacky, specifically:

  • The process and console objects get their internal state messed with
  • process.exit is hacked to wait for streams to finish writing
  • Only works if reporters queue writes synchronously in event handlers

Could this be a bit less hacky?

  • Now that https://github.com/mochajs/mocha/pull/1059 is released the process.exit hack could maybe be tidier

  • Having each reporter run in a child process would make it eaiser to capture their streams, but might lead to other issues

TODO

  • Add tests for coverage reports
  • Add tests which produce multiple reports at once
  • Add test for help text
  • Add test that uses --no-exit

HISTORY

1.0.0 (unreleased)

The breaking changes are mostly around internals, and shouldn't affect most people.

  • BREAKING: MochaMulti.prototype.done removed, new MochaMulti(...).done now optional
  • BREAKING: new MochaMulti(...).options removed
  • BREAKING: Must run at least mocha@>=2.2.0
  • BREAKING: Must run at least node@>=6.0.0
  • Correctly set exit code when writing to files
  • Declare support for mocha@^4.0.0
  • Support running mocha without a run callback
  • Upgrade to ES2015+ via eslint-preset-airbnb-base (MochaMulti is an ES class)
  • Avoid patching stderr, now that mocha does not write to it

Rate & Review

Great Documentation1
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
john harvey1 Rating0 Reviews
November 8, 2020
Great Documentation

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial