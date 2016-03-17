Test helpers for using mongoose with mocha.
See the example spec (copied below) for more details.
install via npm
$ npm install mocha-mongoose
require mocha-mongoose in your spec helper (easier) or in each spec file
require('mocha-mongoose')('mongodb://your-mongodb-url-here');
mocha-mongoose will automatically clear all of your collections before each spec run
optionally provide a
skip option to tell mocha-mongoose not to clear specific collections.
require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI, { skip: ['collectionname1', 'collectionname2'] });
This is a copy of example/test.js
var dbURI = 'mongodb://localhost/demo-app-clearing-db'
, should = require('chai').should()
, mongoose = require('mongoose')
, Dummy = mongoose.model('Dummy', new mongoose.Schema({a:Number}))
, clearDB = require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI)
;
describe("Example spec for a model", function() {
beforeEach(function(done) {
if (mongoose.connection.db) return done();
mongoose.connect(dbURI, done);
});
it("can be saved", function(done) {
new Dummy({a: 1}).save(done);
});
it("can be listed", function(done) {
new Dummy({a: 1}).save(function(err, model){
if (err) return done(err);
new Dummy({a: 2}).save(function(err, model){
if (err) return done(err);
Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
if (err) return done(err);
// without clearing the DB between specs, this would be 3
docs.length.should.equal(2);
done();
});
});
});
});
it("can clear the DB on demand", function(done) {
new Dummy({a: 5}).save(function(err, model){
if (err) return done(err);
clearDB(function(err){
if (err) return done(err);
Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
if (err) return done(err);
console.log(docs);
docs.length.should.equal(0);
done();
});
});
});
});
});
This is a copy of example/manual.js
var dbURI = 'mongodb://localhost/demo-app-clearing-db'
, expect = require('chai').expect
, mongoose = require('mongoose')
, Dummy = mongoose.model('Dummy', new mongoose.Schema({a:Number}))
, clearDB = require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI, {noClear: true})
;
describe("Example spec for a model", function() {
before(function(done) {
if (mongoose.connection.db) return done();
mongoose.connect(dbURI, done);
});
before(function(done) {
clearDB(done);
});
it("can be saved", function(done) {
Dummy.create({a: 1}, done);
});
it("can save another", function(done) {
Dummy.create({a: 2}, done);
});
it("can be listed", function(done) {
Dummy.find({}, function(err, models){
expect(err).to.not.exist;
expect(models).to.have.length(2);
done();
});
});
it("can clear the DB on demand", function(done) {
Dummy.count(function(err, count){
expect(err).to.not.exist;
expect(count).to.equal(2);
clearDB(function(err){
expect(err).to.not.exist;
Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
expect(err).to.not.exist;
expect(docs.length).to.equal(0);
done();
});
});
});
});
});