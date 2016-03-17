openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mm

mocha-mongoose

by Elliot Foster
1.2.0 (see all)

test helpers for using mongodb with mocha

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

302

GitHub Stars

109

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

8

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mocha-mongoose

Test helpers for using mongoose with mocha.

See the example spec (copied below) for more details.

Travis-CI Build Status Drone.io Build Status

Installation

  1. install via npm

    $ npm install mocha-mongoose

  2. require mocha-mongoose in your spec helper (easier) or in each spec file

    require('mocha-mongoose')('mongodb://your-mongodb-url-here');

  3. mocha-mongoose will automatically clear all of your collections before each spec run

  4. optionally provide a skip option to tell mocha-mongoose not to clear specific collections. require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI, { skip: ['collectionname1', 'collectionname2'] });

Example usage of automatically clearing the DB between specs:

This is a copy of example/test.js

var dbURI    = 'mongodb://localhost/demo-app-clearing-db'
  , should   = require('chai').should()
  , mongoose = require('mongoose')
  , Dummy    = mongoose.model('Dummy', new mongoose.Schema({a:Number}))
  , clearDB  = require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI)
;

describe("Example spec for a model", function() {
  beforeEach(function(done) {
    if (mongoose.connection.db) return done();

    mongoose.connect(dbURI, done);
  });

  it("can be saved", function(done) {
    new Dummy({a: 1}).save(done);
  });

  it("can be listed", function(done) {
    new Dummy({a: 1}).save(function(err, model){
      if (err) return done(err);

      new Dummy({a: 2}).save(function(err, model){
        if (err) return done(err);

        Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
          if (err) return done(err);

          // without clearing the DB between specs, this would be 3
          docs.length.should.equal(2);
          done();
        });
      });
    });
  });

  it("can clear the DB on demand", function(done) {
    new Dummy({a: 5}).save(function(err, model){
      if (err) return done(err);

      clearDB(function(err){
        if (err) return done(err);

        Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
          if (err) return done(err);

          console.log(docs);

          docs.length.should.equal(0);
          done();
        });
      });
    });
  });
});

Example usage of manually clearing the DB:

This is a copy of example/manual.js

var dbURI    = 'mongodb://localhost/demo-app-clearing-db'
  , expect   = require('chai').expect
  , mongoose = require('mongoose')
  , Dummy    = mongoose.model('Dummy', new mongoose.Schema({a:Number}))
  , clearDB  = require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI, {noClear: true})
;

describe("Example spec for a model", function() {
  before(function(done) {
    if (mongoose.connection.db) return done();

    mongoose.connect(dbURI, done);
  });

  before(function(done) {
    clearDB(done);
  });

  it("can be saved", function(done) {
    Dummy.create({a: 1}, done);
  });

  it("can save another", function(done) {
    Dummy.create({a: 2}, done);
  });

  it("can be listed", function(done) {
     Dummy.find({}, function(err, models){
      expect(err).to.not.exist;
      expect(models).to.have.length(2);

      done();
     });
  });

  it("can clear the DB on demand", function(done) {
    Dummy.count(function(err, count){
      expect(err).to.not.exist;
      expect(count).to.equal(2);

      clearDB(function(err){
        expect(err).to.not.exist;

        Dummy.find({}, function(err, docs){
          expect(err).to.not.exist;

          expect(docs.length).to.equal(0);
          done();
        });
      });
    });
  });
});

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial