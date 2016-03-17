Test helpers for using mongoose with mocha.

See the example spec (copied below) for more details.

Installation

install via npm $ npm install mocha-mongoose require mocha-mongoose in your spec helper (easier) or in each spec file require('mocha-mongoose')('mongodb://your-mongodb-url-here'); mocha-mongoose will automatically clear all of your collections before each spec run optionally provide a skip option to tell mocha-mongoose not to clear specific collections. require('mocha-mongoose')(dbURI, { skip: ['collectionname1', 'collectionname2'] });

Example usage of automatically clearing the DB between specs:

This is a copy of example/test.js

var dbURI = 'mongodb://localhost/demo-app-clearing-db' , should = require ( 'chai' ).should() , mongoose = require ( 'mongoose' ) , Dummy = mongoose.model( 'Dummy' , new mongoose.Schema({ a : Number })) , clearDB = require ( 'mocha-mongoose' )(dbURI) ; describe( "Example spec for a model" , function ( ) { beforeEach( function ( done ) { if (mongoose.connection.db) return done(); mongoose.connect(dbURI, done); }); it( "can be saved" , function ( done ) { new Dummy({ a : 1 }).save(done); }); it( "can be listed" , function ( done ) { new Dummy({ a : 1 }).save( function ( err, model ) { if (err) return done(err); new Dummy({ a : 2 }).save( function ( err, model ) { if (err) return done(err); Dummy.find({}, function ( err, docs ) { if (err) return done(err); docs.length.should.equal( 2 ); done(); }); }); }); }); it( "can clear the DB on demand" , function ( done ) { new Dummy({ a : 5 }).save( function ( err, model ) { if (err) return done(err); clearDB( function ( err ) { if (err) return done(err); Dummy.find({}, function ( err, docs ) { if (err) return done(err); console .log(docs); docs.length.should.equal( 0 ); done(); }); }); }); }); });

Example usage of manually clearing the DB:

This is a copy of example/manual.js