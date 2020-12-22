DEPRECATED

If you would like to continue to support/maintenance this package please contact me https://twitter.com/alexander_akait

Allows Mocha tests to be loaded and run via webpack.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install mocha-loader and mocha :

npm install --save-dev mocha-loader mocha

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

file.js

import test from './test.js' ;

webpack.config.js

module .exports = { entry : './entry.js' , output : { path : __dirname, filename : 'bundle.js' , }, module : { rules : [ { test : /test\.js$/ , use : 'mocha-loader' , exclude : /node_modules/ , }, ], }, };

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Alternative usage (without configuration):

import test from 'mocha-loader!./test.js' ;

No options for loader.

Examples

Basic

file.js

module .exports = true ;

test.js

describe( 'Test' , () => { it( 'should succeed' , (done) => { setTimeout(done, 1000 ); }); it( 'should fail' , () => { setTimeout( () => { throw new Error ( 'Failed' ); }, 1000 ); }); it( 'should randomly fail' , () => { if ( require ( './module' )) { throw new Error ( 'Randomly failed' ); } }); });

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT