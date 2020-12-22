openbase logo
mocha-loader

by webpack-contrib
5.1.5 (see all)

Mocha Loader

npm
GitHub
CDN

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7.9K

GitHub Stars

145

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

27

Package

Dependencies

4

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

DEPRECATED

If you would like to continue to support/maintenance this package please contact me https://twitter.com/alexander_akait

npm node deps tests coverage chat size

mocha-loader

Allows Mocha tests to be loaded and run via webpack.

Getting Started

To begin, you'll need to install mocha-loader and mocha:

npm install --save-dev mocha-loader mocha

Then add the plugin to your webpack config. For example:

file.js

import test from './test.js';

webpack.config.js

module.exports = {
  entry: './entry.js',
  output: {
    path: __dirname,
    filename: 'bundle.js',
  },
  module: {
    rules: [
      {
        test: /test\.js$/,
        use: 'mocha-loader',
        exclude: /node_modules/,
      },
    ],
  },
};

And run webpack via your preferred method.

Alternative usage (without configuration):

import test from 'mocha-loader!./test.js';

No options for loader.

Examples

Basic

file.js

module.exports = true;

test.js

describe('Test', () => {
  it('should succeed', (done) => {
    setTimeout(done, 1000);
  });

  it('should fail', () => {
    setTimeout(() => {
      throw new Error('Failed');
    }, 1000);
  });

  it('should randomly fail', () => {
    if (require('./module')) {
      throw new Error('Randomly failed');
    }
  });
});

Contributing

Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.

CONTRIBUTING

License

MIT

