If you would like to continue to support/maintenance this package please contact me https://twitter.com/alexander_akait
Allows Mocha tests to be loaded and run via webpack.
To begin, you'll need to install
mocha-loader and
mocha:
npm install --save-dev mocha-loader mocha
Then add the plugin to your
webpack config. For example:
file.js
import test from './test.js';
webpack.config.js
module.exports = {
entry: './entry.js',
output: {
path: __dirname,
filename: 'bundle.js',
},
module: {
rules: [
{
test: /test\.js$/,
use: 'mocha-loader',
exclude: /node_modules/,
},
],
},
};
And run
webpack via your preferred method.
Alternative usage (without configuration):
import test from 'mocha-loader!./test.js';
No options for loader.
file.js
module.exports = true;
test.js
describe('Test', () => {
it('should succeed', (done) => {
setTimeout(done, 1000);
});
it('should fail', () => {
setTimeout(() => {
throw new Error('Failed');
}, 1000);
});
it('should randomly fail', () => {
if (require('./module')) {
throw new Error('Randomly failed');
}
});
});
Please take a moment to read our contributing guidelines if you haven't yet done so.