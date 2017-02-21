LCOV reporter for Mocha.

LCOV format can be found in this geninfo manpage. This LCOV reporter was built after Sonar Javascript Plugin LCOVParser class.

Usage

The mocha-lcov-reporter is a reporter for mocha. In order to get coverage data, the same instructions are to be followed as for the JSONCov and HTMLCov reporters:

Install jscover or node-jscoverage

Instrument your library with jscover (or node-jscoverage )

(or ) Run your tests against your instrumented library and save the output

For example, the following script can be part of your build process (add jscover , mocha , and mocha-lcov-reporter as devDependencies to your package.json file and run npm install ):

rm -rf coverage rm -rf lib-cov mkdir coverage node_modules/.bin/jscover lib lib-cov mv lib lib-orig mv lib-cov lib node_modules/.bin/mocha -R mocha-lcov-reporter > coverage/coverage.lcov rm -rf lib mv lib-orig lib

This script instruments your sources (source 'lib', target 'lib-cov'), temporarily replaces your library by the instrumented version, run the tests against the instrumented version of your sources, and undoes the replacing of the original library by the instrumented library.

A safer and better approach is to instrument your library (target 'lib-cov'), and include that directory from your tests directly. Instead of doing a 'require("../lib")' do a 'require("../lib-cov")'. This saves the hassle of replacing directory 'lib' with directory 'lib-cov' and undoing it afterwards. You can use an environment variable to check if the instrumented library should be included or the normal version:

var lib = process.env.JSCOV ? require ( '../lib-cov' ) : require ( '../lib' );

And to get the test-coverage, run mocha as follows:

JSCOV = 1 mocha -R mocha-lcov-reporter > coverage/coverage.lcov

See the SaXPath project for an example on how to do this.

Incomplete paths in LCOV output

Unfortunately, when the code is instrumented using jscover or node-jscoverage , the output of the reporter will have incomplete paths for the covered files. A quick fix is to update the paths after running the tests with the mocha-lcov-reporter, like so:

JS_COV=1 ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -R mocha-lcov-reporter > coverage/coverage_temp.lcov sed 's,SF:,SF:lib/,' coverage/coverage_temp.lcov > coverage/coverage.lcov

The reason this is that jscover runs on the directory you specify (e.g., lib/ ) and regards that as the root for the project.

Blanket support

Blanket.js can be used as well. After the lcov file, be sure to fix the paths for the covered files. The path will be an URL, having file: as its protocol. Using the same manner as above, the path can be fixed using sed .

Example output

What does LCOV output look like? LCOV is meant to be interpreted by other programs and not meant to be readable by humans. This is an example:

SF :base_unit.js DA :1 ,1 DA :4 ,1 DA :5 ,155 DA :7 ,155 DA :8 ,140 DA :9 ,140 DA :12 ,155 DA :13 ,155 DA :16 ,1 DA :17 ,1 DA :20 ,1 DA :21 ,9 DA :24 ,1 DA :25 ,40 DA :28 ,1 DA :29 ,26 DA :32 ,1 DA :33 ,7 DA :36 ,1 DA :37 ,6 DA :40 ,1 DA :41 ,45 DA :44 ,1 DA :45 ,52 DA :51 ,1 DA :52 ,3 DA :55 ,1 end_of_record