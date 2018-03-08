openbase logo
mlb

mocha-lazy-bdd

by Gordon L. Hempton
0.1.4 (see all)

Lazy bdd interface for mocha that provides RSpec-style let/subject macros for ES5+ projects.

Documentation
116

GitHub Stars

15

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

7

Package

Dependencies

1

License

ISC

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

Mocha Lazy BDD

This module provides a Lazy BDD interface to mocha. The interfaces is identical to the standard bdd interface, but also provides additional RSpec-style lazy/subject macros.

Example Spec

var expect = require('chai').expect;

describe('mocha-lazy-bdd', function() {
  
  describe('lazy', function() {
    
    lazy('value', function() {
      return 'i am lazy';
    });
    
    it('returns the specified value', function() {
      expect(this.value).to.eq('i am lazy');
    });
    
  });
  
});

See this project's specs for more examples.

Installation and Usage

npm install --save-dev mocha-lazy-bdd
mocha -u mocha-lazy-bdd

Or in a browser environment: install mocha-lazy-bdd via bower and then include the distribution before mocha has been setup.

