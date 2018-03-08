This module provides a Lazy BDD interface to mocha. The interfaces is identical to the standard
bdd interface, but also provides additional RSpec-style
lazy/
subject macros.
var expect = require('chai').expect;
describe('mocha-lazy-bdd', function() {
describe('lazy', function() {
lazy('value', function() {
return 'i am lazy';
});
it('returns the specified value', function() {
expect(this.value).to.eq('i am lazy');
});
});
});
See this project's specs for more examples.
npm install --save-dev mocha-lazy-bdd
mocha -u mocha-lazy-bdd
Or in a browser environment: install
mocha-lazy-bdd via bower and then include the distribution before mocha has been setup.