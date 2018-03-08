Mocha Lazy BDD

This module provides a Lazy BDD interface to mocha. The interfaces is identical to the standard bdd interface, but also provides additional RSpec-style lazy / subject macros.

Example Spec

var expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect; describe( 'mocha-lazy-bdd' , function ( ) { describe( 'lazy' , function ( ) { lazy( 'value' , function ( ) { return 'i am lazy' ; }); it( 'returns the specified value' , function ( ) { expect( this .value).to.eq( 'i am lazy' ); }); }); });

See this project's specs for more examples.

Installation and Usage

npm install --save-dev mocha- lazy -bdd mocha -u mocha- lazy -bdd