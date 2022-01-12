openbase logo
mjr

mocha-junit-reporter

by Michael Allen
2.0.2 (see all)

A JUnit XML reporter for mocha.

876K

118

1mo ago

41

5

MIT

DefinitelyTyped

No?

Vanilla JavaScript Test Reporting

4.0/5
Top Feedback

1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
1Highly Customizable
1Bleeding Edge
1Responsive Maintainers

Readme

JUnit Reporter for Mocha

Build Status npm

Produces JUnit-style XML test results.

Installation

$ npm install mocha-junit-reporter --save-dev

or as a global module

$ npm install -g mocha-junit-reporter

Usage

Run mocha with mocha-junit-reporter:

$ mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

This will output a results file at ./test-results.xml. You may optionally declare an alternate location for results XML file by setting the environment variable MOCHA_FILE or specifying mochaFile in reporterOptions:

$ MOCHA_FILE=./path_to_your/file.xml mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

or

$ mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter --reporter-options mochaFile=./path_to_your/file.xml

or

var mocha = new Mocha({
    reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
    reporterOptions: {
        mochaFile: './path_to_your/file.xml'
    }
});

Append properties to testsuite

You can also add properties to the report under testsuite. This is useful if you want your CI environment to add extra build props to the report for analytics purposes

<testsuites>
  <testsuite>
    <properties>
      <property name="BUILD_ID" value="4291"/>
    </properties>
    <testcase/>
    <testcase/>
    <testcase/>
  </testsuite>
</testsuites>

To do so pass them in via env variable:

PROPERTIES=BUILD_ID:4291 mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

or

var mocha = new Mocha({
    reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
    reporterOptions: {
        properties: {
            BUILD_ID: 4291
        }
    }
})

Results Report

Results XML filename can contain [hash], e.g. ./path_to_your/test-results.[hash].xml. [hash] is replaced by MD5 hash of test results XML. This enables support of parallel execution of multiple mocha-junit-reporter's writing test results in separate files.

In order to display full suite title (including parents) just specify testsuitesTitle option

var mocha = new Mocha({
    reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
    reporterOptions: {
        testsuitesTitle: true,
        suiteTitleSeparatedBy: '.' // suites separator, default is space (' '), or period ('.') in jenkins mode
    }
});

If you want to switch classname and name of the generated testCase XML entries, you can use the testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName reporter option.

var mocha = new Mocha({
    reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
    reporterOptions: {
        testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName: true
    }
});

Here is an example of the XML output when using the testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName option:

valueXML output
true<testcase name="should behave like so" classname="Super Suite should behave like so">
false (default)<testcase name="Super Suite should behave like so" classname="should behave like so">

You can also configure the testsuites.name attribute by setting reporterOptions.testsuitesTitle and the root suite's name attribute by setting reporterOptions.rootSuiteTitle.

System out and system err

The JUnit format defines a pair of tags - <system-out/> and <system-err/> - for describing a test's generated output and error streams, respectively. It is possible to pass the test outputs/errors as an array of text lines:

it ('should report output', function () {
  this.test.consoleOutputs = [ 'line 1 of output', 'line 2 of output' ];
});
it ('should report error', function () {
  this.test.consoleErrors = [ 'line 1 of errors', 'line 2 of errors' ];
});

Since this module is only a reporter and not a self-contained test runner, it does not perform output capture itself. Thus, the author of the tests is responsible for providing a mechanism via which the outputs/errors array will be populated.

If capturing only console.log/console.error is an option, a simple (if a bit hack-ish) solution is to replace the implementations of these functions globally, like so:

var util = require('util');

describe('my console tests', function () {
  var originalLogFunction = console.log;
  var originalErrorFunction = console.error;
  beforeEach(function _mockConsoleFunctions() {
    var currentTest = this.currentTest;
    console.log = function captureLog() {
      var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments);
      currentTest.consoleOutputs = (currentTest.consoleOutputs || []).concat(formattedMessage);
    };
    console.error = function captureError() {
      var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments);
      currentTest.consoleErrors = (currentTest.consoleErrors || []).concat(formattedMessage);
    };
  });
  afterEach(function _restoreConsoleFunctions() {
    console.log = originalLogFunction;
    console.error = originalErrorFunction;
  });
  it('should output something to the console', function() {
    // This should end up in <system-out>:
    console.log('hello, %s', 'world');
  });
});

Remember to run with --reporter-options outputs=true if you want test outputs in XML.

Attachments

enabling the attachments configuration option will allow for attaching files and screenshots in JUnit Attachments Plugin format.

Attachment path can be injected into the test object

it ('should include attachment', function () {
  this.test.attachments = ['/absolut/path/to/file.png'];
});

If both attachments and outputs are enabled, and a test injects both consoleOutputs and attachments, then the XML output will look like the following:

<system-out>output line 1
output line 2
[[ATTACHMENT|path/to/file]]</system-out>

Full configuration options

ParameterDefaultEffect
mochaFiletest-results.xmlconfigures the file to write reports to
includePendingfalseif set to a truthy value pending tests will be included in the report
propertiesnulla hash of additional properties to add to each test suite
toConsolefalseif set to a truthy value the produced XML will be logged to the console
useFullSuiteTitlefalseif set to a truthy value nested suites' titles will show the suite lineage
suiteTitleSeparatedBy (space)the character to use to separate nested suite titles. (defaults to ' ', '.' if in jenkins mode)
testCaseSwitchClassnameAndNamefalseset to a truthy value to switch name and classname values
rootSuiteTitleRoot Suitethe name for the root suite. (defaults to 'Root Suite')
testsuitesTitleMocha Teststhe name for the testsuites tag (defaults to 'Mocha Tests')
outputsfalseif set to truthy value will include console output and console error output
attachmentsfalseif set to truthy value will attach files to report in JUnit Attachments Plugin format (after console outputs, if any)
antModefalseset to truthy value to return xml compatible with Ant JUnit schema
antHostnameprocess.env.HOSTNAMEhostname to use when running in antMode will default to environment HOSTNAME
jenkinsModefalseif set to truthy value will return xml that will display nice results in Jenkins

