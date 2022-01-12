JUnit Reporter for Mocha

Produces JUnit-style XML test results.

Installation

npm install mocha-junit-reporter --save-dev

or as a global module

npm install -g mocha-junit-reporter

Usage

Run mocha with mocha-junit-reporter :

mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

This will output a results file at ./test-results.xml . You may optionally declare an alternate location for results XML file by setting the environment variable MOCHA_FILE or specifying mochaFile in reporterOptions :

MOCHA_FILE=./path_to_your/file.xml mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

or

mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter --reporter-options mochaFile=./path_to_your/file.xml

or

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mocha-junit-reporter' , reporterOptions : { mochaFile : './path_to_your/file.xml' } });

Append properties to testsuite

You can also add properties to the report under testsuite . This is useful if you want your CI environment to add extra build props to the report for analytics purposes

< testsuites > < testsuite > < properties > < property name = "BUILD_ID" value = "4291" /> </ properties > < testcase /> < testcase /> < testcase /> </ testsuite > </ testsuites >

To do so pass them in via env variable:

PROPERTIES=BUILD_ID:4291 mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter

or

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mocha-junit-reporter' , reporterOptions : { properties : { BUILD_ID : 4291 } } })

Results Report

Results XML filename can contain [hash] , e.g. ./path_to_your/test-results.[hash].xml . [hash] is replaced by MD5 hash of test results XML. This enables support of parallel execution of multiple mocha-junit-reporter 's writing test results in separate files.

In order to display full suite title (including parents) just specify testsuitesTitle option

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mocha-junit-reporter' , reporterOptions : { testsuitesTitle : true , suiteTitleSeparatedBy : '.' } });

If you want to switch classname and name of the generated testCase XML entries, you can use the testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName reporter option.

var mocha = new Mocha({ reporter : 'mocha-junit-reporter' , reporterOptions : { testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName : true } });

Here is an example of the XML output when using the testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName option:

value XML output true <testcase name="should behave like so" classname="Super Suite should behave like so"> false (default) <testcase name="Super Suite should behave like so" classname="should behave like so">

You can also configure the testsuites.name attribute by setting reporterOptions.testsuitesTitle and the root suite's name attribute by setting reporterOptions.rootSuiteTitle .

System out and system err

The JUnit format defines a pair of tags - <system-out/> and <system-err/> - for describing a test's generated output and error streams, respectively. It is possible to pass the test outputs/errors as an array of text lines:

it ( 'should report output' , function ( ) { this .test.consoleOutputs = [ 'line 1 of output' , 'line 2 of output' ]; }); it ( 'should report error' , function ( ) { this .test.consoleErrors = [ 'line 1 of errors' , 'line 2 of errors' ]; });

Since this module is only a reporter and not a self-contained test runner, it does not perform output capture itself. Thus, the author of the tests is responsible for providing a mechanism via which the outputs/errors array will be populated.

If capturing only console.log/console.error is an option, a simple (if a bit hack-ish) solution is to replace the implementations of these functions globally, like so:

var util = require ( 'util' ); describe( 'my console tests' , function ( ) { var originalLogFunction = console .log; var originalErrorFunction = console .error; beforeEach( function _mockConsoleFunctions ( ) { var currentTest = this .currentTest; console .log = function captureLog ( ) { var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments ); currentTest.consoleOutputs = (currentTest.consoleOutputs || []).concat(formattedMessage); }; console .error = function captureError ( ) { var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments ); currentTest.consoleErrors = (currentTest.consoleErrors || []).concat(formattedMessage); }; }); afterEach( function _restoreConsoleFunctions ( ) { console .log = originalLogFunction; console .error = originalErrorFunction; }); it( 'should output something to the console' , function ( ) { console .log( 'hello, %s' , 'world' ); }); });

Remember to run with --reporter-options outputs=true if you want test outputs in XML.

Attachments

enabling the attachments configuration option will allow for attaching files and screenshots in JUnit Attachments Plugin format.

Attachment path can be injected into the test object

it ( 'should include attachment' , function ( ) { this .test.attachments = [ '/absolut/path/to/file.png' ]; });

If both attachments and outputs are enabled, and a test injects both consoleOutputs and attachments, then the XML output will look like the following:

< system-out > output line 1 output line 2 [[ATTACHMENT|path/to/file]] </ system-out >

Full configuration options