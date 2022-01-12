Produces JUnit-style XML test results.
$ npm install mocha-junit-reporter --save-dev
or as a global module
$ npm install -g mocha-junit-reporter
Run mocha with
mocha-junit-reporter:
$ mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter
This will output a results file at
./test-results.xml.
You may optionally declare an alternate location for results XML file by setting
the environment variable
MOCHA_FILE or specifying
mochaFile in
reporterOptions:
$ MOCHA_FILE=./path_to_your/file.xml mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter
or
$ mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter --reporter-options mochaFile=./path_to_your/file.xml
or
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
reporterOptions: {
mochaFile: './path_to_your/file.xml'
}
});
You can also add properties to the report under
testsuite. This is useful if you want your CI environment to add extra build props to the report for analytics purposes
<testsuites>
<testsuite>
<properties>
<property name="BUILD_ID" value="4291"/>
</properties>
<testcase/>
<testcase/>
<testcase/>
</testsuite>
</testsuites>
To do so pass them in via env variable:
PROPERTIES=BUILD_ID:4291 mocha test --reporter mocha-junit-reporter
or
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
reporterOptions: {
properties: {
BUILD_ID: 4291
}
}
})
Results XML filename can contain
[hash], e.g.
./path_to_your/test-results.[hash].xml.
[hash] is replaced by MD5 hash of test results XML. This enables support of parallel execution of multiple
mocha-junit-reporter's writing test results in separate files.
In order to display full suite title (including parents) just specify
testsuitesTitle option
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
reporterOptions: {
testsuitesTitle: true,
suiteTitleSeparatedBy: '.' // suites separator, default is space (' '), or period ('.') in jenkins mode
}
});
If you want to switch classname and name of the generated testCase XML entries, you can use the
testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName reporter option.
var mocha = new Mocha({
reporter: 'mocha-junit-reporter',
reporterOptions: {
testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName: true
}
});
Here is an example of the XML output when using the
testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName option:
|value
|XML output
true
<testcase name="should behave like so" classname="Super Suite should behave like so">
false (default)
<testcase name="Super Suite should behave like so" classname="should behave like so">
You can also configure the
testsuites.name attribute by setting
reporterOptions.testsuitesTitle and the root suite's
name attribute by setting
reporterOptions.rootSuiteTitle.
The JUnit format defines a pair of tags -
<system-out/> and
<system-err/> - for describing a test's generated output
and error streams, respectively. It is possible to pass the test outputs/errors as an array of text lines:
it ('should report output', function () {
this.test.consoleOutputs = [ 'line 1 of output', 'line 2 of output' ];
});
it ('should report error', function () {
this.test.consoleErrors = [ 'line 1 of errors', 'line 2 of errors' ];
});
Since this module is only a reporter and not a self-contained test runner, it does not perform output capture itself. Thus, the author of the tests is responsible for providing a mechanism via which the outputs/errors array will be populated.
If capturing only console.log/console.error is an option, a simple (if a bit hack-ish) solution is to replace the implementations of these functions globally, like so:
var util = require('util');
describe('my console tests', function () {
var originalLogFunction = console.log;
var originalErrorFunction = console.error;
beforeEach(function _mockConsoleFunctions() {
var currentTest = this.currentTest;
console.log = function captureLog() {
var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments);
currentTest.consoleOutputs = (currentTest.consoleOutputs || []).concat(formattedMessage);
};
console.error = function captureError() {
var formattedMessage = util.format.apply(util, arguments);
currentTest.consoleErrors = (currentTest.consoleErrors || []).concat(formattedMessage);
};
});
afterEach(function _restoreConsoleFunctions() {
console.log = originalLogFunction;
console.error = originalErrorFunction;
});
it('should output something to the console', function() {
// This should end up in <system-out>:
console.log('hello, %s', 'world');
});
});
Remember to run with
--reporter-options outputs=true if you want test outputs in XML.
enabling the
attachments configuration option will allow for attaching files and screenshots in JUnit Attachments Plugin format.
Attachment path can be injected into the test object
it ('should include attachment', function () {
this.test.attachments = ['/absolut/path/to/file.png'];
});
If both attachments and outputs are enabled, and a test injects both consoleOutputs and attachments, then the XML output will look like the following:
<system-out>output line 1
output line 2
[[ATTACHMENT|path/to/file]]</system-out>
|Parameter
|Default
|Effect
|mochaFile
test-results.xml
|configures the file to write reports to
|includePending
false
|if set to a truthy value pending tests will be included in the report
|properties
null
|a hash of additional properties to add to each test suite
|toConsole
false
|if set to a truthy value the produced XML will be logged to the console
|useFullSuiteTitle
false
|if set to a truthy value nested suites' titles will show the suite lineage
|suiteTitleSeparatedBy
(space)
|the character to use to separate nested suite titles. (defaults to ' ', '.' if in jenkins mode)
|testCaseSwitchClassnameAndName
false
|set to a truthy value to switch name and classname values
|rootSuiteTitle
Root Suite
|the name for the root suite. (defaults to 'Root Suite')
|testsuitesTitle
Mocha Tests
|the name for the
testsuites tag (defaults to 'Mocha Tests')
|outputs
false
|if set to truthy value will include console output and console error output
|attachments
false
|if set to truthy value will attach files to report in
JUnit Attachments Plugin format (after console outputs, if any)
|antMode
false
|set to truthy value to return xml compatible with Ant JUnit schema
|antHostname
process.env.HOSTNAME
|hostname to use when running in
antMode will default to environment
HOSTNAME
|jenkinsMode
false
|if set to truthy value will return xml that will display nice results in Jenkins