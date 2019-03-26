Deprecation notice: Consider jsdom-global instead, a simpler alternative that also works outside of Mocha. mocha-jsdom still works, but jsdom-global is better supported.

Test frontend libraries in the console using Node.js, mocha and jsdom.

Usage

$ npm i --save-dev mocha-jsdom

Use jsdom() inside your describe(...) block (or the global context). It will turn your Node.js environment into a mock browser environment supporting the full DOM and browser API. The variables window , document , history (and so on) will then be available for use.

var jsdom = require ( 'mocha-jsdom' ) var expect = require ( 'chai' ).expect describe( 'mocha tests' , function ( ) { jsdom() it( 'has document' , function ( ) { var div = document .createElement( 'div' ) expect(div.nodeName).eql( 'DIV' ) }) })

See examples/basic for an example of a basic setup.

Upgrading to v2.0.0

If you are coming from mocha-jsdom v1.x, remove jsdom if you're not using it before upgrading. jsdom is now a direct dependency of mocha-jsdom .

yarn remove jsdom yarn upgrade mocha-jsdom

npm uninstall -S -D jsdom npm upgrade mocha-jsdom

Node and io.js information

As of jsdom 4.0.0, jsdom now requires io.js and will not work with Node.js 0.12 or below.

How it works

mocha-jsdom is a simple glue to integrate jsdom to mocha.

Invoking jsdom() will inject before and after handlers to the current mocha suite which will setup and teardown jsdom. Here's what it does:

Window : global.window will be available as the jsdom.

Globals : global variables like document and history are propagated, and they're cleaned up after tests run.

Error handling: jsdom errors are sanitized so that their stack traces are shortened.

NB: Before you try this library, learn about jsdom first. In fact, you may be able to integrate jsdom into your tests without this library; this is mostly syntactic sugar and reasonable defaults.

Using with a library

Perfect for testing small DOM-consuming utilities in the console. See test/jquery.js for an example.

describe( 'mocha tests' , function ( ) { var $ jsdom() before( function ( ) { $ = require ( 'jquery' ) }) it( 'works' , function ( ) { document .body.innerHTML = '<div>hola</div>' expect($( "div" ).html()).eql( 'hola' ) }) })

See examples/basic for an example of a basic setup.

Using with a library, alternate

You can also pass the source code via src :

describe( 'mocha tests' , function ( ) { jsdom({ src : fs.readFileSync( 'jquery.js' , 'utf-8' ) }) ... })

Configuration

You can pass jsdom options:

describe( 'mocha tests' , function ( ) { jsdom({ parsingMode : 'xml' }) ... })

Working with mocha --watch

When using with --watch , you my encounter strange errors from 3rd-party libraries like jQuery not working properly.

In these cases, use require('mocha-jsdom').rerequire instead of require() . This will ensure that the require() call will always happen.

var $ var jsdom = require ( 'mocha-jsdom' ) var rerequire = jsdom.rerequire jsdom() before( function ( ) { $ = rerequire( 'jquery' ) })

Special config

Other mocha-jsdom specific options:

globalize - propagates to values in window to global . defaults to true.

console - allows you to use console.log inside a jsdom script. defaults to true.

useEach - bind to Mocha's beforeEach / afterEach rather than before / after . defaults to false.

skipWindowCheck - skips checking of window at startup. When false, mocha-jsdom will throw an error if window already exists. Defaults to false.

Testling support

Yes, fully compatible with testling. A test suite using jsdom should be able to use testling.

See examples/basic for a setup that allows for testing via iojs (jsdom), testling, and mocha via the browser.

Thanks

mocha-jsdom © 2014-2018 Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.

Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).

ricostacruz.com