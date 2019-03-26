Deprecation notice: Consider jsdom-global instead, a simpler alternative that also works outside of Mocha.
mocha-jsdomstill works, but
jsdom-globalis better supported.
Test frontend libraries in the console using Node.js, mocha and jsdom.
$ npm i --save-dev mocha-jsdom
Use
jsdom() inside your
describe(...) block (or the global context). It will
turn your Node.js environment into a mock browser environment supporting the
full DOM and browser API. The variables
window,
document,
history (and so
on) will then be available for use.
var jsdom = require('mocha-jsdom')
var expect = require('chai').expect
describe('mocha tests', function () {
jsdom()
it('has document', function () {
var div = document.createElement('div')
expect(div.nodeName).eql('DIV')
})
})
See examples/basic for an example of a basic setup.
If you are coming from mocha-jsdom v1.x, remove
jsdom if you're not using it before upgrading.
jsdom is now a direct dependency of
mocha-jsdom.
# using Yarn
yarn remove jsdom
yarn upgrade mocha-jsdom
# using npm
npm uninstall -S -D jsdom
npm upgrade mocha-jsdom
As of jsdom 4.0.0, jsdom now requires io.js and will not work with Node.js 0.12 or below.
mocha-jsdom is a simple glue to integrate jsdom to mocha.
Invoking
jsdom() will inject
before and
after handlers to the current
mocha suite which will setup and teardown jsdom. Here's what it does:
Window:
global.window will be available as the jsdom.
Globals: global variables like
document and
history are propagated,
and they're cleaned up after tests run.
Error handling: jsdom errors are sanitized so that their stack traces are shortened.
NB: Before you try this library, learn about jsdom first. In fact, you may be able to integrate jsdom into your tests without this library; this is mostly syntactic sugar and reasonable defaults.
Perfect for testing small DOM-consuming utilities in the console. See test/jquery.js for an example.
describe('mocha tests', function () {
var $
jsdom()
before(function () {
$ = require('jquery')
})
it('works', function () {
document.body.innerHTML = '<div>hola</div>'
expect($("div").html()).eql('hola')
})
})
You can also pass the source code via
src:
describe('mocha tests', function () {
jsdom({
src: fs.readFileSync('jquery.js', 'utf-8')
})
...
})
You can pass jsdom options:
describe('mocha tests', function () {
jsdom({
parsingMode: 'xml'
})
...
})
When using with
--watch, you my encounter strange errors from 3rd-party
libraries like jQuery not working properly.
In these cases, use
require('mocha-jsdom').rerequire instead of
require().
This will ensure that the
require() call will always happen.
var $
var jsdom = require('mocha-jsdom')
var rerequire = jsdom.rerequire
jsdom()
before(function () {
$ = rerequire('jquery')
})
Other mocha-jsdom specific options:
globalize - propagates to values in
window to
global. defaults to true.
console - allows you to use
console.log inside a jsdom script. defaults
to true.
useEach - bind to Mocha's
beforeEach/
afterEach rather than
before/
after.
defaults to false.
skipWindowCheck - skips checking of
window at startup. When false,
mocha-jsdom will throw an error if
window already exists. Defaults to false.
Yes, fully compatible with testling. A test suite using jsdom should be able to use testling.
See examples/basic for a setup that allows for testing via iojs (jsdom), testling, and mocha via the browser.
mocha-jsdom © 2014-2018 Rico Sta. Cruz. Released under the MIT License.
Authored and maintained by Rico Sta. Cruz with help from contributors (list).