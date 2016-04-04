Detect live HTTP requests in your test suite.

Description

mocha-http-detect allows developers to report live HTTP requests in test suites. As a project grows, tests and dependencies can become difficult to manage. As a result, some tests might unwillingly call external services and in turn slow down tests and/or making them less reliable. By reporting live requests, this module identifies tests that might require stubbing calls to external services.

Usage

Install via NPM as a dev dependency:

$ npm i --save-dev mocha-http-detect

Run tests using the --require flag :