mhd

mocha-http-detect

by Christophe Naud-Dulude
0.2.0 (see all)

Detect HTTP requests in your mocha test suites

npm
GitHub
CDN

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

626

GitHub Stars

38

Maintenance

Last Commit

6yrs ago

Contributors

2

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mocha-http-detect

Detect live HTTP requests in your test suite.

screenshot

Description

mocha-http-detect allows developers to report live HTTP requests in test suites. As a project grows, tests and dependencies can become difficult to manage. As a result, some tests might unwillingly call external services and in turn slow down tests and/or making them less reliable. By reporting live requests, this module identifies tests that might require stubbing calls to external services.

Usage

Install via NPM as a dev dependency:

$ npm i --save-dev mocha-http-detect

Run tests using the --require flag:

$ mocha --require mocha-http-detect test.js

