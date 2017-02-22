Mocha-given is a mocha interface that helps you write cleaner specs using
Given,
When,
Then and
And.
It is a shameless port of Justin Searls' jasmine-given which is a tribute to Jim Weirich's terrific rspec-given gem.
describe 'assigning stuff to this', ->
Given -> @number = 24
When -> @number++
And -> @number *= 2
Then -> @number == 50
describe 'assigning stuff to variables', ->
subject = null
Given -> subject = []
When -> subject.push('foo')
Then -> subject.length == 1
describe 'Testing deferred', ->
Given -> @t = Date.now()
Then.after 1500, 'so much time has passed', -> Date.now() - @t >= 1500
describe 'Testing async', ->
Given -> @subject = new User()
Then 'save user', (done) -> @subject.save(done);
If you have mocha installed globally you need to install mocha-given globally as well.
$ npm install -g mocha mocha-given
Then you can run your tests by setting the interface of mocha to mocha-given
$ mocha -u mocha-given --compilers coffee:coffee-script -R spec
If you have installed mocha and mocha-given locally
$ npm install mocha-given coffee-script
you have to call the mocha binary directly:
$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -u mocha-given --compilers coffee:coffee-script -R spec
To run the
mocha-given tests for developing, it has to be symlinked into the
node_modules folder to enable
mocha to resolve
mocha-given.
Therefore run the script:
$ npm run link
Afterwards
mocha has to be installed with
$ npm install mocha.
Now you can run the tests using
$ npm tests and start contributing.
var Mocha = require('mocha');
var fs = require('fs');
var path = require('path');
// require mocha-given after Mocha is set
require('mocha-given');
// the directory with your tests/specs
var testDir = 'tests';
// First, you need to instantiate a Mocha instance.
var mocha = new Mocha({
ui: 'mocha-given',
reporter: 'spec'
});
// Get test files
fs.readdirSync(testDir).filter(function(file){
// allow javascript and coffescript files
return file.match(/\.(coffee|js)$/);
}).forEach(function(file){
mocha.addFile(
path.join(testDir, file)
);
});
// Now, you can run the tests.
mocha.run(function(failures){
process.on('exit', function () {
process.exit(failures);
});
});
Run from command line (with mocha and mocha-given installed):
$ node runtests.js
Thanks to SinnerSchrader for their support and the time to work on this project.