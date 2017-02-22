Mocha-given is a mocha interface that helps you write cleaner specs using Given , When , Then and And . It is a shameless port of Justin Searls' jasmine-given which is a tribute to Jim Weirich's terrific rspec-given gem.

Example Specs

describe 'assigning stuff to this' , -> Given -> @number = 24 When -> @number++ And -> @number *= 2 Then -> @number == 50 describe 'assigning stuff to variables' , -> subject = null Given -> subject = [] When -> subject.push( 'foo' ) Then -> subject.length == 1 describe 'Testing deferred' , -> Given -> @t = Date.now() Then.after 1500 , 'so much time has passed' , -> Date.now() - @t >= 1500 describe 'Testing async' , -> Given -> @subject = new User() Then 'save user' , (done) -> @subject.save(done);

Run tests

Global installation of mocha

If you have mocha installed globally you need to install mocha-given globally as well.

npm install -g mocha mocha-given

Then you can run your tests by setting the interface of mocha to mocha-given

$ mocha -u mocha-given

Local installation of mocha

If you have installed mocha and mocha-given locally

npm install mocha-given coffee-script

you have to call the mocha binary directly:

$ ./node_modules/.bin/mocha -u mocha-given

Run mocha-given tests & start contributing

To run the mocha-given tests for developing, it has to be symlinked into the node_modules folder to enable mocha to resolve mocha-given .

Therefore run the script:

npm run link

Afterwards mocha has to be installed with $ npm install mocha .

Now you can run the tests using $ npm tests and start contributing.

Run tests programmatically

var Mocha = require ( 'mocha' ); var fs = require ( 'fs' ); var path = require ( 'path' ); require ( 'mocha-given' ); var testDir = 'tests' ; var mocha = new Mocha({ ui : 'mocha-given' , reporter : 'spec' }); fs.readdirSync(testDir).filter( function ( file ) { return file.match( /\.(coffee|js)$/ ); }).forEach( function ( file ) { mocha.addFile( path.join(testDir, file) ); }); mocha.run( function ( failures ) { process.on( 'exit' , function ( ) { process.exit(failures); }); });

Run from command line (with mocha and mocha-given installed):

node runtests.js

Credits

Thanks to SinnerSchrader for their support and the time to work on this project.