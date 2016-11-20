A slightly modified version of mocha that uses co to provide generator function support.

describe( "New customer" , function ( ) { var business; var customer; before( function *( ) { yield setup(); business = yield Account.create( "FooBar Inc" ); customer = yield business.addCustomer( "Mr. Baz" ); }); it( "should be the only customer" , function *( ) { var count = yield Customer.count({ businessID : business.id }); assert.equal(count, 1 ); }); after( function *( ) { yield teardown(); }); });

Installation

npm install mocha-co

If you plan to install it globally, please be sure to uninstall any existing mocha aready installed with

sudo npm uninstall -g mocha

and then install mocha-co

sudo npm install -g mocha-co

Then use it as usual.

Original idea: https://labnotes.org/yield-to-the-test-using-mocha-with-es6-generators/

Upstream README below

Description

Mocha is a simple, flexible, fun JavaScript test framework for node.js and the browser. For more information view the documentation.

