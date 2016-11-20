openbase logo
mc

mocha-co

by Ilkka Oksanen
1.17.2 (see all)

Co-mocha

Popularity

Downloads/wk

285

GitHub Stars

26

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

158

Package

Dependencies

8

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Readme

A slightly modified version of mocha that uses co to provide generator function support.

  describe("New customer", function() {
    var business;
    var customer;

    before(function*() {
      yield setup();
      business = yield Account.create("FooBar Inc");
      customer = yield business.addCustomer("Mr. Baz");
    });

    it("should be the only customer", function*() {
      var count = yield Customer.count({ businessID: business.id });
      assert.equal(count, 1);
    });

    after(function*() {
      yield teardown();
    });
  });

Installation

  npm install mocha-co

If you plan to install it globally, please be sure to uninstall any existing mocha aready installed with

  sudo npm uninstall -g mocha

and then install mocha-co

  sudo npm install -g mocha-co

Then use it as usual.

Original idea: https://labnotes.org/yield-to-the-test-using-mocha-with-es6-generators/

Upstream README below

Description

Mocha is a simple, flexible, fun JavaScript test framework for node.js and the browser. For more information view the documentation.

