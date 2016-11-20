A slightly modified version of mocha that uses co to provide generator function support.
describe("New customer", function() {
var business;
var customer;
before(function*() {
yield setup();
business = yield Account.create("FooBar Inc");
customer = yield business.addCustomer("Mr. Baz");
});
it("should be the only customer", function*() {
var count = yield Customer.count({ businessID: business.id });
assert.equal(count, 1);
});
after(function*() {
yield teardown();
});
});
npm install mocha-co
If you plan to install it globally, please be sure to uninstall any existing mocha aready installed with
sudo npm uninstall -g mocha
and then install mocha-co
sudo npm install -g mocha-co
Then use it as usual.
Original idea: https://labnotes.org/yield-to-the-test-using-mocha-with-es6-generators/
Upstream README below
Mocha is a simple, flexible, fun JavaScript test framework for node.js and the browser. For more information view the documentation.
project : mocha
repo age : 2 years, 4 months ago
commits : 1314
active : 372 days
files : 141
authors :
582 TJ Holowaychuk 44.3%
389 Tj Holowaychuk 29.6%
46 Travis Jeffery 3.5%
31 Guillermo Rauch 2.4%
13 Attila Domokos 1.0%
10 John Firebaugh 0.8%
8 Jo Liss 0.6%
7 Nathan Rajlich 0.5%
6 Mike Pennisi 0.5%
6 James Carr 0.5%
6 Brendan Nee 0.5%
5 Aaron Heckmann 0.4%
5 Ryunosuke SATO 0.4%
4 hokaccha 0.3%
4 Joshua Krall 0.3%
4 Xavier Antoviaque 0.3%
3 Jesse Dailey 0.2%
3 Forbes Lindesay 0.2%
3 Sindre Sorhus 0.2%
3 Cory Thomas 0.2%
3 Fredrik Enestad 0.2%
3 Ben Lindsey 0.2%
3 Tyson Tate 0.2%
3 Mathieu Desvé 0.2%
3 Valentin Agachi 0.2%
3 Wil Moore III 0.2%
3 Merrick Christensen 0.2%
3 eiji.ienaga 0.2%
3 fool2fish 0.2%
3 Nathan Bowser 0.2%
3 Paul Miller 0.2%
2 Juzer Ali 0.2%
2 Pete Hawkins 0.2%
2 Jonas Westerlund 0.2%
2 Arian Stolwijk 0.2%
2 Quang Van 0.2%
2 Glen Mailer 0.2%
2 Justin DuJardin 0.2%
2 FARKAS Máté 0.2%
2 Raynos 0.2%
2 Michael Riley 0.2%
2 Michael Schoonmaker 0.2%
2 Domenic Denicola 0.2%
2 Simon Gaeremynck 0.2%
2 Konstantin Käfer 0.2%
2 domenic 0.2%
2 Paul Armstrong 0.2%
2 fcrisci 0.2%
2 Alexander Early 0.2%
2 Shawn Krisman 0.2%
2 Brian Beck 0.2%
2 Nathan Alderson 0.2%
2 David Henderson 0.2%
2 Timo Tijhof 0.2%
2 Ian Storm Taylor 0.2%
2 travis jeffery 0.2%
1 Matt Smith 0.1%
1 Matthew Shanley 0.1%
1 Nathan Black 0.1%
1 Phil Sung 0.1%
1 R56 0.1%
1 Refael Ackermann 0.1%
1 Richard Dingwall 0.1%
1 Romain Prieto 0.1%
1 Roman Neuhauser 0.1%
1 Roman Shtylman 0.1%
1 Russ Bradberry 0.1%
1 Russell Munson 0.1%
1 Rustem Mustafin 0.1%
1 Salehen Shovon Rahman 0.1%
1 Sasha Koss 0.1%
1 Seiya Konno 0.1%
1 Simon Goumaz 0.1%
1 Standa Opichal 0.1%
1 Stephen Mathieson 0.1%
1 Steve Mason 0.1%
1 Tapiwa Kelvin 0.1%
1 Teddy Zeenny 0.1%
1 Tim Ehat 0.1%
1 Vadim Nikitin 0.1%
1 Victor Costan 0.1%
1 Will Langstroth 0.1%
1 Yanis Wang 0.1%
1 Yuest Wang 0.1%
1 abrkn 0.1%
1 airportyh 0.1%
1 badunk 0.1%
1 fengmk2 0.1%
1 grasGendarme 0.1%
1 lodr 0.1%
1 tgautier@yahoo.com 0.1%
1 traleig1 0.1%
1 vlad 0.1%
1 yuitest 0.1%
1 Adam Crabtree 0.1%
1 Andreas Brekken 0.1%
1 Andreas Lind Petersen 0.1%
1 Andrew Nesbitt 0.1%
1 Andrey Popp 0.1%
1 Arnaud Brousseau 0.1%
1 Atsuya Takagi 0.1%
1 Austin Birch 0.1%
1 Bjørge Næss 0.1%
1 Brian Lalor 0.1%
1 Brian M. Carlson 0.1%
1 Brian Moore 0.1%
1 Bryan Donovan 0.1%
1 Casey Foster 0.1%
1 ChrisWren 0.1%
1 Corey Butler 0.1%
1 Daniel Stockman 0.1%
1 Dave McKenna 0.1%
1 Di Wu 0.1%
1 Dmitry Shirokov 0.1%
1 Fedor Indutny 0.1%
1 Florian Margaine 0.1%
1 Frederico Silva 0.1%
1 Fredrik Lindin 0.1%
1 Gareth Murphy 0.1%
1 Gavin Mogan 0.1%
1 Glen Huang 0.1%
1 Greg Perkins 0.1%
1 Harry Brundage 0.1%
1 Herman Junge 0.1%
1 Ian Young 0.1%
1 Ivan 0.1%
1 JP Bochi 0.1%
1 Jaakko Salonen 0.1%
1 Jakub Nešetřil 0.1%
1 James Bowes 0.1%
1 James Lal 0.1%
1 Jason Barry 0.1%
1 Javier Aranda 0.1%
1 Jeff Kunkle 0.1%
1 Jeremy Martin 0.1%
1 Jimmy Cuadra 0.1%
1 Jonathan Creamer 0.1%
1 Jussi Virtanen 0.1%
1 Katie Gengler 0.1%
1 Kazuhito Hokamura 0.1%
1 Kirill Korolyov 0.1%
1 Koen Punt 0.1%
1 Laszlo Bacsi 0.1%
1 Liam Newman 0.1%
1 László Bácsi 0.1%
1 Maciej Małecki 0.1%
1 Mal Graty 0.1%
1 Marc Kuo 0.1%
1 Matt Robenolt 0.1%