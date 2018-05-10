A Mocha reporter specifically for Circle CI.
Install the reporter as a development dependency:
npm install mocha --save-dev
npm install mocha-circleci-reporter --save-dev
Update your
package.json to use the reporter when running Mocha:
{
"name": "my-package",
"version": "0.0.1",
"scripts": {
"test": "node_modules/.bin/mocha --reporter mocha-circleci-reporter test/*.js"
}
}
mocha-junit-reporter will output
results to
test-results.xml by default. CircleCI needs the results in the
$CIRCLE_TEST_REPORTS directory.
Either update your
circle.yml to copy over the `test-results.xml:
test:
override:
- npm run test
- if [[ -e test-results.xml ]]; then cp test-results.xml $CIRCLE_TEST_REPORTS/test-results.xml; fi
or set the
$MOCHA_FILE:
machine:
environment:
MOCHA_FILE: "$CIRCLE_TEST_REPORTS/test-results.xml"
As of Mocha 2.x, its not possible to use multple reporters out of the box.
This complicates things when dealing with CI systems like Circle CI that
require a format such as jUnit XML
as a lot of the goodness that is written to console when running the default
reporter (
Spec).
To overcome this, we combine the output of both the
builtin
Spec and
mocha-junit-report reporters.
Example spec output:
Example jUnit output:
There is work underway in Mocha 3.x to move to a plugin architecture that would make multiple reporters dead simple, until then I hope this simplifies things.