Combine the power of casperjs' automation with Mocha's robust testing framework features
Ariya Hidayat archived phantomjs on March 3rd, 2018. (See this tweet for more info). phantomjs served us all as great headless browser for years, but now with Electron and headless modes for both Chrome and Firefox, we have much better options. I highly recommend nightmarejs to write your end-to-end tests on to replace
mocha-casperjs.
I will accept pull requests still, but I won't be answering issues or doing feature work myself.
For example, let's rewrite Casper's google testing example
describe('Google searching', function() {
before(function() {
casper.start('http://www.google.fr/')
})
it('should retrieve 10 or more results', function() {
casper.then(function() {
'Google'.should.matchTitle
'form[action="/search"]'.should.be.inDOM.and.be.visible
this.fill('form[action="/search"]', {
q: 'casperjs'
}, true)
})
casper.waitForUrl(/q=casperjs/, function() {
(/casperjs/).should.matchTitle
})
})
})
npm install -g mocha-casperjs
mocha-casperjs
For the sample above you also need
chai and
casper-chai, a great assertion library and a plugin that works well with casperjs (more info below)
npm install -g chai casper-chai
Like Mocha, if you place your tests in the
test or
tests directory, it will find them and run them. You can also specify tests to run individually instead.
Note that mocha-casperjs has peer dependencies on casper and mocha, and will be installed ajacent to where you are installing mocha-casperjs (e.g. if you install mocha-casperjs globally, you'll have mocha and casperjs also installed globally).
Note that slimerjs isn't supported at the moment
Remember that your tests do not run in node.js, but whatever engine you choose from casperjs, so your language and API features will depend on that.
You need to use
mocha-casperjs.bat that will call into
casperjs.exe. Please also refer to CasperJS' Installation Instructions on Windows.
I no longer have access to a Windows box or VM to develop on, so you'll have to dig into any issues with the batch file yourselves and send a pull request. In the end it's a shell and
PATH issue and you can always call
casperjs.exe yourself.
If chai is discovered (it must be installed adjacent to mocha-casperjs), it will automatically use the
should style as well as expose
expect globally.
If casper-chai is discovered, it will be used with chai.
The selectXPath casper helper method is exposed globally as
xpath.
In addition to specifying options on the command line, you can add them to a
mocha-casperjs.opts like mocha.opts, except it looks for this file in the current directory.
--reporter
--timeout
--grep
--ui
--invert
--no-color
--slow
--bail
--require
These are all Mocha command line options that mocha-casperjs supports. Currently the default timeout is 30 seconds, not two, as writing end to end tests takes more time.
Note the CasperJS cli parser does not support shorthands or spaces between parameters. So rather than
-g foo and
--grep foo, use
--grep=foo
--casper-timeout=<timeout in ms>
Set Casper's timeout. If not set, no timeout will happen. This is one overall timeout for the entire test run.
--wait-timeout=<timeout in ms>
Set Casper's waitTimeout, the timeout used by the
waitFor* family of functions. If not set, the casper default is used (as of this writting, it is 5 seconds)
--step-timeout=<timeout in ms>
Set Casper's stepTimeout, the timeout for individual steps. If not set, the casper default is used (as of this writing, no timeout is set).
--file=<file>
Pipe reporter output to the specified file instead of standard out. Use this if you have to filter out console messages from reporter output, like for
json,
xunit, etc. type of reporters. However, this only works if you the reporter uses
process.stdout.write. If it uses
console.log, mocha-casperjs cannot distinquish reporter output from test output. In that case, simply pipe the output to a file.
--mocha-path=<path>
Load Mocha from the specified path, otherwise look for it adjacent to mocha-casperjs
--chai-path=<path>
Load Chai from the specified path, otherwise look for it adjacent to mocha-casperjs
--casper-chai-path=<path>
Load casper-chai from the specified path, otherwise look for it adjacent to mocha-casperjs
Also, you can add CasperJS options to
mocha-casperjs.opts. Below are the supported options:
--user-agent
--viewport-width
--viewport-height
--client-scripts
--user-agent=<userAgent>
Sets the
User-Agent string (like
Mozilla/4.0 (compatible; MSIE 6.0; Windows NT 5.1)) to send through headers when performing requests.
--viewport-width=<pixels> --viewport-height=<pixels>
Sets the
PhantomJS viewport to custom size. Useful for testing media queries and capturing screenshots:
casper.on('load.finished', function (resource) {
this.captureSelector(screenshots_path + 'body.png', 'body');
});
--client-scripts=<file1>,<file2>
A comma seperated list of files to inject into the remote client every page load.
Any phantomjs options (use
phantomjs --help - online documentation is very old) will be passed through as-is to casperjs, which then passes them to phantomjs. Note you cannot pass them via
mocha-casperjs.opts file, as these options are only for specific options that
mocha-casperjs knows about.
You can provide your own reporter via the
--reporter flag. mocha-phantomjs will try to
require the module and load it. Some things to take note of:
--reporter=./foo to load
foo.js that is in the current directory. CoffeeScript files can be directly required too, as phantomjs has coffeescript built in.
url,
http, etc. Refer to PhantomJS's built in modules. However, mocha-casperjs does provide a very minimalistic
process shim to PhantomJS's
system module.
Mocha.reporters. For example,
Mocha.reporters.Base.
casper.start once. casper initializes state in this call and it doesn't support being called twice. use
casper.thenOpen if you need to navigate to another page later on
waitFor call. Mocha also allows overridding timeout per test and hook.
mocha-casperjs is a big conglomeration of various ideas and approaches.
Runnable to have every runabble be async and flush the casper tests - an approach taken from mocha-as-promised.
Mocha.process.stdout with phantom's, including formatting - an approach taken from mocha-phantomjs