Mocha Cakes is a Gherkin/Cucumber syntax integration for the Mocha testing framework.
NPM:
npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes-2
To enable the Mocha integration you need to specify
mocha-cakes-2 in the
ui option.
Either use the command line argument:
mocha --ui mocha-cakes-2 path/to/my/tests
Or set it in your
mocha.opts file:
--ui mocha-cakes-2
Either pass it in the options as you construct Mocha:
var mocha = new Mocha({
ui: 'mocha-cakes-2'
});
Or set it after you've constructed Mocha:
var mocha = new Mocha();
mocha.ui('mocha-cakes-2')
require('chai').should();
Feature('Some feature', () => {
Scenario('Some Scenario', () => {
let number = 2;
Given('a number', () => {
number.should.exist;
});
And('that number is 2', () => {
number.should.equal(2);
});
When('adding 40', () => {
number += 40;
});
Then('the number should be 42', () => {
number.should.equal(42);
});
});
});
The result will look something like this:
The common Mocha functions (
describe,
it,
before,
after, etc) are also available and can be used together with Mocha Cakes.
Replace the
require('mocha-cakes-2') statement(s) with the
--ui mocha-cakes-2 option as described above.
The TypeScript definitions are bundled together with mocha-cakes-2. To use mocha directly with TypeScript you need types for mocha and ts-node.
npm install --save-dev typescript ts-node @types/mocha
You should have a
tsconfig.json in the root of your project like so
{
"compilerOptions": {
"module": "commonjs",
"moduleResolution": "node"
}
}
Now you can run it like so:
mocha -r ts-node/register --ui mocha-cakes-2 ...
Your tests should look like this:
import 'mocha-cakes-2';
Feature('Some feature', () => {
Scenario('Some Scenario', () => {
let number = 2;
Given('a number', () => {
});
And('that number is 2', () => {
});
When('adding 40', () => {
});
Then('the number should be 42', () => {
});
});
});
The Mocha Cakes integration adds the following functions to the global scope:
Feature | feature
Scenario | scenario
Given | given
When | when
Then | then
And | and
But | but
.skip
Skips a test clause. Works on all test functions.
Feature('Some feature', () => {
Scenario.skip('Skipped scenario', () => {
// ...
});
Scenario('Ordinary', () => {
// ...
});
});
.only
Only run the specified test clause. Works on all test functions.
Feature('Some feature', () => {
Scenario('First scenario', () => {
// ...
});
Scenario('Second scenario', () => {
// ...
});
Scenario.only('Only I will run!', () => {
// ...
});
// ...
});
beforeEachScenario and
afterEachScenario
Executes the provided function only once for each of the scenarios under the current scope.
Feature('Some feature', () => {
beforeEachScenario( () => {
someSetup();
});
afterEachScenario( () => {
doCleanup();
});
Scenario('First scenario', () => {
// ...
});
Scenario('Second scenario', () => {
// ...
});
// ...
});
beforeEachFeature and
afterEachFeature
Executes the provided function only once for each of the features under the current scope.
beforeEachFeature( () => {
someSetup();
});
afterEachFeature( () => {
doCleanup();
});
Feature('Some feature', () => {
// ...
});
Feature('Another feature', () => {
// ...
});
// ...
If you use Mocha directly to run the tests you can set the
MOCHA_INTERFACE environment variable to either
cli or
api to choose which Mocha interface to run the tests with:
MOCHA_INTERFACE=api mocha test/feature/tests.js.
MOCHA_INTERFACE will default to
cli if no value is set.
When you run
npm run test:cli or
npm run test:api (or
npm test to run them both),
MOCHA_INTERFACE is set automatically to the appropriate value.
Mocha Cakes 2 is heavily influenced by quangv's mocha-cakes.