mc2

mocha-cakes-2

by Jens Östlund
3.3.0 (see all)

A BDD plugin for Mocha testing framework

Overview

Readme

Mocha Cakes 2

Mocha Cakes is a Gherkin/Cucumber syntax integration for the Mocha testing framework.

Build Status Sponsored

Installation

NPM:

npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes-2

Usage

Enable the mocha-cakes-2 integration

To enable the Mocha integration you need to specify mocha-cakes-2 in the ui option.

CLI

Either use the command line argument:

mocha --ui mocha-cakes-2 path/to/my/tests

Or set it in your mocha.opts file:

--ui mocha-cakes-2

API

Either pass it in the options as you construct Mocha:

var mocha = new Mocha({
  ui: 'mocha-cakes-2'
});

Or set it after you've constructed Mocha:

var mocha = new Mocha();
mocha.ui('mocha-cakes-2')

Test structure

require('chai').should();

Feature('Some feature', () => {

  Scenario('Some Scenario', () => {

    let number = 2;

    Given('a number', () => {
      number.should.exist;
    });
    And('that number is 2', () => {
      number.should.equal(2);
    });

    When('adding 40', () => {
      number += 40;
    });

    Then('the number should be 42', () => {
      number.should.equal(42);
    });
  });
});

The result will look something like this:

The common Mocha functions (describe, it, before, after, etc) are also available and can be used together with Mocha Cakes.

Upgrading from version 1.x

Replace the require('mocha-cakes-2') statement(s) with the --ui mocha-cakes-2 option as described above.

TypeScript

The TypeScript definitions are bundled together with mocha-cakes-2. To use mocha directly with TypeScript you need types for mocha and ts-node.

npm install --save-dev typescript ts-node @types/mocha

You should have a tsconfig.json in the root of your project like so

{
  "compilerOptions": {
    "module": "commonjs",
    "moduleResolution": "node"
  }
}

Now you can run it like so:

mocha -r ts-node/register --ui mocha-cakes-2  ...

Your tests should look like this:

import 'mocha-cakes-2';

Feature('Some feature', () => {

  Scenario('Some Scenario', () => {

    let number = 2;

    Given('a number', () => {

    });
    And('that number is 2', () => {

    });

    When('adding 40', () => {

    });

    Then('the number should be 42', () => {

    });
  });
});

API

The Mocha Cakes integration adds the following functions to the global scope:

  • Feature | feature
    • Scenario | scenario
      • Given | given
      • When | when
      • Then | then
      • And | and
      • But | but

.skip

Skips a test clause. Works on all test functions.

Feature('Some feature', () => {

  Scenario.skip('Skipped scenario', () => {
    // ...
  });

  Scenario('Ordinary', () => {
    // ...
  });
});

.only

Only run the specified test clause. Works on all test functions.

Feature('Some feature', () => {

  Scenario('First scenario', () => {
    // ...
  });

  Scenario('Second scenario', () => {
    // ...
  });

  Scenario.only('Only I will run!', () => {
    // ...
  });

  // ...
});

beforeEachScenario and afterEachScenario

Executes the provided function only once for each of the scenarios under the current scope.

Feature('Some feature', () => {

  beforeEachScenario( () => {
    someSetup();
  });

  afterEachScenario( () => {
    doCleanup();
  });

  Scenario('First scenario', () => {
    // ...
  });

  Scenario('Second scenario', () => {
    // ...
  });

  // ...
});

beforeEachFeature and afterEachFeature

Executes the provided function only once for each of the features under the current scope.

beforeEachFeature( () => {
  someSetup();
});

afterEachFeature( () => {
  doCleanup();
});

Feature('Some feature', () => {
  // ...
});

Feature('Another feature', () => {
  // ...
});

// ...

Development

Testing the CLI and API interfaces

If you use Mocha directly to run the tests you can set the MOCHA_INTERFACE environment variable to either cli or api to choose which Mocha interface to run the tests with: MOCHA_INTERFACE=api mocha test/feature/tests.js.

MOCHA_INTERFACE will default to cli if no value is set.

When you run npm run test:cli or npm run test:api (or npm test to run them both), MOCHA_INTERFACE is set automatically to the appropriate value.

Acknowledgements

Mocha Cakes 2 is heavily influenced by quangv's mocha-cakes.

