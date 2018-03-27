Mocha Cakes 2

Mocha Cakes is a Gherkin/Cucumber syntax integration for the Mocha testing framework.

Installation

NPM:

npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes- 2

Usage

Enable the mocha-cakes-2 integration

To enable the Mocha integration you need to specify mocha-cakes-2 in the ui option.

CLI

Either use the command line argument:

mocha --ui mocha-cakes -2 path/to/my/tests

Or set it in your mocha.opts file:

--ui mocha-cakes -2

API

Either pass it in the options as you construct Mocha:

var mocha = new Mocha({ ui : 'mocha-cakes-2' });

Or set it after you've constructed Mocha:

var mocha = new Mocha(); mocha.ui( 'mocha-cakes-2' )

Test structure

require ( 'chai' ).should(); Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { Scenario( 'Some Scenario' , () => { let number = 2 ; Given( 'a number' , () => { number.should.exist; }); And( 'that number is 2' , () => { number.should.equal( 2 ); }); When( 'adding 40' , () => { number += 40 ; }); Then( 'the number should be 42' , () => { number.should.equal( 42 ); }); }); });

The result will look something like this:

The common Mocha functions ( describe , it , before , after , etc) are also available and can be used together with Mocha Cakes.

Upgrading from version 1.x

Replace the require('mocha-cakes-2') statement(s) with the --ui mocha-cakes-2 option as described above.

TypeScript

The TypeScript definitions are bundled together with mocha-cakes-2. To use mocha directly with TypeScript you need types for mocha and ts-node.

npm install --save-dev typescript ts-node @ types / mocha

You should have a tsconfig.json in the root of your project like so

{ "compilerOptions" : { "module" : "commonjs" , "moduleResolution" : "node" } }

Now you can run it like so:

mocha -r ts-node/register --ui mocha-cakes- 2 ...

Your tests should look like this:

import 'mocha-cakes-2' ; Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { Scenario( 'Some Scenario' , () => { let number = 2 ; Given( 'a number' , () => { }); And( 'that number is 2' , () => { }); When( 'adding 40' , () => { }); Then( 'the number should be 42' , () => { }); }); });

API

The Mocha Cakes integration adds the following functions to the global scope:

Feature | feature Scenario | scenario Given | given When | when Then | then And | and But | but



Skips a test clause. Works on all test functions.

Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { Scenario.skip( 'Skipped scenario' , () => { }); Scenario( 'Ordinary' , () => { }); });

Only run the specified test clause. Works on all test functions.

Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { Scenario( 'First scenario' , () => { }); Scenario( 'Second scenario' , () => { }); Scenario.only( 'Only I will run!' , () => { }); });

beforeEachScenario and afterEachScenario

Executes the provided function only once for each of the scenarios under the current scope.

Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { beforeEachScenario( () => { someSetup(); }); afterEachScenario( () => { doCleanup(); }); Scenario( 'First scenario' , () => { }); Scenario( 'Second scenario' , () => { }); });

beforeEachFeature and afterEachFeature

Executes the provided function only once for each of the features under the current scope.

beforeEachFeature( () => { someSetup(); }); afterEachFeature( () => { doCleanup(); }); Feature( 'Some feature' , () => { }); Feature( 'Another feature' , () => { });

Development

Testing the CLI and API interfaces

If you use Mocha directly to run the tests you can set the MOCHA_INTERFACE environment variable to either cli or api to choose which Mocha interface to run the tests with: MOCHA_INTERFACE=api mocha test/feature/tests.js .

MOCHA_INTERFACE will default to cli if no value is set.

When you run npm run test:cli or npm run test:api (or npm test to run them both), MOCHA_INTERFACE is set automatically to the appropriate value.

Acknowledgements

Mocha Cakes 2 is heavily influenced by quangv's mocha-cakes.