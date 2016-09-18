openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
mc

mocha-cakes

by Quang Van
0.9.0 (see all)

(inactive) BDD mocha test framework add-on, stories with Cucumber style Given/When/Then syntax for Node.js

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

7

GitHub Stars

125

Maintenance

Last Commit

5yrs ago

Contributors

3

Package

Dependencies

5

License

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Project is In-Active

Checkout mocha-cakes-2

What is it?

Gherkin-Cucumber syntax add-on for mocha javascript/node test framework for customer acceptance testing.

Provides high-level/functional/acceptance test organization lingo, using 'Feature', Stories, 'Scenarios', 'Given/Then/When'.

Mocha-Cakes Pretty Output

Mocha-Cakes Commands

Mocha-Cakes adds the following commands:

Feature Scenario

Given When Then

And But I

System Describe

You can use these commands to describe your tests & specs, as well as mocha's BDD commands describe, it, before, beforeEach, after, afterEach OR mocha's TDD commands suite, test, setup, teardown, suiteSetup, suiteTeardown

Mocha-Cakes Commands Breakdown

Mocha-Cakes extends Mocha, by adding on helpful commands and print-outs for Acceptance Tests. (Given, When, Then, etc.)

##Acceptance Tests

Feature, Scenario (maps to describe)

Given, When, Then (maps to it, but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)

And, But, I (maps to it but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)

GWTab

GWTab commands can map to a describe if the message argument is ommited.

  Given 'I am at home', ->  # it's an it
    home.should.eql 'home'

  Given ->  # it's a describe
    it 'is dark', ->
      outside.should.eql 'dark'

Grey-Box, System Tests

System (if it has a message it'll be an it, if not it'll be a describe with System label, useful for testing (grey box) system resources, database, not directly observable by Customer etc.)

Given ->
  System 'Logged Out', ->

Then ->
  System ->
    it 'should log in', ->

Pretty Commands for Specs/Unit Tests

Describe (maps to describe used for things like filenames)

Describe 'lib/file.coffee'  # filename
  describe '+copy()', ->
    it 'should copy files...', ->

Custom

Mocha-Cakes 0.7 added the I command, to do things like:

Given ->
  I 'have a test', ->
  And 'I have another', ->
Then ->
  I 'should be good', ->
  But 'make sure I am also', ->

Example

Coffee-Script: test.coffee 


require 'mocha-cakes'

Feature "New Feature",
  "In order to use cool feature",
  "as a new user",
  "I want do include this", ->

    Scenario "Singing", ->

      voice = null

      Given "I am a good singing", ->
      When "I sing", ->
        voice = 'good'
      Then "it should sound good", ->
        voice.should.eql 'good'

Run this test using mocha command:

mocha test.coffee -R spec -r should --compilers coffee:coffee-script

What's going on?

Mocha-cakes gives you access to function names

"Feature", "Scenario" that wraps around mocha's describe().

"Given", "When", "Then", "And", "But" wraps around mocha's it(). (If first argument is omitted Given -> it'll be a describe())

Also bonus, "Describe" wraps around mocha's describe() also, that could be used at the start of spec files. It prints out in bolded blue header with -R Spec. And System() is a describe or it depending on if first argument is a string or callback.

So the above would output something like:

  Feature: New Feature 

  In order to use cool feature
  as a new user
  I want do include this
    
    Scenario: Singing
      ✓ Given: I am a good singing
      ✓ When: I sing
      ✓ Then: it should sound good
        ✓ sound good  


  ✔ 1 tests complete (3ms)

How to Use

Mocha-Cakes provides GWT commands to mocha, and pretty prints it.

To use just:

  1. require 'mocha-cakes'

Then you will have access to the mocha-cakes commands Feature, Scenario, Given, When, Then, etc.

Also to see the pretty output, use the spec reporter

mocha acceptance_tests.coffee -R spec -r mocha-cakes --compilers coffee:coffee-script

Note: You can use mocha-cakes with plain javascript.

Features


require 'mocha-cakes'

Feature "Big Buttons",
  "As a user",
  "I want big buttons",
  "So it'll be easier to use", ->

    Scenario "On Homepage", ->

      Given "I am a new user", ->
      When "I go to homepage", ->

      And "I scroll down", ->
      Then "I see big buttons", ->
      But "no small text", ->

      Given ->  # Describe
      When "I scroll down more", ->
      And "I reach end of page", ->
      Then "all I see is big buttons", ->

      Describe 'test.spec.coffee', ->

    Scenario false, 'Skip Me', ->

* Remember, they're all either describe()'s or it()

Mix & Match

Also you could still mix-in regular mocha syntax

Feature "Mix & Match" ->
  Scenario 'Mix-in Mocha', ->
    Given "I'm using Mocha-Cakes", ->
    Then ->
      describe 'Also using regular mocha', ->
        I 'should be able to do this', ->
          true.should.be true
        it 'should work too', ->
          true.should.be true

Note you can also test asynchronous code with Mocha-Cakes passing a callback argument to any GWTabi command. (done for example)

Feature "Async tests with Mocha-Cakes", ->
  Given "I want to test async code", ->
  When "I pass 'done' to GWT commands", ->
  Then "It should wait for 'done' to be done.", (done)->
    done()

Reference

The WHY behind TDD/BDD and the HOW with RSpec

Use it

Install:

cd my_project
npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes

Mocha Reporter Support

Mocha-Cakes was developed with the -R spec in mind.

You can use Mocha-Cakes also with the -R doc reporter.

All other reporters should function, but have not been tested.

If you have any questions, issues or comments, please leave them on mocha-cakes' github.

Thanks!

*Special Thanks* to TJ Holowaychuk for Mocha, awesome test framework.

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial