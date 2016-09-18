Project is In-Active

Checkout mocha-cakes-2

What is it?

Gherkin-Cucumber syntax add-on for mocha javascript/node test framework for customer acceptance testing.

Provides high-level/functional/acceptance test organization lingo, using 'Feature', Stories, 'Scenarios', 'Given/Then/When'.

Mocha-Cakes Commands

Mocha-Cakes adds the following commands:

Feature Scenario

Given When Then

And But I

System Describe

You can use these commands to describe your tests & specs, as well as mocha's BDD commands describe , it , before , beforeEach , after , afterEach OR mocha's TDD commands suite , test , setup , teardown , suiteSetup , suiteTeardown

Mocha-Cakes Commands Breakdown

Mocha-Cakes extends Mocha, by adding on helpful commands and print-outs for Acceptance Tests. (Given, When, Then, etc.)

##Acceptance Tests

Feature , Scenario (maps to describe)

Given , When , Then (maps to it, but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)

And , But , I (maps to it but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)

GWTab

GWTab commands can map to a describe if the message argument is ommited.

Given 'I am at home' , -> home.should.eql 'home' Given -> it 'is dark' , -> outside.should.eql 'dark'

Grey-Box, System Tests

System (if it has a message it'll be an it, if not it'll be a describe with System label, useful for testing (grey box) system resources, database, not directly observable by Customer etc.)

Given -> System 'Logged Out' , -> Then -> System -> it 'should log in' , ->

Pretty Commands for Specs/Unit Tests

Describe (maps to describe used for things like filenames)

Describe 'lib/file.coffee' describe '+copy()' , -> it 'should copy files...' , ->

Custom

Mocha-Cakes 0.7 added the I command, to do things like:

Given -> I 'have a test', -> And 'I have another', -> Then -> I 'should be good', -> But 'make sure I am also', ->

Example

Coffee-Script: test.coffee

require 'mocha-cakes' Feature "New Feature" , "In order to use cool feature" , "as a new user" , "I want do include this" , -> Scenario "Singing" , -> voice = null Given "I am a good singing" , -> When "I sing" , -> voice = 'good' Then "it should sound good" , -> voice.should.eql 'good'

Run this test using mocha command:

mocha test.coffee -R spec -r should --compilers coffee:coffee-script

What's going on?

Mocha-cakes gives you access to function names

"Feature", "Scenario" that wraps around mocha's describe() .

"Given", "When", "Then", "And", "But" wraps around mocha's it() . (If first argument is omitted Given -> it'll be a describe() )

Also bonus, "Describe" wraps around mocha's describe() also, that could be used at the start of spec files. It prints out in bolded blue header with -R Spec . And System() is a describe or it depending on if first argument is a string or callback.

So the above would output something like:

Feature: New Feature In order to use cool feature as a new user I want do include this Scenario: Singing ✓ Given: I am a good singing ✓ When: I sing ✓ Then: it should sound good ✓ sound good ✔ 1 tests complete (3ms)

How to Use

Mocha-Cakes provides GWT commands to mocha, and pretty prints it.

To use just:

require 'mocha-cakes'

Then you will have access to the mocha-cakes commands Feature, Scenario, Given, When, Then, etc.

Also to see the pretty output, use the spec reporter

mocha acceptance_tests.coffee -R spec -r mocha-cakes --compilers coffee:coffee-script

Note: You can use mocha-cakes with plain javascript.

Features

require 'mocha-cakes' Feature "Big Buttons" , "As a user" , "I want big buttons" , "So it'll be easier to use" , -> Scenario "On Homepage" , -> Given "I am a new user" , -> When "I go to homepage" , -> And "I scroll down" , -> Then "I see big buttons" , -> But "no small text" , -> Given -> When "I scroll down more" , -> And "I reach end of page" , -> Then "all I see is big buttons" , -> Describe 'test.spec.coffee' , -> Scenario false , 'Skip Me' , ->

* Remember, they're all either describe() 's or it()

Mix & Match

Also you could still mix-in regular mocha syntax

Feature "Mix & Match" -> Scenario 'Mix - in Mocha' , -> Given "I'm using Mocha-Cakes" , -> Then -> describe 'Also using regular mocha', -> I 'should be able to do this', -> true .should.be true it 'should work too', -> true .should.be true

Note you can also test asynchronous code with Mocha-Cakes passing a callback argument to any GWTabi command. ( done for example)

Feature "Async tests with Mocha-Cakes" , -> Given "I want to test async code" , -> When "I pass 'done' to GWT commands" , -> Then "It should wait for 'done' to be done." , ( done )-> done ()

Reference

The WHY behind TDD/BDD and the HOW with RSpec

Use it

Install:

cd my_project npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes

Mocha Reporter Support

Mocha-Cakes was developed with the -R spec in mind.

You can use Mocha-Cakes also with the -R doc reporter.

All other reporters should function, but have not been tested.

If you have any questions, issues or comments, please leave them on mocha-cakes' github.

Thanks!

*Special Thanks* to TJ Holowaychuk for Mocha, awesome test framework.