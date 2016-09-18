Checkout mocha-cakes-2
Gherkin-Cucumber syntax add-on for mocha javascript/node test framework for customer acceptance testing.
Provides high-level/functional/acceptance test organization lingo, using 'Feature', Stories, 'Scenarios', 'Given/Then/When'.
Mocha-Cakes adds the following commands:
Feature
Scenario
Given
When
Then
And
But
I
System
Describe
You can use these commands to describe your tests & specs, as well as mocha's BDD commands
describe,
it,
before,
beforeEach,
after,
afterEach OR mocha's TDD commands
suite,
test,
setup,
teardown,
suiteSetup,
suiteTeardown
Mocha-Cakes extends Mocha, by adding on helpful commands and print-outs for Acceptance Tests. (Given, When, Then, etc.)
##Acceptance Tests
Feature,
Scenario (maps to describe)
Given,
When,
Then (maps to it, but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)
And,
But,
I (maps to it but if first message argument is ommited, it'll be a describe)
GWTab commands can map to a describe if the message argument is ommited.
Given 'I am at home', -> # it's an it
home.should.eql 'home'
Given -> # it's a describe
it 'is dark', ->
outside.should.eql 'dark'
System (if it has a message it'll be an it, if not it'll be a describe with System label, useful for testing (grey box) system resources, database, not directly observable by Customer etc.)
Given ->
System 'Logged Out', ->
Then ->
System ->
it 'should log in', ->
Describe (maps to describe used for things like filenames)
Describe 'lib/file.coffee' # filename
describe '+copy()', ->
it 'should copy files...', ->
Mocha-Cakes 0.7 added the
I command, to do things like:
Given ->
I 'have a test', ->
And 'I have another', ->
Then ->
I 'should be good', ->
But 'make sure I am also', ->
Coffee-Script: test.coffee
require 'mocha-cakes'
Feature "New Feature",
"In order to use cool feature",
"as a new user",
"I want do include this", ->
Scenario "Singing", ->
voice = null
Given "I am a good singing", ->
When "I sing", ->
voice = 'good'
Then "it should sound good", ->
voice.should.eql 'good'
Run this test using mocha command:
mocha test.coffee -R spec -r should --compilers coffee:coffee-script
Mocha-cakes gives you access to function names
"Feature", "Scenario" that wraps around mocha's
describe().
"Given", "When", "Then", "And", "But" wraps around mocha's
it(). (If first argument is omitted
Given -> it'll be a
describe())
Also bonus, "Describe" wraps around mocha's describe() also, that could be used at the start of spec files. It prints out in bolded blue header with
-R Spec. And
System() is a describe or it depending on if first argument is a string or callback.
So the above would output something like:
Feature: New Feature
In order to use cool feature
as a new user
I want do include this
Scenario: Singing
✓ Given: I am a good singing
✓ When: I sing
✓ Then: it should sound good
✓ sound good
✔ 1 tests complete (3ms)
Mocha-Cakes provides GWT commands to mocha, and pretty prints it.
To use just:
Then you will have access to the mocha-cakes commands Feature, Scenario, Given, When, Then, etc.
Also to see the pretty output, use the spec reporter
mocha acceptance_tests.coffee -R spec -r mocha-cakes --compilers coffee:coffee-script
Note: You can use mocha-cakes with plain javascript.
require 'mocha-cakes'
Feature "Big Buttons",
"As a user",
"I want big buttons",
"So it'll be easier to use", ->
Scenario "On Homepage", ->
Given "I am a new user", ->
When "I go to homepage", ->
And "I scroll down", ->
Then "I see big buttons", ->
But "no small text", ->
Given -> # Describe
When "I scroll down more", ->
And "I reach end of page", ->
Then "all I see is big buttons", ->
Describe 'test.spec.coffee', ->
Scenario false, 'Skip Me', ->
* Remember, they're all either
describe()'s or
it()
Also you could still mix-in regular mocha syntax
Feature "Mix & Match" ->
Scenario 'Mix-in Mocha', ->
Given "I'm using Mocha-Cakes", ->
Then ->
describe 'Also using regular mocha', ->
I 'should be able to do this', ->
true.should.be true
it 'should work too', ->
true.should.be true
Note you can also test asynchronous code with Mocha-Cakes passing a callback argument to any GWTabi command. (
done for example)
Feature "Async tests with Mocha-Cakes", ->
Given "I want to test async code", ->
When "I pass 'done' to GWT commands", ->
Then "It should wait for 'done' to be done.", (done)->
done()
The WHY behind TDD/BDD and the HOW with RSpec
Install:
cd my_project
npm install --save-dev mocha-cakes
Mocha-Cakes was developed with the
-R spec in mind.
You can use Mocha-Cakes also with the
-R doc reporter.
All other reporters should function, but have not been tested.
If you have any questions, issues or comments, please leave them on mocha-cakes' github.
Thanks!
*Special Thanks* to TJ Holowaychuk for Mocha, awesome test framework.