Originally it was fork for mocha own spec reporter, but it is very inconvenient to use.
Why i made fork:
It is possible to hide additional stack traces via env variable
MOCHA_REPORTER_STACK_EXCLUDE as glob string.
**/yadda/lib/** - will hide all of the yadda stack traces
It is possible to hide some parts of output via env variable
MOCHA_REPORTER_OPTS.
hide-titles - will hide execution tests/suites titles
hide-stats - will hide stat
clear-screen - will clear the screen on start
show-back-order - will show fails in back order
Also it is possible to set this parameters with mocha command line option
--reporter-options, e.g:
mocha -R ../../../ --reporter-options hide-stats=true,hide-titles=true test.js
You need to set options in such format A=B,C=D.... Options are:
hide-titles accepted values
true|
false - show/hide executed test/suites titles (default
false)
hide-stats accepted values
true|
false - show/hide executed tests statistic (default
false)
clear-screen accepted values
true|
false - clear the screen before executing tests (default
false)
show-back-order accepted values
true|
false - test fails shown in back order, so first fail will be at the bottom (default
true)
stack-exclude any glob string, used to match stack trace files for exclude
show-file-content it can be
js or
js+sm or
sm, meaning what to show if available (sm - source-mapped files, js - actual files) by default it is
sm
npm install --save-dev mocha-better-spec-reporter
mocha --reporter mocha-better-spec-reporter ... # and other options there
mocha -R mocha-better-spec-reporter --reporter-options hide-stats=true,hide-titles=true ...
This reporter uses
chalk for colors, which works very bad in windows environment (usually it just disable colors). If you are sure your terminal supports ansi colors (git for windows, cygwin, cmder, mingw/mingw64 etc) you can force
chalk to output colors with adding
--color option to your argv. Also you can set env variable
FORCE_COLOR to any value.