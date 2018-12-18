Bamboo Reporter for Mocha on Node.js

Designed to integrate with Atlassian Bamboo's Node.js plugin

Usage

mocha -R mocha-bamboo-reporter

Integrating mocha & bamboo with mocha-bamboo-reporter

Download and install the Node.js Bamboo Plugin from the Atlassian Marketplace from inside your Bamboo installation. (Note that this is not yet supported for onDemand installations)

Then, in your package.json file, add a devDependency for "mocha-bamboo-reporter", and a script "bamboo" as outlined below...

package .json ... "devDependencies" : { ... "mocha" : ">=1.8.1" , "mocha-bamboo-reporter" : "*" } "scripts" : { ... "bamboo" : "node node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha -R mocha-bamboo-reporter" }

In Bamboo, create an "npm task" with command run-script bamboo

Then, in Bamboo add a "Parse mocha results" task which runs afterwards to parse the results from mocha

If you don't do a full checkout on each build, make sure you add a task to delete mocha.json BEFORE the npm run-script bamboo task (a simple script task that runs rm -f mocha.json should do the trick)

Alternatively

To run your Mocha tests without modifying your package.json you can simply do the following in Bamboo: