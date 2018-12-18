Bamboo Reporter for Mocha on Node.js
Designed to integrate with Atlassian Bamboo's Node.js plugin
mocha -R mocha-bamboo-reporter
Download and install the Node.js Bamboo Plugin from the Atlassian Marketplace from inside your Bamboo installation. (Note that this is not yet supported for onDemand installations)
Then, in your package.json file, add a devDependency for "mocha-bamboo-reporter", and a script "bamboo" as outlined below...
package.json
...
"devDependencies": {
...
"mocha": ">=1.8.1",
"mocha-bamboo-reporter": "*"
}
"scripts": {
...
"bamboo": "node node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha -R mocha-bamboo-reporter"
}
run-script bamboo
npm run-script bamboo task (a simple script task that runs
rm -f mocha.json should do the trick)
To run your Mocha tests without modifying your package.json you can simply do the following in Bamboo:
install mocha-bamboo-reporter
node_modules/mocha/bin/mocha and arguments
--reporter mocha-bamboo-reporter, along with any other arguments you want to pass to Mocha
--reporter-options output=/path/to/output.json