This Project is Now Deprecated

As of Mocha 1.18.0, Mocha has built-in promise support! Hooray!!

As such, this project is no longer necessary, and I'm deprecating it. Issues and pull requests are now closed. The code is still sticking around (in GitHub history); all the releases are still up on npm; etc. But the project will no longer be maintained.

It was a good two years guys! But I'm glad it's all unnecessary now.