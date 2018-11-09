Mocha reporter for AppVeyor

Report your test results to AppVeyor's testing infrastructure.

See it in action with this repository.

Install

npm install --save-dev mocha-appveyor-reporter

Usage

mocha --reporter mocha-appveyor-reporter

Options

This reporter is configurable via use of --reporter-options or by setting environment variables.

Reporter Option Environment Variable Default appveyorBatchSize APPVEYOR_BATCH_SIZE 100 appveyorBatchIntervalInMs APPVEYOR_BATCH_INTERVAL_IN_MS 1000 appveyorApiUrl APPVEYOR_API_URL unset, but AppVeyor sets the environment variable for you

The reporter will by default batch and send tests in an API call to AppVeyor for every 100 tests completed or 1000ms elapsed (whichever happens first).

To override this behavior you may do the following: