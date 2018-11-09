Report your test results to AppVeyor's testing infrastructure.
See it in action with this repository.
npm install --save-dev mocha-appveyor-reporter
mocha --reporter mocha-appveyor-reporter
This reporter is configurable via use of
--reporter-options or by setting environment variables.
|Reporter Option
|Environment Variable
|Default
|appveyorBatchSize
|APPVEYOR_BATCH_SIZE
|100
|appveyorBatchIntervalInMs
|APPVEYOR_BATCH_INTERVAL_IN_MS
|1000
|appveyorApiUrl
|APPVEYOR_API_URL
|unset, but AppVeyor sets the environment variable for you
The reporter will by default batch and send tests in an API call to AppVeyor for every 100 tests completed or 1000ms elapsed (whichever happens first).
To override this behavior you may do the following:
mocha --reporter mocha-appveyor-reporter --reporter-options appveyorBatchSize=1