mocha-appveyor-reporter

by Andrew Tolbert
0.4.2 (see all)

Mocha reporter for AppVeyor CI Integration

Readme

Mocha reporter for AppVeyor

Report your test results to AppVeyor's testing infrastructure.

Build status Build Status

See it in action with this repository.

Install

npm install --save-dev mocha-appveyor-reporter

Usage

mocha --reporter mocha-appveyor-reporter

Options

This reporter is configurable via use of --reporter-options or by setting environment variables.

Reporter OptionEnvironment VariableDefault
appveyorBatchSizeAPPVEYOR_BATCH_SIZE100
appveyorBatchIntervalInMsAPPVEYOR_BATCH_INTERVAL_IN_MS1000
appveyorApiUrlAPPVEYOR_API_URLunset, but AppVeyor sets the environment variable for you

The reporter will by default batch and send tests in an API call to AppVeyor for every 100 tests completed or 1000ms elapsed (whichever happens first).

To override this behavior you may do the following:

mocha --reporter mocha-appveyor-reporter --reporter-options appveyorBatchSize=1

