Allure reporter for Mocha

Installation

Assuming that you have mocha installed, install reporter via npm:

npm install mocha-allure-reporter

Then use it as any other mocha reporter:

mocha --reporter mocha-allure-reporter

After running tests you will get raw tests result into allure-results directory. See generator list on how to make a report from raw results.

Also check out mocha-allure-example to see it in action.

Supported options

targetDir (string) – directory where test results will be stored

Runtime API

Allure is a test framework which provides more data from tests than usual. Once added mocha-allure-reporter will create global allure object with the following API: