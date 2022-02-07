☕️ Simple, flexible, fun JavaScript test framework for Node.js & The Browser ☕️
I have been using Mocha and chai for unit testing for a while now. This is really for anyone who has never written a unit test before.I prefer it over jest or cyprus simply because the syntax is so user friendly. As I said, best for new coders working on unit testing. As far as I know, its being used in many organizations now and is best to get a hang on mocha if you are looking to work with node.js and API testing.
Mocha is one of the most powerful TDD tools out there which makes the lives of developers much much difficult and easy at the same time. Boy, I can't even remember the number of times it has made me frustrated as anything only to realize a bit back how it actually saved my back through the entire process. I have had a love hate affair with mocha for quite a long time now, and if there's one thing that I can say after this, it would be to close your eyes and go for it!
One of the best Tools to use when thinking about TDD in nodejs, it is feature rich and do all the jobs required with assertion libraries combined with it. For beginners it is little time taking as it requires extra configuration and setup but once done it it best tool out there to get job done. In case of large projects it really helps a lot, configuration writing time out weights the hassle done in writing those customisations. It is much older tool in this domain as compared to other libraries and well written document and large community helps a lot when stuck somewhere. It is actively maintained and have well written documentation and is easy to start with.
Mocha is a great test framework, and we use it extensively. It's built on the premise of adding on other packages to handle certain functionality you might expect in a test framework eg. chai (assert), sinon (mocks), and istanbul (coverage), so if you like that style of BYOP (bring your own packages) to set up your test framework, Mocha might be for you. We have recently started transitioning towards Jest, since it seems a bit more cohesive, and has a bunch of test framework functionality built in
It is bascially a JavaScript test framework which enables us to run the tests sequentially. Since it doesn’t have any mocking framework or assertion library, it is more flexible. It also has great active community. On the other hand, I find that requires a lot of configuration. It is fairly reliant on other libraries to do the work. But nowadays, people have shifted towards Jest. Since the implementation in Jest is a lot easier and it has an inbuilt assertion library. So no harm in checking out once.