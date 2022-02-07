openbase logo
mocha

by mochajs
9.1.3 (see all)

☕️ simple, flexible, fun javascript test framework for node.js & the browser

Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

6.2M

GitHub Stars

21.1K

Maintenance

Last Commit

8d ago

Contributors

552

Package

Dependencies

24

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Node.js Test Runner, Node.js Assertion, Vanilla JavaScript Testing Framework

Reviews

Average Rating

4.6/5110
Read All Reviews
Charles8211sayak-sarkaroldCoder29wallacerVibhuGautamakjha9721Dhruvkaran

Top Feedback

35Easy to Use
34Great Documentation
28Performant
13Highly Customizable
12Responsive Maintainers
10Bleeding Edge

Readme

Mocha test framework

☕️ Simple, flexible, fun JavaScript test framework for Node.js & The Browser ☕️

GitHub Actions Build Status Coverage Status FOSSA Status Gitter OpenCollective OpenCollective

NPM Version Node Version


Mocha Browser Support h/t SauceLabs

Backers

Become a backer and show your support to our open source project on our site.

Sponsors

Does your company use Mocha? Ask your manager or marketing team if your company would be interested in supporting our project. Support will allow the maintainers to dedicate more time for maintenance and new features for everyone. Also, your company's logo will show on GitHub and on our site - who doesn't want a little extra exposure? Here's the info.

MochaJS Sponsor MochaJS Sponsor MochaJS Sponsor MochaJS Sponsor

Development

You might want to know that:

  • Mocha is one of the most-depended-upon modules on npm (source: libraries.io), and
  • Mocha is an independent open-source project, maintained exclusively by volunteers.

You might want to help:

Finally, come chat with the maintainers on Gitter if you want to help with:

  • Triaging issues, answering questions
  • Review, merging, and closing pull requests
  • Other project-maintenance-y things

License

Copyright 2011-2022 OpenJS Foundation and contributors. Licensed MIT.

FOSSA Status

100
Charles821153 Ratings47 Reviews
5 months ago
Easy to Use
Performant
Great Documentation

I have been using Mocha and chai for unit testing for a while now. This is really for anyone who has never written a unit test before.I prefer it over jest or cyprus simply because the syntax is so user friendly. As I said, best for new coders working on unit testing. As far as I know, its being used in many organizations now and is best to get a hang on mocha if you are looking to work with node.js and API testing.

2
ashikmeerankuttyabhijith-vijayan
Sayak SarkarPune, India196 Ratings109 Reviews
Principal Software Engineer at Red Hat, open web evangelist and a friendly developer.
5 months ago
Responsive Maintainers
Bleeding Edge
Highly Customizable
Performant
Easy to Use
Great Documentation

Mocha is one of the most powerful TDD tools out there which makes the lives of developers much much difficult and easy at the same time. Boy, I can't even remember the number of times it has made me frustrated as anything only to realize a bit back how it actually saved my back through the entire process. I have had a love hate affair with mocha for quite a long time now, and if there's one thing that I can say after this, it would be to close your eyes and go for it!

1
Zac10ck
oldCoder2978 Ratings81 Reviews
January 8, 2021
Great Documentation
Easy to Use
Performant
Highly Customizable

One of the best Tools to use when thinking about TDD in nodejs, it is feature rich and do all the jobs required with assertion libraries combined with it. For beginners it is little time taking as it requires extra configuration and setup but once done it it best tool out there to get job done. In case of large projects it really helps a lot, configuration writing time out weights the hassle done in writing those customisations. It is much older tool in this domain as compared to other libraries and well written document and large community helps a lot when stuck somewhere. It is actively maintained and have well written documentation and is easy to start with.

0
Ryan WallaceCanada57 Ratings60 Reviews
1 year ago

Mocha is a great test framework, and we use it extensively. It's built on the premise of adding on other packages to handle certain functionality you might expect in a test framework eg. chai (assert), sinon (mocks), and istanbul (coverage), so if you like that style of BYOP (bring your own packages) to set up your test framework, Mocha might be for you. We have recently started transitioning towards Jest, since it seems a bit more cohesive, and has a bunch of test framework functionality built in

0
Vibhu GautamBokaro Steel City47 Ratings47 Reviews
MERN Stack Developer, Competitive Coder, Language - C , C++ , Java , JavaScript
9 months ago
Great Documentation

It is bascially a JavaScript test framework which enables us to run the tests sequentially. Since it doesn’t have any mocking framework or assertion library, it is more flexible. It also has great active community. On the other hand, I find that requires a lot of configuration. It is fairly reliant on other libraries to do the work. But nowadays, people have shifted towards Jest. Since the implementation in Jest is a lot easier and it has an inbuilt assertion library. So no harm in checking out once.

0

