mocaccino

Mocha test runner as a Browserify plugin.

Install

npm install mocaccino --save-dev

Real browser testing

This module is developed as part of Mochify which allows you to run tests with a headless browser, on a Selenium grid, in the cloud with SauceLabs or generates a standalone HTML page to run the tests. The underlying modules can also be used as Browserify plugins.

min-webdriver for Selenium and SauceLabs support

Consolify to generate a standalone HTML page

Code coverage with node

Use the Coverify transform and node:

$ browserify

Usage

Mocaccino is a browserify plugin:

browserify -p [ mocaccino OPTIONS ] where OPTIONS are: - -reporter, -R Mocha reporter to use, defaults to "tap" - -grep Mocha grep option - -fgrep Mocha fgrep option - -invert Mocha invert option - -timeout, -t Mocha timeout in milliseconds to use, defaults to 2000 - -ui, -U Mocha user interface to use, defaults to "bdd" - -yields, -y Yield every N milliseconds, defaults to 250 - -node If result is used in node instead of a browser - -windowWidth Overrides the window width, defaults to the current shells window width or fall back to 80 - -no-colors Disable colors (overrides color support detection) - -colors Enable colors (overrides color support detection) - -mochaPath Path to custom Mocha module

The yields option causes a tiny delay every N milliseconds to allow pending I/O to happen. It's ignored if --node is given.

Compatibility

Node 12 or later

Browserify 5.9 or later (since version 1.0.0)

Browserify 4.x (before 1.0.0)

License

MIT