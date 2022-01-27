openbase logo
moc

mocaccino

by Maximilian Antoni
5.0.0 (see all)

Mocha test runner as a Browserify plugin

npm
GitHub
CDN

Readme

mocaccino

Node.js CI SemVer License

Mocha test runner as a Browserify plugin.

Install

npm install mocaccino --save-dev

Real browser testing

This module is developed as part of Mochify which allows you to run tests with a headless browser, on a Selenium grid, in the cloud with SauceLabs or generates a standalone HTML page to run the tests. The underlying modules can also be used as Browserify plugins.

Code coverage with node

Use the Coverify transform and node:

$ browserify --bare -p [ mocaccino --node ] -t coverify test.js | node | coverify

Usage

Mocaccino is a browserify plugin:

browserify -p [ mocaccino OPTIONS ]

where OPTIONS are:

  --reporter, -R  Mocha reporter to use, defaults to "tap"
  --grep          Mocha grep option
  --fgrep         Mocha fgrep option
  --invert        Mocha invert option
  --timeout, -t   Mocha timeout in milliseconds to use, defaults to 2000
  --ui, -U        Mocha user interface to use, defaults to "bdd"
  --yields, -y    Yield every N milliseconds, defaults to 250
  --node          If result is used in node instead of a browser
  --windowWidth   Overrides the window width, defaults to the current shells
                  window width or fall back to 80
  --no-colors     Disable colors (overrides color support detection)
  --colors        Enable colors (overrides color support detection)
  --mochaPath     Path to custom Mocha module

The yields option causes a tiny delay every N milliseconds to allow pending I/O to happen. It's ignored if --node is given.

Compatibility

  • Node 12 or later
  • Browserify 5.9 or later (since version 1.0.0)
  • Browserify 4.x (before 1.0.0)

License

MIT

