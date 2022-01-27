Mocha test runner as a Browserify plugin.
npm install mocaccino --save-dev
This module is developed as part of Mochify which allows you to run tests with a headless browser, on a Selenium grid, in the cloud with SauceLabs or generates a standalone HTML page to run the tests. The underlying modules can also be used as Browserify plugins.
Use the Coverify transform and node:
$ browserify --bare -p [ mocaccino --node ] -t coverify test.js | node | coverify
Mocaccino is a browserify plugin:
browserify -p [ mocaccino OPTIONS ]
where OPTIONS are:
--reporter, -R Mocha reporter to use, defaults to "tap"
--grep Mocha grep option
--fgrep Mocha fgrep option
--invert Mocha invert option
--timeout, -t Mocha timeout in milliseconds to use, defaults to 2000
--ui, -U Mocha user interface to use, defaults to "bdd"
--yields, -y Yield every N milliseconds, defaults to 250
--node If result is used in node instead of a browser
--windowWidth Overrides the window width, defaults to the current shells
window width or fall back to 80
--no-colors Disable colors (overrides color support detection)
--colors Enable colors (overrides color support detection)
--mochaPath Path to custom Mocha module
The
yields option causes a tiny delay every N milliseconds to allow pending
I/O to happen. It's ignored if
--node is given.
MIT