moby-thesaurus.org is a free and open-source website designed to facilitate meanderings through the Moby Thesaurus, the largest thesaurus in the English language. As of version 1.0, this package also includes synonym data from the Open Office thesaurus.
Go to moby-thesaurus.org and get lost in the associations.
Install node.js if you don't already have it. Then:
npm install moby --global
moby ecstasy
Display results one per line:
moby weird | tr , '\n'
Install moby in your project directory. The
--save flags adds it to the list of
dependencies in your package.json file.
cd my-project
npm install moby --save
Then in your javascript code:
var moby = require('moby')
console.log(moby.search('mad'))
console.log(moby.search('smaragdine'))
console.log(moby.reverseSearch('smaragdine'))
Same license as the one on the moby project homepage:
The Moby lexicon project is complete and has been placed into the public domain. Use, sell, rework, excerpt and use in any way on any platform. Placing this material on internal or public servers is also encouraged. The compiler is not aware of any export restrictions so freely distribute world-wide.
See also the Open Office license included in the thesaurus package.