moby

moby-thesaurus.org is a free and open-source website designed to facilitate meanderings through the Moby Thesaurus, the largest thesaurus in the English language. As of version 1.0, this package also includes synonym data from the Open Office thesaurus.

This git repository is many things:

The source code for the moby-thesaurus.org website.

A tiny and simple JavaScript interface for querying Moby Thesaurus and Open Office Thesaurus data.

A command-line interface (CLI) for searching a local, cached copy of the thesaurus from the terminal.

A module on npm called moby.

Rad.

Browser Usage

Go to moby-thesaurus.org and get lost in the associations.

Command Line Usage

Install node.js if you don't already have it. Then:

npm install moby --global moby ecstasy

Display results one per line:

moby weird | tr , '

'

Node.js Usage

Install moby in your project directory. The --save flags adds it to the list of dependencies in your package.json file.

cd my-project npm install moby --save

Then in your javascript code:

var moby = require ( 'moby' ) console .log(moby.search( 'mad' )) console .log(moby.search( 'smaragdine' )) console .log(moby.reverseSearch( 'smaragdine' ))

License

Same license as the one on the moby project homepage:

The Moby lexicon project is complete and has been placed into the public domain. Use, sell, rework, excerpt and use in any way on any platform. Placing this material on internal or public servers is also encouraged. The compiler is not aware of any export restrictions so freely distribute world-wide.

See also the Open Office license included in the thesaurus package.