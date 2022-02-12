Vue2 bindings for MobX, inspired by mobx-react. Looking for Vue3 support? Please look here mobx-vue-lite

Support Table

package mobx v6 mobx v2/v3/v4/v5 vue2 vue3 mobx-vue >= v2.1.0 * (exclude v2.1.0) * - mobx-vue-lite * - - *

* means all and - means none

Installation

npm i mobx-vue -S

or

yarn add mobx-vue

Why mobx-vue

MobX is an unopinionated, scalable state management, which can make our programming more intuitive.

Unlike the other vue-rx-inspired libraries which based on the plugin mechanism of vue, mobx-vue will be the simplest you ever meet. What you all need is to bind your state in component definition and observe it just like mobx-react does, then your component will react to your state changes automatically which managed by mobx.

And, the most important is that you can build a view-library-free application, if you wanna migrate to another view library(React/Angular) someday, rewrite the template and switch to the relevant mobx bindings(mobx-react,mobx-angular,mobx-angularjs) is all you have to do.

Usage

We highly recommend using the bindings with vue-class-component decorator, and define the Store/ViewModel independently.

import { action, computed, observable } from "mobx" ; export default class ViewModel { age = 10 ; users = []; get computedAge() { return this .age + 1 ; } .bound setAge() { this .age++; } .bound async fetchUsers() { this .users = await http.get( '/users' ) } }

<template> <section> <p v-text="state.age"></p> <p v-text="state.computedAge"></p> <p v-for="user in state.users" :key="user.name">{{user.name}}</p> <button @click="state.setAge"></button> </section> </template> <script lang="ts"> import Vue from "vue"; import Component from "vue-class-component"; import { Observer } from "mobx-vue"; import ViewModel from "./ViewModel"; @Observer @Component export default class App extends Vue { state = new ViewModel() mounted() { this.state.fetchUsers(); } } </script>

Or used with the traditional way:

<script lang="ts"> import { observer } from "mobx-vue"; import ViewModel from "./ViewModel"; export default observer({ data() { return { state: new ViewModel() } }, mounted() { this.state.fetchUsers() } }) </script>

All you need is to bind your state to component and observe it. No more reactive data definitions in component.

Tips: If you're tired of instantiating instance manually every time, you might wanna try the mmlpx library which leveraged a dependency injection system.

API