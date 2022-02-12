Vue2 bindings for MobX, inspired by mobx-react. Looking for Vue3 support? Please look here mobx-vue-lite
|package
|mobx v6
|mobx v2/v3/v4/v5
|vue2
|vue3
|mobx-vue
|>= v2.1.0
|* (exclude v2.1.0)
|*
|-
|mobx-vue-lite
|*
|-
|-
|*
*means
alland
-means
none
npm i mobx-vue -S
or
yarn add mobx-vue
MobX is an unopinionated, scalable state management, which can make our programming more intuitive.
Unlike the other vue-rx-inspired libraries which based on the plugin mechanism of vue, mobx-vue will be the simplest you ever meet. What you all need is to bind your state in component definition and observe it just like mobx-react does, then your component will react to your state changes automatically which managed by mobx.
And, the most important is that you can build a view-library-free application, if you wanna migrate to another view library(React/Angular) someday, rewrite the template and switch to the relevant mobx bindings(mobx-react,mobx-angular,mobx-angularjs) is all you have to do.
Build A View-Framework-Free Data Layer Based on MobX — Integration With Vue
We highly recommend using the bindings with vue-class-component decorator, and define the Store/ViewModel independently.
import { action, computed, observable } from "mobx";
export default class ViewModel {
@observable age = 10;
@observable users = [];
@computed get computedAge() {
return this.age + 1;
}
@action.bound setAge() {
this.age++;
}
@action.bound async fetchUsers() {
this.users = await http.get('/users')
}
}
<template>
<section>
<p v-text="state.age"></p>
<p v-text="state.computedAge"></p>
<p v-for="user in state.users" :key="user.name">{{user.name}}</p>
<button @click="state.setAge"></button>
</section>
</template>
<script lang="ts">
import Vue from "vue";
import Component from "vue-class-component";
import { Observer } from "mobx-vue";
import ViewModel from "./ViewModel";
@Observer
@Component
export default class App extends Vue {
state = new ViewModel()
mounted() {
this.state.fetchUsers();
}
}
</script>
Or used with the traditional way:
<script lang="ts">
import { observer } from "mobx-vue";
import ViewModel from "./ViewModel";
export default observer({
data() {
return { state: new ViewModel() }
},
mounted() {
this.state.fetchUsers()
}
})
</script>
All you need is to bind your state to component and observe it. No more reactive data definitions in component.
Tips: If you're tired of instantiating instance manually every time, you might wanna try the mmlpx library which leveraged a dependency injection system.