A library use JSON to persist your MobX stores with version control.
JSON.stringify/JSON.parse as the deserialize/serialize method
@version decorator
@ignore decorator
# by yarn
yarn add mobx-sync
# OR by npm
npm i -S mobx-sync
import { AsyncTrunk, date } from 'mobx-sync';
import { observable } from 'mobx';
class Store {
@observable
foo = 'bar';
@date
@observable
date = new Date();
}
const store = new Store();
// create a mobx-sync instance, it will:
// 1. load your state from localStorage & ssr rendered state
// 2. persist your store to localStorage automatically
// NOTE: you do not need to call `trunk.updateStore` to persist
// your store, it is persisted automatically!
const trunk = new AsyncTrunk(store, { storage: localStorage });
// init the state and auto persist watcher(use MobX's autorun)
// NOTE: it will load the persisted state first(and must), and
// then load the state from ssr, if you pass it as the first
// argument of `init`, just like trunk.init(__INITIAL_STATE__)
trunk.init().then(() => {
// you can do any staff now, just like:
// 1. render app with initial state:
ReactDOM.render(<App store={store} />);
// 2. update store, the update of the store will be persisted
// automatically:
store.foo = 'foo bar';
});
Sometimes, if your store's data structure has been changed, which means
the persisted data is illegal to use, you can use
@version decorator
to mark the store node with a
version, if the persisted version is different
from the declared node's version, the persisted version will be ignored.
For example, we publish an application like the Quick Start at first,
and then we want to change the type of
Store#foo from
string to
number.
The persisted string value of
foo thus become illegal, and should be ignored.
It is necessary to use
@version to mark the
foo field with a new version to omit it:
import { version } from 'mobx-sync';
import { observable } from 'mobx';
class Store {
@version(1)
@observable
foo = 1;
@date
@observable
date = new Date();
}
// ...
When application with the new version is executed, the persisted
value of
foo will be ignored, while
date keeps the persisted value.
It means, after calling
trunk.init(),the
foo becomes
1,
and
date still stores the previous value.
NOTE: if the new version is strictly different with the persisted version, it will be ignored, or else it will be loaded as normal, so if you use it, we recommend you use an progressive increasing integer to mark it, because you couldn't know the version of persisted in client.
@version also supports class decorator, that means any instance of the
class will be ignored if its version is different. For example:
import { version } from 'mobx-sync';
import { observable } from 'mobx';
@version(1)
class C1 {
p1 = 1;
}
class C2 {
p2 = 2;
}
class Store {
c1 = new C1();
c2 = new C2();
c1_1 = new C1();
}
If the persisted version of store's
c1 &&
c1_1 has different version with
1, they will be ignored.
NOTE: if you use a non-pure object as the store field, you must initialize it
before you call
trunk.init, just like
custom store class(
C1,
C2 upon),
observable.map,
observable.array, etc. And it must be iterable by
for..in
grammar, if not, you may need to use a custom formatter(see
custom formatter bellow) to serialize/de-serialize it.
Signature:
function version(id: number): PropertyDecorator & ClassDecorator;
If you hope some fields of your store to skip persisting, just like an article
with big size of detailed content. you can use
@ignore decorator to mark it,
those fields will not be loaded (even if it is persisted in previous version) in the initial,
and also the subsequent change will not trigger the action of persisting.
For example: if we want to ignore the
date field in Quick Start, we just need to
use
@ignore to decorate it:
import { date, ignore } from 'mobx-sync';
import { observable } from 'mobx';
class Store {
@observable
foo = 'bar';
@ignore
@date
@observable
date = new Date();
}
@ignore only supports decorating property.
Signature:
/**
* works in web environment only
*/
function ignore(target: any, key: string): void;
namespace ignore {
/**
* works in both web and ssr environment
*/
function ssr(target: any, key: string): void;
/**
* works in ssr environment only
*/
function ssrOnly(target: any, key: string): void;
}
Sometimes, your store node is not a pure object, just like
Set,
Map,
observable.map<number, Date>, etc, you may need to use custom formatter
(
@format) to parse/stringify the data/value.
For example, we use
Set<Date> as a field:
import { format } from 'mobx-sync';
import { observable } from 'mobx';
class Store {
@format(
(data: string[]) => new Set(data.map((d) => new Date(d))),
(value: Set<Date>) => Array.from(value, (v) => v.toISOString()),
)
@observable
allowDates = new Set<Date>();
}
Built-in formatters:
@date: parse/stringify date
@regexp: parse/stringify regexp
Signature:
/**
* define a custom stringify/parse function for a field, it is useful for
* builtin objects, just like Date, TypedArray, etc.
*
* @example
*
* // this example shows how to format a date to timestamp,
* // and load it from serialized string,
* // if the date is invalid, it will not be persisted.
* class SomeStore {
* @format<Date, number>(
* (timestamp) => new Date(timestamp),
* (date) => date ? +date : void 0,
* )
* dateField = new Date()
* }
*
* @param deserializer - the function to parse the serialized data to
* custom object, the first argument is the data serialized by
* `serializer`, and the second is the current value of the field.
* @param serializer - the function to serialize the object to pure js
* object or any else could be stringify safely by `JSON.stringify`.
*/
function format<I, O = I>(
deserializer: (persistedValue: O, currentValue: I) => I,
serializer?: (value: I) => O,
): PropertyDecorator;
function date(target: any, key: string): void;
function regexp(target: any, key: string): void;
Sometimes, we hope to use MobX in SSR(Server-Side Rendering), there is no standard way to stringify/load mobx store to/from html template, mobx-sync maybe one.
At first, you need to call
config({ ssr: true }) before call any decorator
of mobx-sync. And then, you can use
JSON.stringify to stringify your state
to html template, and then use
trunk.init or
parseStore to load it to
your store.
For example:
// store.ts
import { ignore } from 'mobx-sync'
import { observable } from 'mobx'
export Store {
@observable userId = 0
@ignore.ssr
users = observable.map()
}
// server.ts
import { config } from 'mobx-sync';
config({ ssr: true });
import { Store } from './store';
app.get('/', (_, res) => {
const store = new Store();
res.end(`<!DOCTYPE html>
<html>
<body>
<div id=root>${renderToString(<App store={store} />)}</div>
<script>var __INITIAL_STATE__ = ${JSON.stringify(store).replace(
/</g,
'\\u003c',
)}</script>
</body>
</html>`);
});
// client.ts
import { AsyncTrunk } from 'mobx-sync';
import { Store } from './store';
const store = new Store();
const trunk = new AsyncTrunk(store);
trunk.init(__INITIAL_STATE__).then(() => {
ReactDOM.render(<App store={store} />, document.querySelector('#root'));
});
NOTE: if you do not want to use a trunk to persist/load state from
localStorage, just want to use mobx-sync to load SSR state, you can use
parseStore(store, state, true) to load it.
For example:
// client.ts
import { parseStore } from 'mobx-sync';
import { Store } from './store';
const store = new Store();
parseStore(store, __INITIAL_STATE__, true);
ReactDOM.render(<App />, document.querySelector('#root'));
Signature:
interface Options {
ssr: boolean;
}
function config(options: Partial<Options>): void;
function parseStore(store: any, data: any, isFromServer: boolean): void;
Both of
AsyncTrunk and
SyncTrunk is the class to auto load/persist
store to storage, the difference between them is the
AsyncTrunk runs
asynchronously and
SyncTrunk runs synchronously.
Signature:
// this is a subset of `Storage`
interface SyncStorage {
getItem(key: string): string | null;
setItem(key: string, value: string): void;
removeItem(key: string): void;
}
// this is a subset of `ReactNative.AsyncStorage`
interface AsyncStorage {
getItem(key: string): Promise<string | null>;
setItem(key: string, value: string): Promise<void>;
removeItem(key: string): Promise<void>;
}
/**
* sync trunk initial options
*/
export interface SyncTrunkOptions {
/**
* storage, SyncStorage only
* default is localStorage
*/
storage?: SyncStorage;
/**
* the storage key, default is KeyDefaultKey
*/
storageKey?: string;
/**
* the delay time, default is 0
*/
delay?: number;
/**
* error callback
* @param error
*/
onError?: (error: any) => void;
}
/**
* the async trunk initial options
*/
export interface AsyncTrunkOptions {
/**
* storage, both AsyncStorage and SyncStorage is supported,
* default is localStorage
*/
storage?: AsyncStorage | SyncStorage;
/**
* the custom persisted key in storage,
* default is KeyDefaultKey
*/
storageKey?: string;
/**
* delay milliseconds for run the reaction for mobx,
* default is 0
*/
delay?: number;
/**
* error callback
* @param error
*/
onError?: (error: any) => void;
}
class AsyncTrunk {
disposer: () => void;
constructor(store: any, options?: AsyncTrunkOptions);
init(initialState?: any): Promise<void>;
// call persist manually
persist(): Promise<void>;
// clear persisted state in storage
clear(): Promise<void>;
// change the store instance
updateStore(): Promise<void>;
}
class SyncTrunk {
disposer: () => void;
constructor(store: any, options?: SyncTrunkOptions);
init(initialState?: any): void;
// call persist manually
persist(): void;
// clear persisted state in storage
clear(): void;
// change the store instance
updateStore(): void;
}
