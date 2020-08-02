A library use JSON to persist your MobX stores with version control.

Features

use JSON.stringify/JSON.parse as the deserialize/serialize method

as the deserialize/serialize method version control by using @version decorator

decorator ignore any store node by using @ignore decorator

decorator support React Native

support server side rendering (SSR)

Install

yarn add mobx-sync npm i -S mobx-sync

Quick Start

import { AsyncTrunk, date } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; class Store { foo = 'bar' ; date = new Date (); } const store = new Store(); const trunk = new AsyncTrunk(store, { storage: localStorage }); trunk.init().then( () => { ReactDOM.render(<App store={store} />); store.foo = 'foo bar' ; });

Full Example

You can see it at example

API Reference

version control

Sometimes, if your store's data structure has been changed, which means the persisted data is illegal to use, you can use @version decorator to mark the store node with a version , if the persisted version is different from the declared node's version, the persisted version will be ignored.

For example, we publish an application like the Quick Start at first, and then we want to change the type of Store#foo from string to number . The persisted string value of foo thus become illegal, and should be ignored. It is necessary to use @version to mark the foo field with a new version to omit it:

import { version } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; class Store { ( 1 ) foo = 1 ; date = new Date (); }

When application with the new version is executed, the persisted value of foo will be ignored, while date keeps the persisted value. It means, after calling trunk.init() ,the foo becomes 1 , and date still stores the previous value.

NOTE: if the new version is strictly different with the persisted version, it will be ignored, or else it will be loaded as normal, so if you use it, we recommend you use an progressive increasing integer to mark it, because you couldn't know the version of persisted in client.

@version also supports class decorator, that means any instance of the class will be ignored if its version is different. For example:

import { version } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; ( 1 ) class C1 { p1 = 1 ; } class C2 { p2 = 2 ; } class Store { c1 = new C1(); c2 = new C2(); c1_1 = new C1(); }

If the persisted version of store's c1 && c1_1 has different version with 1 , they will be ignored.

NOTE: if you use a non-pure object as the store field, you must initialize it before you call trunk.init , just like custom store class ( C1 , C2 upon), observable.map , observable.array , etc. And it must be iterable by for..in grammar, if not, you may need to use a custom formatter(see custom formatter bellow) to serialize/de-serialize it.

Signature:

function version ( id: number ): PropertyDecorator & ClassDecorator ;

ignore control

If you hope some fields of your store to skip persisting, just like an article with big size of detailed content. you can use @ignore decorator to mark it, those fields will not be loaded (even if it is persisted in previous version) in the initial, and also the subsequent change will not trigger the action of persisting.

For example: if we want to ignore the date field in Quick Start, we just need to use @ignore to decorate it:

import { date, ignore } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; class Store { foo = 'bar' ; date = new Date (); }

@ignore only supports decorating property.

Signature:

function ignore ( target: any , key: string ): void ; namespace ignore { function ssr ( target: any , key: string ): void ; function ssrOnly ( target: any , key: string ): void ; }

custom formatter

Sometimes, your store node is not a pure object, just like Set , Map , observable.map<number, Date> , etc, you may need to use custom formatter ( @format ) to parse/stringify the data/value.

For example, we use Set<Date> as a field:

import { format } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { observable } from 'mobx' ; class Store { ( ( data: string [] ) => new Set(data.map( ( d ) => new Date (d))), ( value: Set< Date > ) => Array .from(value, ( v ) => v.toISOString()), ) allowDates = new Set< Date >(); }

Built-in formatters:

@date : parse/stringify date

: parse/stringify date @regexp : parse/stringify regexp

Signature:

function format < I , O = I >( deserializer: (persistedValue: O, currentValue: I) => I, serializer?: (value: I) => O, ): PropertyDecorator ; function date ( target: any , key: string ): void ; function regexp ( target: any , key: string ): void ;

SSR

Sometimes, we hope to use MobX in SSR(Server-Side Rendering), there is no standard way to stringify/load mobx store to/from html template, mobx-sync maybe one.

At first, you need to call config({ ssr: true }) before call any decorator of mobx-sync. And then, you can use JSON.stringify to stringify your state to html template, and then use trunk.init or parseStore to load it to your store.

For example:

import { ignore } from 'mobx-sync' import { observable } from 'mobx' export Store { userId = 0 .ssr users = observable.map() }

import { config } from 'mobx-sync' ; config({ ssr: true }); import { Store } from './store' ; app.get( '/' , ( _, res ) => { const store = new Store(); res.end( `<!DOCTYPE html> <html> <body> <div id=root> ${renderToString(<App store={store} />)}</div> <script>var __INITIAL_STATE__ = ${ JSON .stringify(store).replace( /</g , '\\u003c' , )} </script> </body> </html>` ); });

import { AsyncTrunk } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { Store } from './store' ; const store = new Store(); const trunk = new AsyncTrunk(store); trunk.init(__INITIAL_STATE__).then( () => { ReactDOM.render(<App store={store} />, document .querySelector( '#root' )); });

NOTE: if you do not want to use a trunk to persist/load state from localStorage, just want to use mobx-sync to load SSR state, you can use parseStore(store, state, true) to load it.

For example:

import { parseStore } from 'mobx-sync' ; import { Store } from './store' ; const store = new Store(); parseStore(store, __INITIAL_STATE__, true ); ReactDOM.render(<App />, document .querySelector( '#root' ));

Signature:

interface Options { ssr: boolean ; } function config ( options: Partial<Options> ): void ; function parseStore ( store: any , data: any , isFromServer: boolean ): void ;

async trunk

sync trunk

Both of AsyncTrunk and SyncTrunk is the class to auto load/persist store to storage, the difference between them is the AsyncTrunk runs asynchronously and SyncTrunk runs synchronously.

Signature:

interface SyncStorage { getItem(key: string ): string | null ; setItem(key: string , value: string ): void ; removeItem(key: string ): void ; } interface AsyncStorage { getItem(key: string ): Promise < string | null >; setItem(key: string , value: string ): Promise < void >; removeItem(key: string ): Promise < void >; } export interface SyncTrunkOptions { storage?: SyncStorage; storageKey?: string ; delay?: number ; onError?: ( error: any ) => void ; } export interface AsyncTrunkOptions { storage?: AsyncStorage | SyncStorage; storageKey?: string ; delay?: number ; onError?: ( error: any ) => void ; } class AsyncTrunk { disposer: () => void ; constructor ( store: any , options?: AsyncTrunkOptions ); init(initialState?: any ): Promise < void >; persist(): Promise < void >; clear(): Promise < void >; updateStore(): Promise < void >; } class SyncTrunk { disposer: () => void ; constructor ( store: any , options?: SyncTrunkOptions ); init(initialState?: any ): void ; persist(): void ; clear(): void ; updateStore(): void ; }

License