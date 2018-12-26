a simple utility for persisting POJO objects into localStorage via mobx observables. Not only they persist through sessions, they also synchronize via storage events across all browser tabs.
import { localStored } from 'mobx-stored'
import { sessionStored } from 'mobx-stored' // for using sessionStorage rather than localStorage
const defaultUser = { email: null, firstname: null, lastname: null }
const observableUserProfile = localStored('userProfile', defaultUser, { // observableUserProfile is the default extended with the data from localStorage
delay: 500
}) // last parameter is optional-mobx autorun options for running the save operation into the storage. Use higher delay if you store a lot of data
// now any changes made to the observableUserProfile are synced in localStorage
observableUserProfile.name = 'Michael'
// after 500ms and reloading the page
observableUserProfile.name === 'Michael' // true
// revert to the default values
observableUserProfile.reset()
// need to add new properties?
observableUserProfile.extend({
myNewProp: 1
})
//Don't need it anymore?
observableUserProfile.destroy() // removes it from localStorage