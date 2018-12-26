openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard
ms

mobx-stored

by Jiri Spac
1.1.0 (see all)

Mobx observables persistent across browser tabs/sessions

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

702

GitHub Stars

41

Maintenance

Last Commit

3yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

5

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

Yes?

Categories

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

mobx-stored

a simple utility for persisting POJO objects into localStorage via mobx observables. Not only they persist through sessions, they also synchronize via storage events across all browser tabs.

usage

import { localStored } from 'mobx-stored'
import { sessionStored } from 'mobx-stored' // for using sessionStorage rather than localStorage

const defaultUser = { email: null, firstname: null, lastname: null } 
const observableUserProfile = localStored('userProfile', defaultUser, { // observableUserProfile is the default extended with the data from localStorage
  delay: 500
}) // last parameter is optional-mobx autorun options for running the save operation into the storage. Use higher delay if you store a lot of data

// now any changes made to the observableUserProfile are synced in localStorage

observableUserProfile.name = 'Michael'

// after 500ms and reloading the page

observableUserProfile.name === 'Michael' // true

// revert to the default values

observableUserProfile.reset()

// need to add new properties?

observableUserProfile.extend({
  myNewProp: 1
})

//Don't need it anymore?

observableUserProfile.destroy() // removes it from localStorage

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

No alternatives found

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial