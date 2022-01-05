mobx-store-provider is a library that provides React Hooks to setup and access mobx-state-tree models from within React Function Components.

Its goal is to provide a straight-forward, minimalist, and terse API that allows you to easily incorporate mobx-state-tree into functional React components.

Installation

npm i mobx-store-provider

yarn add mobx-store-provider

Basic example

The following shows an example application using mobx-store-provider.

App component

At the core of the application we define the main App component.

Inside of the App we use hooks provided by mobx-store-provider to:

Create the appStore instance with the useCreateStore hook Retrieve the Provider with the useProvider hook

import React from "react" ; import { useProvider, useCreateStore } from "mobx-store-provider" ; import AppStore from "./AppStore" ; import UserDisplay from "./UserDisplay" ; function App ( ) { const appStore = useCreateStore(AppStore, { user : "Jonathan" }); const Provider = useProvider(AppStore); return ( < Provider value = {appStore} > < UserDisplay /> </ Provider > ); } export default App;

Note that we wrap the application with the Provider , supplying it the appStore as its value.

This makes the appStore available to the rest of the application.

Using the store

In another component somewhere in the application we want to use or gain access to the appStore .

To do this, we use the useStore hook:

import React from "react" ; import { observer } from "mobx-react" ; import { useStore } from "mobx-store-provider" ; import AppStore from "./AppStore" ; function UserDisplay ( ) { const appStore = useStore(AppStore); return < div > {appStore.user} </ div > ; } export default observer(UserDisplay);

Note that we also wrap the component with observer() from the mobx-react library.

This is critical, as it ensures the component will render any updates made to the appStore . For more information, see the observer documentation for the mobx-react library.

Defining the store

The code above uses the AppStore mobx-state-tree model. In the context of mobx-store-provider this is referred to as a store .

import { types } from "mobx-state-tree" ; const AppStore = types.model({ user : types.string, }); export default AppStore;

If you are new to mobx-state-tree, it is recommended you read through the mobx-state-tree documentation.

