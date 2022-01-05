mobx-store-provider is a library that provides React Hooks to setup and access mobx-state-tree models from within React Function Components.
Its goal is to provide a straight-forward, minimalist, and terse API that allows you to easily incorporate mobx-state-tree into functional React components.
npm i mobx-store-provider
yarn add mobx-store-provider
The following shows an example application using mobx-store-provider.
At the core of the application we define the main
App component.
Inside of the
App we use hooks provided by mobx-store-provider to:
appStore instance with the useCreateStore hook
Provider with the useProvider hook
// App.jsx (Main App component, we use it to create and provide the store)
import React from "react";
import { useProvider, useCreateStore } from "mobx-store-provider";
import AppStore from "./AppStore";
import UserDisplay from "./UserDisplay";
function App() {
// Create the AppStore instance
const appStore = useCreateStore(AppStore, { user: "Jonathan" });
// Get the Provider for the AppStore
const Provider = useProvider(AppStore);
// Wrap the application with the Provider passing it the appStore
return (
<Provider value={appStore}>
<UserDisplay />
</Provider>
);
}
export default App;
Note that we wrap the application with the
Provider, supplying it the
appStore as its value.
This makes the
appStore available to the rest of the application.
In another component somewhere in the application we want to use or gain access to the
appStore.
To do this, we use the useStore hook:
// UserDisplay.jsx (A component, we use the store from above inside it)
import React from "react";
import { observer } from "mobx-react";
import { useStore } from "mobx-store-provider";
import AppStore from "./AppStore";
function UserDisplay() {
// Get access to the store
const appStore = useStore(AppStore);
return <div>{appStore.user}</div>;
}
// Wrap it with mobx-react observer(), so updates get rendered
export default observer(UserDisplay);
Note that we also wrap the component with
observer() from the mobx-react library.
This is critical, as it ensures the component will render any updates made to the
appStore. For more information, see the observer documentation for the mobx-react library.
The code above uses the
AppStore mobx-state-tree model. In the context of mobx-store-provider this is referred to as a
store.
// AppStore.js (mobx-state-tree store/model)
import { types } from "mobx-state-tree";
const AppStore = types.model({
user: types.string,
});
export default AppStore;
If you are new to mobx-state-tree, it is recommended you read through the mobx-state-tree documentation.