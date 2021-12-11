MobX-powered router for React apps.
Learn how to use mobx-state-router in your own project.
Make sure all your commit messages conform to the Angular Commit Message Conventions.
To simplify this process, we have included Commitizen as a dependency of this project. Always execute the following command sequence to commit your changes. It will prompt you to fill out any required commit fields interactively.
git add --all
yarn cz-commit # interactive conventional commit
git push
To test local builds with examples in the
examples folder, follow the steps
listed below:
yarn build:local # creates a dist folder
npm pack # packages src and dist into a tarball with name [package-name]-[version].tgz
cd examples/mobx-shop
yarn add ../../[package-name]-[version].tgz
yarn start
Change the version number in package.json. Use semver. For pre-release versions add a suffix & build number, e.g 5.0.0-beta.1.
Commit and push (see above)
Build the package
yarn build:local
npm publish # for normal release (adds `latest` tag)
npm publish --tag next # for pre-release (adds `next` tag)
Make sure you are connected to GitHub using your SSH key.
cd website
yarn
GIT_USER=nareshbhatia CURRENT_BRANCH=master USE_SSH=true yarn publish-gh-pages
mobx-state-router is based on ideas from several Open Source projects. I am grateful to the developers of these projects for their contributions. Special thanks go to the following contributions:
How to decouple state and UI (a.k.a. you don’t need componentWillMount)\ This article by Michel Weststrate provided the initial inspiration for writing mobx-state-router. It explains the downsides of mixing State and UI and how to untangle the mess!
mobx-router\ This library by Kitze is a good implementation of Michel Weststrate's ideas. I have borrowed some concepts from this implementation and then added my own. Thanks Kitze!
router5\ This is a more extensive library for routing. It's unique feature is that routes are organized as a tree, made of segments and nodes. It aims to be framework agnostic and uses middleware and plugins to adapt to different frameworks. Of course, with flexibility comes complexity. mobx-state-router makes some choices for you to keep the overall learning curve simple.