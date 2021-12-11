MobX State Router

MobX-powered router for React apps.

Features

State is decoupled from the UI. UI is simply a function of the state.

UI is no longer responsible for fetching data. Data is now fetched during state transitions using router hooks.

The router can override routing requests based on the application state. For example, it can redirect to the Sign In page if the user is not logged in.

Supports 404 (Not Found) errors Server-Side Rendering



Contributors

Make sure all your commit messages conform to the Angular Commit Message Conventions.

To simplify this process, we have included Commitizen as a dependency of this project. Always execute the following command sequence to commit your changes. It will prompt you to fill out any required commit fields interactively.

git add yarn cz- commit # interactive conventional commit git push

Testing local builds

To test local builds with examples in the examples folder, follow the steps listed below:

Build the package

yarn build: local

Create a tarball from the package

npm pack

Go to an example in the examples directory and add the tarball as a dependency

cd examples/mobx-shop yarn add ../../[package-name]-[version].tgz

Run the example

yarn start

Release to NPM

Change the version number in package.json. Use semver. For pre-release versions add a suffix & build number, e.g 5.0.0-beta.1.

Commit and push (see above)

Build the package

yarn build: local

Release to npm

npm publish npm publish --tag next

Tag the release and push the tag to remote

Publishing docs to GitHub Pages

Make sure you are connected to GitHub using your SSH key.

cd website yarn GIT_USER=nareshbhatia CURRENT_BRANCH=master USE_SSH= true yarn publish-gh-pages

Credits

mobx-state-router is based on ideas from several Open Source projects. I am grateful to the developers of these projects for their contributions. Special thanks go to the following contributions:

How to decouple state and UI (a.k.a. you don’t need componentWillMount)\ This article by Michel Weststrate provided the initial inspiration for writing mobx-state-router. It explains the downsides of mixing State and UI and how to untangle the mess!

mobx-router\ This library by Kitze is a good implementation of Michel Weststrate's ideas. I have borrowed some concepts from this implementation and then added my own. Thanks Kitze!

router5\ This is a more extensive library for routing. It's unique feature is that routes are organized as a tree, made of segments and nodes. It aims to be framework agnostic and uses middleware and plugins to adapt to different frameworks. Of course, with flexibility comes complexity. mobx-state-router makes some choices for you to keep the overall learning curve simple.