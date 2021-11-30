A frontend package built upon MobX to add models and collections. It has first-class support for relations and can communicate to a backend.
By default it comes with a "communication layer" for Django Binder, which is Code Yellow's Python backend framework. It is easy to add support for another backend.
yarn add mobx-spine lodash mobx moment
npm install mobx-spine lodash mobx moment
Work In Progress.
mobx-spine is highly inspired by Backbone and by the package we built on top of Backbone, Backbone Relation.
Since mobx-spine uses MobX, it does not need to have an event system like Backbone has. This means that there are no
this.listenTo()'s. If you need something like that, look for
autorun() or add a
@computed property.
Another difference is that in mobx-spine, all properties of a model must be defined beforehand. So if a model has the props
id and
name defined, it's not possible to suddenly add a
slug property unless you define it on the model itself. Not allowing this helps with keeping overview of the props there are.
mobx-spine has support for relations and pagination built-in, in contrast to Backbone.
A model or collection can only do requests to an API if you add an
api instance to it. This allows for easy mocking of the API, and makes mobx-spine not coupled to Binder, our Python framework. It would be easy to make a package or just a separate file with a custom backend.
A model is a data container with a set of helper functions. Models should extend
Model from mobx-spine, and the very least define some properties.
The
Model contructor takes 2 arguments:
data: An object with default values for a model.
options: An object with options.
Let's for example define a class
Animal with 2 properties
id and
name.
import { observable } from 'mobx';
import { Model } from 'mobx-spine';
// Define a class Animal, with 2 observed properties `id` and `name`.
class Animal extends Model {
@observable id = null; // Default value is null.
@observable name = ''; // Default value is ''.
}
If we instantiate a new animal without arguments it will create an empty animal using defaults defined on the model:
// Create an empty instance of an Animal.
const lion = new Animal();
console.log(lion.id); // null
console.log(lion.name); // ''
You can also supply data when creating a new instance:
// Create an instance of an Animal with existing data.
const cat = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'Cat' });
console.log(cat.name); // Cat
When data is supplied in the constructor, these can be reset by calling
clear:
const cat = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'Cat' });
cat.name = '';
console.log(cat.name); // ''
cat.clear();
console.log(cat.name); // 'Cat'
When an undefined property key is supplied, it will be ignored:
const cat = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'Cat', undefinedProperty: 'will be ignored' });
cat.name = '';
console.log(cat.undefinedProperty); // undefined
|key
|default
|relations
|undefined
|Relations to be instantiated when instantiating this model as well. Should be an array of strings.
['location', 'owner.parents']
In its basic form, a model holds a few properties. These properties are normally observables and default values are defined on the property as well. This will define a basic animal model:
import { observable } from 'mobx';
import { Model } from 'mobx-spine';
// Define a class Animal, with 2 observed properties `id` and `name`.
class Animal extends Model {
@observable id = null; // Default value is null.
@observable name = ''; // Default value is ''.
@observable color; // Default value is undefined.
}
You can also define frontend only fields, which will be excluded when performing for example a
save. These properties start with a underscore:
class Animal extends Model {
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
/**
* Fields starts with underscore, so excluded from saving to
* backend because `toBackend` filters them out.
**/
@observable _notSavedToBackend = true;
}
There are some forbidden property names. Currently these are:
A model can communicate with the backend using a few functions:
These functions go through the api, and by default the BinderApi is shipped with mobx-spine.
Fetching data can be done by calling
fetch. Lets look at an example and assume the backend returns with
name
Garfield:
const api = new BinderApi();
class Animal extends Model {
api = api;
// Supply either a backendResourceName (Model will calculate urlRoot) or a urlRoot.
static backendResourceName = 'animal';
// urlRoot = '/api/animal/';
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
}
const animal = new Animal({ id: 2 });
// Performs a GET request: /api/animal/2/
animal.fetch().then(() => {
console.log(animal.name); // Garfield
});
Saving data can be done by calling
save. Lets look at creating a new model and saving that in the database:
const api = new BinderApi();
class Animal extends Model {
api = api;
static backendResourceName = 'animal';
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
}
class animal = new Animal();
// Performs a POST request: /api/animal/
animal.save().then(() => {
console.log(animal.id); // 1
});
An existing model in the database can be updated as follows:
class animal = new Animal({ id: 1 });
// Performs a PUT request: /api/animal/
animal.save().then(() => {
console.log(animal.id); // 1
});
The
save function accepts a few paramaters as an
options object:
|key
|default
|onlyChanges
|false
|When true, only changes made with
setInput are saved.
animal.save({ onlyChanges: true })
|url
|undefined
|When set, use specified url for the request.
animal.save({ url: '/api/animal/special/url' })
|data
|undefined
|When set, append
data to result. Existing keys from
toBackend will be overwritten by data, while new keys will be added.
animal.save({ data: { id: 1, some_other_field: 'will be added' } })
|mapData
|undefined
|You can change the data which will be used for the request send by supplying a function. First argument is the formatted data ready for sending a request. Called at the very last of data formatting operations.
animal.save({ mapData: data => (...data, some_other_field: 'will be added' } ) } })
|forceFields
|undefined
|When
onlyChanges is given, you can force fields to be included despite of having no changes.
animal.save({ onlyChanges: true, forceFields: ['name'] } ) } })
|relations
|undefined
|Relations to save when saving this model as well. Note that its not needed to include relations here so that they will be linked, only to save the models themselves. Should be an array of strings.
animal.save({ relations: ['location', 'owner.parents'] })
Deleting a model can be done by calling
model.delete(). Lets look at an example:
const api = new BinderApi();
class Animal extends Model {
api = api;
static backendResourceName = 'animal';
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
}
class animal = new Animal({ id: 2 });
// Performs a DELETE request: /api/animal/2/
animal.delete();
An example with a Store (called a Collection in Backbone).
Models can have relations to other models / stores. These relations are defined as follows:
class Breed extends Model {
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
}
class AnimalStore extends Store {
Model = Animal;
}
class Animal extends Model {
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
relations() {
return {
breed: Breed, // Define a breed relation to Breed.
relatives: AnimalStore, // Define a relatives relation to AnimalStore.
};
}
}
You can now instantiate the animal with it's breed & relatives relation recursively:
class animal = new Animal(
{
id: 2,
name: 'Rova',
breed: { id: 3, name: 'Main Coon' },
relatives: [
{ id: 5, name: 'Gizmo', breed: { id: 3, name: 'Main Coon' } },
{ id: 7, name: 'Chiggy', breed: { id: 5, name: 'Mixed' } },
],
}, {
relations: ['breed', 'relatives.breed']
}
);
console.log(animal.name); // Rova
console.log(animal.breed.name); // Main Coon
console.log(animal.relatives.get(5).name); // Gizmo
console.log(animal.relatives.get(5).breed.name); // Main Coon
console.log(animal.relatives.get(7).name); // Chiggy
console.log(animal.relatives.get(7).breed.name); // Mixed
You can now instantiate the animal without it's breed relation and try to access it, it will throw an error:
class animal = new Animal({ id: 2, name: 'Rova', breed: { id: 3, name: 'Main Coon' } });
console.log(animal.breed.name); // Throws cannot read property name from undefined.
You can pick fields by either defining a static
pickFields variable or a
pickFields function. Keep in mind that
id is mandatory, so it will always be included.
class Animal extends Model {
static pickFields = ['name'];
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
@observable color = '';
}
const animal = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'King', color: 'orange' });
animal.toBackend(); // { id: 1, name: 'King' }
class Animal extends Model {
pickFields() {
return ['name];
}
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
@observable color = '';
}
const animal = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'King', color: 'orange' });
animal.toBackend(); // { id: 1, name: 'King' }
You can omit fields by either defining a static
omitFields variable or a
omitFields function. Keep in mind that
id is mandatory, so it will always be included.
class Animal extends Model {
static omitFields = ['color'];
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
@observable color = '';
}
const animal = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'King', color: 'orange' });
animal.toBackend(); // { id: 1, name: 'King' }
class Animal extends Model {
omitFields() {
return ['color];
}
@observable id = null;
@observable name = '';
@observable color = '';
}
const animal = new Animal({ id: 1, name: 'King', color: 'orange' });
animal.toBackend(); // { id: 1, name: 'King' }
There are 2 ways to update properties:
setInput
lion.name = 'Lion'; // Direct assignment, doesn't register a change on the `name` property.
lion.setInput('name', 'Lion'); // Use `setInput` which registers a change on the `name` property.
When using
setInput, a
model.save({ onlyChanges: true }) will only submit fields to the backend which have been changed using
setInput.
A Store (Collection in Backbone) is holds multiple instances of models and have several helper functions.
|key
|default
|relations
|undefined
|Relations to be instantiated when new models are instantiated using
add(). Should be an array of strings.
animalStore = new AnimalStore({ relations: ['location', 'owner.parents'] })
|limit
|25
|Page size per fetch, also able to set using
setLimit(). By default a limit is always set, but there are occations where you want to fetch everything. In this case, set limit to false.
animalStore = new AnimalStore({ limit: false })
|comparator
|undefined
|The models in the store will be sorted by comparator. When it's a string, the models will be sorted by that property name. If it's a function, the models will be sorted using the default array sort.
animalStore = new AnimalStore({ comparator: 'name' })
|params
|undefined
|All params will be converted to GET params. This is used for quering the server to fill the store with models.
animalStore = new AnimalStore({ params: { 'search': 'Gizmo' } })
Adding models to a store can be done using
store.add(). You can supply either an object or an array of objects:
import { Model } from 'mobx-spine';
class AnimalStore extends Store {
Model = Animal;
}
const animalStore = new AnimalStore();
animalStore.add({ id: 1, name: 'Rova' });
console.log(animalStore.length) // 1
console.log(animalStore.at(0).name) // Rova
animalStore.add([
{ id: 2, name: 'Gizmo' },
{ id: 3, name: 'Diva' },
]);
console.log(animalStore.length) // 3
console.log(animalStore.at(0).name) // Rova
console.log(animalStore.at(1).name) // Gizmo
console.log(animalStore.at(2).name) // Diva
There are a few ways to get a specific model:
get: Use models id.
at: Use model index.
find: Use callback.
store.models: Get the mobx array that holds the models.
Some examples:
animalStore.add([
{ id: 1, name: 'Rova' },
{ id: 2, name: 'Gizmo' },
{ id: 3, name: 'Diva' },
]);
console.log(animalStore.at(0).name) // Rova
console.log(animalStore.get(1).name) // Rova
console.log(animalStore.find(animal => animal.name === 'Rova').name) // Rova
console.log(animalStore.models.find(animal => animal.name === 'Rova').name) // Rova
A store can communicate with the backend using a few functions:
These functions go through the api, and by default the BinderApi is shipped with mobx-spine.
Fetching data can be done by calling
fetch. Lets look at an example and assume the backend returns 1 model with
name
Garfield:
const api = new BinderApi();
class AnimalStore extends Store {
Model = Animal
api = api;
// Supply either a backendResourceName (Model will calculate url) or a url.
static backendResourceName = 'animal';
// url = '/api/animal/';
}
const animalStore = new AnimalStore();
// Performs a GET request: /api/animal/?limit=25
animalStore.fetch().then(() => {
console.log(animalStore.at(0).name); // Garfield
});