Example usage

Inspiration

📖 How to decouple state and UI - a.k.a. you don’t need componentWillMount

Features

Decoupled state from UI

Central route configuration

URL changes are triggering changes directly in the store, and vice-versa

No need to use component lifecycle methods like componentWillMount to fetch data or trigger a side effect in the store

to fetch data or trigger a side effect in the store Supported callbacks for the routes are: beforeEnter , onEnter , beforeExit , onExit . All of the callbacks receive route , params , store , and queryParams as parameters. If the beforeExit or beforeEnter methods return false the navigation action will be prevented.

, , , . All of the callbacks receive , , , and as parameters. If the or methods return the navigation action will be prevented. The current URL params and query params are accessible directly in the store store.router.params / store.router.queryParams so basically they're available everywhere without any additional wrapping or HOC.

/ so basically they're available everywhere without any additional wrapping or HOC. Navigating to another route happens by calling the goTo method on the router store, and the changes in the url are reflected automatically. So for example you can call router.goTo(routes.book, {id:5, page:3}) and after the change is made in the store, the URL change will follow. You never directly manipulate the URL or the history object.

method on the router store, and the changes in the url are reflected automatically. So for example you can call and after the change is made in the store, the URL change will follow. You never directly manipulate the URL or the history object. <Link> component which also populates the href attribute and works with middle click or cmd/ctrl + click

component which also populates the href attribute and works with or Typescript support (Converted to typescript by thdk)

Hash-based routing (using paths like /#/foo/bar ) support

Implementation

import React, {createContext} from 'react' ; import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' ; import {MobxRouter, RouterStore, startRouter} from 'mobx-router' ; import routes from 'config/routes' ; export class AppStore { title = 'MobX Router Example App' , user = null } export class RootStore { public router: RouterStore<RootStore>; public app: AppStore; constructor () { this .router = new RouterStore<RootStore>( this ); this .app = new AppStore(); } } const store = new RootStore(); const StoreContext = createContext({}); const StoreProvider = StoreContext.Provider; startRouter(routes, store); ReactDOM.render( < StoreProvider value = {store} > < MobxRouter store = {store}/ > </ StoreProvider > , document.getElementById('root') )

Example config

/config/routes.js

import React from 'react' ; import {Route} from 'mobx-router' ; import Home from 'components/Home' ; import Document from 'components/Document' ; import Gallery from 'components/Gallery' ; import Book from 'components/Book' ; import UserProfile from 'components/UserProfile' ; const routes = { home : new Route({ path : '/' , component : < Home /> }), userProfile : new Route({ path : '/profile/:username/:tab' , component : < UserProfile /> , onEnter : () => { console .log( 'entering user profile!' ); }, beforeExit : () => { console .log( 'exiting user profile!' ); }, onParamsChange : ( route, params, store ) => { console .log( 'params changed to' , params); } }), gallery : new Route({ path : '/gallery' , component : < Gallery /> , onEnter : ( route, params, store, queryParams ) => { store.gallery.fetchImages(); console .log( 'current query params are -> ' , queryParams); }, beforeExit : () => { const result = confirm( 'Are you sure you want to leave the gallery?' ); return result; } }), document : new Route({ path : '/document/:id' , component : < Document /> , beforeEnter : ( route, params, store ) => { const userIsLoggedIn = store.app.user; if (!userIsLoggedIn) { alert( 'Only logged in users can enter this route!' ); return false ; } }, onEnter : ( route, params ) => { console .log( `entering document with params` , params); } }), book : new Route({ path : '/book/:id/page/:page' , component : < Book /> , onEnter : ( route, params, store ) => { console .log( `entering book with params` , params); store.app.setTitle(route.title); } }) }; export default routes;

Custom director configuration

mobx-router uses director behind the scenes. mobx-router exposes the director config object for you to pass your own configuration to director.

To do this you must pass a DirectorConfig object as third argument of startRouter method.

Hash based Routing | html5history

If you disable html5history option, mobx will fallback to hash based routing.

startRouter( routes, store, { html5history : false , } );

Not found (404) route | notfound

You can pass a function to notfound which will be called when you don't have any matching route for the current path.