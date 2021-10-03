📖 How to decouple state and UI - a.k.a. you don’t need componentWillMount
componentWillMount to fetch data or trigger a side effect in the store
beforeEnter,
onEnter,
beforeExit,
onExit. All of the callbacks receive
route,
params,
store, and
queryParams as parameters. If the
beforeExit or
beforeEnter methods return
false the navigation action will be prevented.
store.router.params /
store.router.queryParams so basically they're available everywhere without any additional wrapping or HOC.
goTo method on the router store, and the changes in the url are reflected automatically. So for example you can call
router.goTo(routes.book, {id:5, page:3}) and after the change is made in the store, the URL change will follow. You never directly manipulate the URL or the history object.
<Link> component which also populates the href attribute and works with
middle click or
cmd/ctrl + click
/#/foo/bar) support
import React, {createContext} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import {MobxRouter, RouterStore, startRouter} from 'mobx-router';
import routes from 'config/routes';
//example mobx store
export class AppStore {
title = 'MobX Router Example App',
user = null
}
export class RootStore {
public router: RouterStore<RootStore>;
public app: AppStore;
constructor() {
this.router = new RouterStore<RootStore>(this);
this.app = new AppStore();
}
}
const store = new RootStore();
// Use React context to make your store available in your application
const StoreContext = createContext({});
const StoreProvider = StoreContext.Provider;
startRouter(routes, store);
ReactDOM.render(
<StoreProvider value={store}>
<MobxRouter store={store}/>
</StoreProvider>, document.getElementById('root')
)
/config/routes.js
import React from 'react';
//models
import {Route} from 'mobx-router';
//components
import Home from 'components/Home';
import Document from 'components/Document';
import Gallery from 'components/Gallery';
import Book from 'components/Book';
import UserProfile from 'components/UserProfile';
const routes = {
home: new Route({
path: '/',
component: <Home/>
}),
userProfile: new Route({
path: '/profile/:username/:tab',
component: <UserProfile/>,
onEnter: () => {
console.log('entering user profile!');
},
beforeExit: () => {
console.log('exiting user profile!');
},
onParamsChange: (route, params, store) => {
console.log('params changed to', params);
}
}),
gallery: new Route({
path: '/gallery',
component: <Gallery/>,
onEnter: (route, params, store, queryParams) => {
store.gallery.fetchImages();
console.log('current query params are -> ', queryParams);
},
beforeExit: () => {
const result = confirm('Are you sure you want to leave the gallery?');
return result;
}
}),
document: new Route({
path: '/document/:id',
component: <Document/>,
beforeEnter: (route, params, store) => {
const userIsLoggedIn = store.app.user;
if (!userIsLoggedIn) {
alert('Only logged in users can enter this route!');
return false;
}
},
onEnter: (route, params) => {
console.log(`entering document with params`, params);
}
}),
book: new Route({
path: '/book/:id/page/:page',
component: <Book/>,
onEnter: (route, params, store) => {
console.log(`entering book with params`, params);
store.app.setTitle(route.title);
}
})
};
export default routes;
mobx-router uses director behind the scenes. mobx-router exposes the director config object for you to pass your own configuration to director.
To do this you must pass a
DirectorConfig object as third argument of
startRouter method.
Hash based Routing | html5history
If you disable html5history option, mobx will fallback to hash based routing.
startRouter(
routes,
store,
{
// https://github.com/flatiron/director#configuration
html5history: false,
}
);
Not found (404) route | notfound
You can pass a function to
notfound which will be called when you don't have any matching route for the current path.
startRouter(
routes,
store,
{
// https://github.com/flatiron/director#configuration
notfound: () => store.router.goTo(YOUR_NOT_FOUND_ROUTE),
}
);