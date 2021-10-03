openbase logo
mobx-router

by Kitze
1.0.0 (see all)

A simple router for MobX + React apps

Readme

〽️ MobX Router

Example usage

Inspiration

📖 How to decouple state and UI - a.k.a. you don’t need componentWillMount

Features

  • Decoupled state from UI
  • Central route configuration
  • URL changes are triggering changes directly in the store, and vice-versa
  • No need to use component lifecycle methods like componentWillMount to fetch data or trigger a side effect in the store
  • Supported callbacks for the routes are: beforeEnter, onEnter, beforeExit, onExit. All of the callbacks receive route, params, store, and queryParams as parameters. If the beforeExit or beforeEnter methods return false the navigation action will be prevented.
  • The current URL params and query params are accessible directly in the store store.router.params / store.router.queryParams so basically they're available everywhere without any additional wrapping or HOC.
  • Navigating to another route happens by calling the goTo method on the router store, and the changes in the url are reflected automatically. So for example you can call router.goTo(routes.book, {id:5, page:3}) and after the change is made in the store, the URL change will follow. You never directly manipulate the URL or the history object.
  • <Link> component which also populates the href attribute and works with middle click or cmd/ctrl + click
  • Typescript support (Converted to typescript by thdk)
  • Hash-based routing (using paths like /#/foo/bar) support

Implementation

import React, {createContext} from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';

import {MobxRouter, RouterStore, startRouter} from 'mobx-router';
import routes from 'config/routes';

//example mobx store
export class AppStore {
    title = 'MobX Router Example App',
    user = null
}

export class RootStore {
    public router: RouterStore<RootStore>;
    public app: AppStore;

    constructor() {
        this.router = new RouterStore<RootStore>(this);
        this.app = new AppStore();
    }
}

const store = new RootStore();

// Use React context to make your store available in your application
const StoreContext = createContext({});
const StoreProvider = StoreContext.Provider;

startRouter(routes, store);

ReactDOM.render(
  <StoreProvider value={store}>
    <MobxRouter store={store}/>
  </StoreProvider>, document.getElementById('root')
)

Example config

/config/routes.js

import React from 'react';

//models
import {Route} from 'mobx-router';

//components
import Home from 'components/Home';
import Document from 'components/Document';
import Gallery from 'components/Gallery';
import Book from 'components/Book';
import UserProfile from 'components/UserProfile';

const routes = {
  home: new Route({
    path: '/',
    component: <Home/>
  }),
  userProfile: new Route({
    path: '/profile/:username/:tab',
    component: <UserProfile/>,
    onEnter: () => {
      console.log('entering user profile!');
    },
    beforeExit: () => {
      console.log('exiting user profile!');
    },
    onParamsChange: (route, params, store) => {
      console.log('params changed to', params);
    }
  }),
  gallery: new Route({
    path: '/gallery',
    component: <Gallery/>,
    onEnter: (route, params, store, queryParams) => {
        store.gallery.fetchImages();
        console.log('current query params are -> ', queryParams);
    },
    beforeExit: () => {
      const result = confirm('Are you sure you want to leave the gallery?');
      return result;
    }
  }),
  document: new Route({
    path: '/document/:id',
    component: <Document/>,
    beforeEnter: (route, params, store) => {
      const userIsLoggedIn = store.app.user;
      if (!userIsLoggedIn) {
        alert('Only logged in users can enter this route!');
        return false;
      }
    },
    onEnter: (route, params) => {
      console.log(`entering document with params`, params);
    }
  }),
  book: new Route({
    path: '/book/:id/page/:page',
    component: <Book/>,
    onEnter: (route, params, store) => {
      console.log(`entering book with params`, params);
      store.app.setTitle(route.title);
    }
  })
};
export default routes;

Custom director configuration

mobx-router uses director behind the scenes. mobx-router exposes the director config object for you to pass your own configuration to director.

To do this you must pass a DirectorConfig object as third argument of startRouter method.

Hash based Routing | html5history

If you disable html5history option, mobx will fallback to hash based routing. 

startRouter(
  routes, 
  store, 
  {
    // https://github.com/flatiron/director#configuration
    html5history: false,
  }
);

Not found (404) route | notfound

You can pass a function to notfound which will be called when you don't have any matching route for the current path.

startRouter(
  routes, 
  store, 
  {
    // https://github.com/flatiron/director#configuration
    notfound: () => store.router.goTo(YOUR_NOT_FOUND_ROUTE),
  }
);

