Remote debugging for MobX with Redux DevTools extension (and remotedev coming soon)
npm i & npm run build:extension and load the extension's folder
./build/extension
npm i & npm start and load the extension's folder
./dev.
npm i & npm run build:firefox and load the extension's folder
./build/firefox.
REDUX_DEVTOOLS in
electron-devtools-installer.
Remote DevTools from the context menu. Just specify
remote parameter, and optionally
hostname and
port. See the API for details.
npm install --save mobx-remotedev
import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev';
// or import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev/lib/dev'
// in case you want to use it in production or don't have process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development'
const appStore = observable({
// ...
});
// Or
class appStore {
// ...
}
export default remotedev(appStore);
Or as ES decorator:
import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev';
@remotedev(/*{ config }*/)
export default class appStore {
// ...
}
See counter, simple-todo and todomvc examples.
remotedev(store, [config])
true to have a clear log only with actions. If MobX is in strict mode, it is
true by default. Don't forget about async actions.
true in order to assign dispatching of all unhandled actions to this store. Useful for nested classes / observables or when having async actions without specifying the
scope explicitly.
whitelist or
blacklist to filter action types. You can also set it globally in the extension settings.
blacklist parameter will be ignored).
true to have remote monitoring via the local or
remotedev.io server.
remote: false is used for the extension or react-native-debugger
remotedev-server. If
port is specified, default value is
localhost.
remotedev-server.
Also see the extension API and my presentation at React Europe.
By default use
import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev';
It will work only when
process.env.NODE_ENV === 'development', otherwise the code will be stripped.
In case you want to use it in production or cannot set
process.env.NODE_ENV, use
import remotedev from 'mobx-remotedev/lib/dev';
So, the code will not be stripped from production bundle and you can use the extension even in production. It wouldn't affect the performance for end-users who don't have the extension installed.
Use
remotedev function for them as well. Example
By default it will try to set the properties of the class or observable object, but, if you have an
importState method, it will be used. Example
Check
__isRemotedevAction of your class or observable object, which will be set to true when it's a monitor action. Example
Use
runInAction and don't forget about the second / third parameter which will be
this if you're using arrow functions. If you don't want to specify it, set the
global parameter to
true. Example
Just set the
global parameter to
true like
remotedev(store, { global: true }). If you want more details about the nested tree, see #5.
If you like this, follow @mdiordiev on twitter.