Keep your MobX state in sync with react-router via a
RouterStore.
Router location state is observable, so any references to it in
MobX
components will cause the component to re-render when the location changes.
Very much inspired by (and copied from) react-router-redux.
This branch (master) is for use with react-router v4.
If you're looking for the bindings for use with react-router
v3 go to the v3 branch.
npm install --save mobx-react-router
And if you haven't installed all the peer dependencies, you should probably do that now:
npm install --save mobx mobx-react react-router
index.js
import React from 'react';
import ReactDOM from 'react-dom';
import createBrowserHistory from 'history/createBrowserHistory';
import { Provider } from 'mobx-react';
import { RouterStore, syncHistoryWithStore } from 'mobx-react-router';
import { Router } from 'react-router';
import App from './App';
const browserHistory = createBrowserHistory();
const routingStore = new RouterStore();
const stores = {
// Key can be whatever you want
routing: routingStore,
// ...other stores
};
const history = syncHistoryWithStore(browserHistory, routingStore);
ReactDOM.render(
<Provider {...stores}>
<Router history={history}>
<App />
</Router>
</Provider>,
document.getElementById('root')
);
App.js
import React, { Component } from 'react';
import { inject, observer } from 'mobx-react';
@inject('routing')
@observer
export default class App extends Component {
render() {
const { location, push, goBack } = this.props.routing;
return (
<div>
<span>Current pathname: {location.pathname}</span>
<button onClick={() => push('/test')}>Change url</button>
<button onClick={() => goBack()}>Go Back</button>
</div>
);
}
}
If you are using typescript - the built in typings for this project depend on
@types/history, so make sure you have them installed too.
Routes not updating correctly when URL changes
There is a known issue with React Router 4 and MobX (and Redux) where "blocker" components like those
created by
@observer (and
@connect in Redux) block react router updates from propagating down the
component tree.
There is a React Router 4 documentation page for information on this issue:
https://github.com/ReactTraining/react-router/blob/master/packages/react-router/docs/guides/blocked-updates.md
To fix problems like this, try wrapping components which are being "blocked" with React Router's
withRouter higher
order component should help, depending on the case.
Refer to the link above for more information on this solution, and some alternatives.
const store = new RouterStore();
A router store instance has the following properties:
location (observable) - history location object
history - raw history API object
And the following history methods:
history - A variant of a history object, usually
browserHistory
store - An instance of
RouterStore
returns an enhanced history object with the following additional methods:
location observable
const unsubscribeFromStore = history.subscribe((location, action) => console.log(location.pathname));
history.push('/test1');
unsubscribeFromStore();
history.push('/test2');
// Logs
// 'test1'
history.unsubscribe();
// Store no longer updates