npm install --save mobx-react-form
See Validation Plugins for more info on supported packages.
Below we are creating a
plugins object using the
validatorjs package to enable
DVR functionalities (Declarative Validation Rules).
import dvr from 'mobx-react-form/lib/validators/DVR';
import validatorjs from 'validatorjs';
const plugins = {
dvr: dvr(validatorjs)
};
Define the
fields as a collection with a
rules property for the validation.
const fields = [{
name: 'email',
label: 'Email',
placeholder: 'Insert Email',
rules: 'required|email|string|between:5,25',
}, {
name: 'password',
label: 'Password',
placeholder: 'Insert Password',
rules: 'required|string|between:5,25',
}, {
name: 'passwordConfirm',
label: 'Password Confirmation',
placeholder: 'Confirm Password',
rules: 'required|string|same:password',
}];
You can also define
fieldsas an
object.
const hooks = {
onSuccess(form) {
alert('Form is valid! Send the request here.');
// get field values
console.log('Form Values!', form.values());
},
onError(form) {
alert('Form has errors!');
// get all form errors
console.log('All form errors', form.errors());
}
}
Simply pass the
fields,
plugins and
hooks objects to the constructor
import MobxReactForm from 'mobx-react-form';
const myForm = new MobxReactForm({ fields }, { plugins, hooks });
The package provide some built-in and ready to use Event Handlers:
onSubmit(e),
onClear(e),
onReset(e) & more...
import React from 'react';
import { observer } from 'mobx-react';
export default observer(({ myForm }) => (
<form onSubmit={myForm.onSubmit}>
<label htmlFor={myForm.$('email').id}>
{myForm.$('email').label}
</label>
<input {...myForm.$('email').bind()} />
<p>{myForm.$('email').error}</p>
{/* ... other inputs ... */}
<button type="submit" onClick={myForm.onSubmit}>Submit</button>
<button type="button" onClick={myForm.onClear}>Clear</button>
<button type="button" onClick={myForm.onReset}>Reset</button>
<p>{myForm.error}</p>
</form>
));
Other Field Props are available. See the docs for more details.
See how to implement the same configuration of this quickstart extending the Form class
yarn test
yarn run build
yarn run commit
When opening new issues, provide the setup of your form in a CodeSandbox.
These issues, and the ones which provides also PR with failing tests will get higher priority.
This project exists thanks to all the people who contribute.
Thank you to all our backers! 🙏 [Become a backer]
Support this project by becoming a sponsor. Your logo will show up here with a link to your website. [Become a sponsor]