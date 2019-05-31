⚠️ Note: This package is deprecated. Use the browser plugin instead. Also note that with mobx-react@6 and higher the package should no longer be needed, see changelog ⚠️
DevTools for MobX to track the rendering behavior and data dependencies of your app.
The default position of the panel has been changed to bottom right. If you prefer top right like in the gif above, add
position="topRight" to
<DevTools />.
npm install --save-dev mobx-react-devtools
or
<script src="https://unpkg.com/mobx-react-devtools"></script>
Somewhere in your application, create a DevTools component:
import DevTools from 'mobx-react-devtools';
class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
...
<DevTools />
</div>
);
}
}
or
React.createElement(mobxDevtools.default)
Supported props:
highlightTimeout — number, default: 1500
noPanel — boolean, if set, do not render control panel, default: false
position — string (or object),
topRight,
bottomRight,
bottomLeft or
topLeft, default:
bottomRight
className — string, className of control panel, default: not defined
style — object, inline style object of control panel, default: not defined
In order to be compatible with earlier versions of
mobx-react-devtools it is also possible to assign
position to an object containing inline styles. Using the dedicated
style property is however recommended.
From there on, after each rendering a reactive components logs the following three metrics:
render() method of a component
render() method until the changes are flushed to the DOM
For each component the color indicates roughly how long the coloring took. Rendering times are cumulative; they include time spend in the children
Note that if logging is enabled, MobX actions and reactions will appear as collapsible groups inside the browsers console. Mind that any log statements that are printed during these (re)actions will appear inside those groups as well, so that you can exactly trace when they are triggered.
import { configureDevtool } from 'mobx-react-devtools';
// Any configurations are optional
configureDevtool({
// Turn on logging changes button programmatically:
logEnabled: true,
// Turn off displaying components updates button programmatically:
updatesEnabled: false,
// Log only changes of type `reaction`
// (only affects top-level messages in console, not inside groups)
logFilter: change => change.type === 'reaction',
});
There are also aliases for turning on/off devtools buttons:
import { setLogEnabled, setUpdatesEnabled, setGraphEnabled } from 'mobx-react-devtools';
setLogEnabled(true); // same as configureDevtool({ logEnabled: true });
setUpdatesEnabled(false); // same as configureDevtool({ updatesEnabled: false });
setGraphEnabled(false); // same as configureDevtool({ graphEnabled: false });
import DevTools, { GraphControl, LogControl, UpdatesControl } from 'mobx-react-devtools';
class MyNiceButton extends React.Component {
render() {
const { active, onToggle, children } = this.props;
return (
<button onClick={onToggle}>
{children}
{active ? ' on' : ' off'}
</button>
);
}
}
class MyApp extends React.Component {
render() {
return (
<div>
{/* Include somewhere with `noPanel` prop. Is needed to display updates and modals */}
<DevTools noPanel />
<div className="my-custom-devtools-panel-design">
<GraphControl>
{/* Must have only one child that takes props: `active` (bool), `onToggle` (func) */}
<MyNiceButton>Graph</MyNiceButton>
</GraphControl>
<LogControl>
{/* Must have only one child that takes props: `active` (bool), `onToggle` (func) */}
<MyNiceButton>Log</MyNiceButton>
</LogControl>
<UpdatesControl>
{/* Must have only one child that takes props: `active` (bool), `onToggle` (func) */}
<MyNiceButton>Updates</MyNiceButton>
</UpdatesControl>
</div>
</div>
);
}
}
5.0.1
5.0.0
4.2.15
4.2.14
4.2.13
4.2.12
4.2.11
4.2.9
4.2.8
4.2.7
4.2.6
4.2.5
4.2.4
4.2.3
4.2.2
4.0.5
4.0.2
4.0.1
4.0.0