mobx-logger

by Benjamin Winterberg
0.7.1 (see all)

Log Mobx Actions, Reactions, Transactions and Computations

Documentation
Downloads/wk

6.6K

GitHub Stars

226

Maintenance

Last Commit

1yr ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

0

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Vanilla JavaScript State Management

Readme

MobX Logger

Always know what is really going on in your MobX application by logging just the right information.

mobx-logger

Install

Install

NPM: npm install mobx-logger

CDN: https://unpkg.com/mobx-logger/mobx-logger.umd.js

Usage

import {enableLogging} from 'mobx-logger';

// optional
const config = {...};

enableLogging(config);

For Mobx 3 support please use Mobx Logger 0.6.0.

Options

Unlike MobX DevTools you can simply configure which particular information should be logged to the console. Currently Actions, Reactions, Transactions and Computations are supported.

{
    predicate: () => true|false,
    action: true|false,
    reaction: true|false,
    transaction: true|false,
    compute: true|false
}

Logger Config

You can disable logging for actions and computed properties by providing a static mobxLoggerConfig. This is useful to keep the console log clean, e.g. when using a large amount of Mobx models which would result in alot of console logs.

Here's an example of how to disable logging for all actions and computed properties for a given class:

class MyModel {
    static mobxLoggerConfig: {
        enabled: false
    };
    
    // ...
}

Alternatively you can disable logging for particular class methods:

class MyStore {
    static mobxLoggerConfig: {
        methods: {
            myAction: false
        }
    };
    
    @action myAction() {
        // calls to this method won't be logged
    }
}

You can combine the above examples to whitelist certain actions for being logged:

class MyStore {
    static mobxLoggerConfig: {
        enabled: false,
        methods: {
            myAction: true
        }
    };
    
    @action myAction() {
        // only calls to this method are being logged
    }
    
    // other methods won't be logged ...
}

Please keep in mind that at this point mobxLoggerConfig is only available for actions (@action) and computed properties (@computed).

ReactNative

For ReactNative development use this predicate to only enable logging in dev mode with JS debugging enabled:

enableLogging({
    predicate: () => __DEV__ && Boolean(window.navigator.userAgent),
    ...
});

License

MIT

