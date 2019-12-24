openbase logo
ml

mobx-localstorage

by Aihorn Mac
1.2.0 (see all)

A declarative reactive localStorage using MobX

Popularity

Downloads/wk

677

GitHub Stars

24

Maintenance

Last Commit

2yrs ago

Contributors

1

Package

Dependencies

1

License

MIT

Type Definitions

Built-In

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mobx-localstorage

A declarative reactive localStorage using MobX

Install

yarn add mobx-localstorage

npm i -S mobx-localstorage

Features

  • Higher performance than native getter
  • Synchronize with external changes
  • Support native APIs and MobX APIs

Usage

Same as native but can be observed by MobX

import { autorun } from 'mobx';
import localStorage from 'mobx-localstorage';

autorun(() => {
  console.log(localStorage.getItem('foo'));
});

localStorage.setItem('foo', 'bar');

// print bar

By default mobx-localstorage treats value as JSON, due to historical reasons. Since v1.2.0 user can specify custom parser and stringifier.

localStorage.configure({
  parser: x => x,
  stringify: x => String(x),
})

