A declarative reactive localStorage using MobX
yarn add mobx-localstorage
npm i -S mobx-localstorage
Same as native but can be observed by MobX
import { autorun } from 'mobx';
import localStorage from 'mobx-localstorage';
autorun(() => {
console.log(localStorage.getItem('foo'));
});
localStorage.setItem('foo', 'bar');
// print bar
By default
mobx-localstorage treats value as JSON, due to historical reasons. Since
v1.2.0 user can specify custom parser and stringifier.
localStorage.configure({
parser: x => x,
stringify: x => String(x),
})