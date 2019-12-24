A declarative reactive localStorage using MobX

Install

yarn add mobx-localstorage

npm i -S mobx-localstorage

Features

Higher performance than native getter

Synchronize with external changes

Support native APIs and MobX APIs

Usage

Same as native but can be observed by MobX

import { autorun } from 'mobx' ; import localStorage from 'mobx-localstorage' ; autorun( () => { console .log(localStorage.getItem( 'foo' )); }); localStorage.setItem( 'foo' , 'bar' );

By default mobx-localstorage treats value as JSON, due to historical reasons. Since v1.2.0 user can specify custom parser and stringifier.