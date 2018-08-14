MobX Little Router

A view-agnostic router that uses MobX to manage its internal state. Built to handle the complex requirements of modern-day, universal web applications.

Our development team use MobX as the state management library for most of our applications.

Routing has become increasingly complex in recent times, and we believe that routing libraries should be updated to reflect this reality. We've tried several existing routers in the React + MobX ecosystem, but none has met our requirements or functioned exactly the way we want it to. And so we built our own router.

Here are what you get from mobx-little-router out of the box.

Static type support for Flow.

State management and change detection that lives completely within MobX. This means you have a single source of truth and a single place to change all data in your application.

Support for dynamically loaded routes on both client and server environments. This is key for building modern-day progressive web apps.

Middleware layer that provides extensibility to the router.

Server-side rendering support (SSR) and integration with express server.

View-agnostic routing capabilities. This means adapters other than React can be created by hooking into the router state.

Quick start

If you are using React, then you'll need to install three modules.

npm i # Or with yarn yarn add history@ 4. x.x yarn add mobx-little-router yarn add mobx-little-router-react

Note: history is a third-party peer dependency of the Router. It abstracts away history management between different JavaScript environments. Learn more here.

Then you can create a Hello World app as follows.

import React from 'react' import ReactDOM from 'react-dom' import { createBrowserHistory } from 'history' import { install, Outlet, RouterProvider } from 'mobx-little-router-react' const Home = () => < h1 > Hello, World! </ h1 > const router = install({ history : createBrowserHistory(), routes : [ { path : '' , component : Home } ] }) router.start( () => { ReactDOM.render( < RouterProvider router = {router} > < Outlet /> </ RouterProvider > , document .getElementById( 'root' ) ) })

For a more comprehensive React example, you can explore the client and server examples.

UMD build

You can play around with the UMD version of the router by including three scripts:

e.g.

HTML:

< html > < head > < meta charset = "utf-8" > < meta name = "viewport" content = "width=device-width" > < title > JS Bin </ title > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/history@4.x.x/umd/history.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mobx@3.x.x/lib/mobx.umd.js" > </ script > < script src = "https://unpkg.com/mobx-little-router@canary/umd/mobx-little-router.js" > </ script > </ head > < body > </ body > </ html >

JS:

let h = History.createMemoryHistory({ initialEntries : [ '/a' ] }) let router = mobxLittleRouter.install({ history : h, routes : [ { path : 'a' }, { path : 'b' }, { path : 'c' } ] }) mobx.autorun( () => { console .log( `pathname is ${router.location.pathname} ` ) }) router.start( () => router.push( '/b' ).then( () => router.push( '/c' ) ) )

Output:

"pathname is undefined" "pathname is /a/" "pathname is /b/" "pathname is /c/"

Live example: http://jsbin.com/hahehodajo/edit?html,js,console

Running examples

Install modules by running yarn , then run yarn start and follow the prompts.

Learn more

For more information, you may refer to the README files for each of the packages under MobX Little Router.

CHANGELOG

See: CHANGELOG.md

Development

This project is a monorepo that contains several smaller packages.

To manage the different packages, lerna and yarn workspaces are used.

Make sure you have yarn >= 1.0.0 in order to use workspaces.

npm install -g yarn @">= 1 . 0 . 0 "

Installation

Run git clone and install.

git clone git@github.com:mobx-router/mobx-router.git mobx-router cd mobx-router yarn bootstrap

Running tests

To run tests, run yarn test from either the root or a package directory.

If you want to get the coverage report locally, you can run yarn test --coverage which will generate report files under the coverage/ folder.

Building

To build packages, run yarn build from either the root, or a package directory.

Publishing

Make sure you have publishing rights for all the packages before continuing.

To publish to latest tag:

yarn publish :latest

To publish a canary tag:

yarn publish :canary

Lerna will prompt you for the next version as well as show you which packages/examples will be updated. All inter-package dependencies will be updated by Lerna so you should never update package.json versions by hand.