JSON API Store for MobX
mobx-jsonapi-store and
mobx-collection-store are deprecated in favor of
datx - it follows the same concepts, but adds support for MobX 4 and 5, better TypeScript support and more extensibility.
If you're new to the libraries, check out the datx examples and docs.
If you already use
mobx-jsonapi-store, check out the migration guide.
Don't need any JSON API specific features? Check out mobx-collection-store.
Can be used with Redux DevTools.
import {Store} from 'mobx-jsonapi-store';
const store = new Store();
const user = store.sync(userResponse); // Assumption: userResponse was received from some API call and it's a valid JSON API response
console.log(user.name); // "John"
For more, check out the Getting started guide.
To install, use
npm or
yarn. The lib has a peer dependency of
mobx 2.7.0 or later (including MobX 3) and
mobx-collection-store.
npm install mobx-jsonapi-store mobx-collection-store mobx --save
yarn add mobx-jsonapi-store mobx-collection-store mobx
Since the lib is exposed as a set of CommonJS modules, you'll need something like webpack or browserify in order to use it in the browser.
Don't forget to prepare your code for production for better performance!
Version 4 has a few breaking changes described in the migration guide.
The main idea behind the library is to have one instance of the store that contains multiple model types. This way, there can be references between models that can handle all use cases, including circular dependencies.
mobx-jsonapi-store is 100% compatible with the JSON API v1.0 spec
The MIT License
mobx-jsonapi-store is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.