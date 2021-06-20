openbase logo
mobx-devtools

by mobxjs
0.9.27 (see all)

Mobx Devtools (React, Chrome Extension) - Looking for maintainers! https://github.com/mobxjs/mobx-devtools/issues/55

Popularity

Downloads/wk

453

GitHub Stars

439

Maintenance

Last Commit

8mos ago

Contributors

28

Package

Dependencies

3

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

Readme

mobx-devtools

Build Status

This repository is home for:

MobX DevTools

Features

  • Track changes in MobX observables
  • MST support (see below).

mobx-state-tree

To allow inspecting MST root, do npm install mobx-devtools-mst and pass it to the function, exported as the default:

import makeInspectable from 'mobx-devtools-mst';

const myStore = MyStore.create(/* ... */);

makeInspectable(myStore);

MobX DevTools MST

Standalone app

Install:

npm install --global mobx-devtools

Start: 

mobx-devtools

Troubleshooting

It doesn't work

Make sure that you are using mobx 3.1.15 or higher and your app does not live inside an iframe. If that doesn't help, please create an issue with detail about your environment.

Performance & Components tabs [DEPRECATED].

Prefer use React Devtools extension for components tree and performance discuss

Hacking

Check the HACKING.md.

