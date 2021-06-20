This repository is home for:
To allow inspecting MST root, do
npm install mobx-devtools-mst and pass it to the function, exported as the default:
import makeInspectable from 'mobx-devtools-mst';
const myStore = MyStore.create(/* ... */);
makeInspectable(myStore);
Install:
npm install --global mobx-devtools
Start:
mobx-devtools
Make sure that you are using mobx 3.1.15 or higher and your app does not live inside an iframe. If that doesn't help, please create an issue with detail about your environment.
Prefer use React Devtools extension for components tree and performance discuss
Check the HACKING.md.