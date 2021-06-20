This repository is home for:

Features

Track changes in MobX observables

MST support (see below).

To allow inspecting MST root, do npm install mobx-devtools-mst and pass it to the function, exported as the default:

import makeInspectable from 'mobx-devtools-mst' ; const myStore = MyStore.create( ); makeInspectable(myStore);

Standalone app

Install:

npm install --global mobx-devtools

Start:

mobx-devtools

Troubleshooting

It doesn't work

Make sure that you are using mobx 3.1.15 or higher and your app does not live inside an iframe. If that doesn't help, please create an issue with detail about your environment.

Performance & Components tabs [DEPRECATED].

Prefer use React Devtools extension for components tree and performance discuss

Hacking

Check the HACKING.md.