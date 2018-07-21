openbase logo
openbase logo
CategoriesLeaderboard

mobx-delorean

by BrascoJS
1.1.0 (see all)

A MobX-React Time Travel Debugger

npm
GitHub
CDN

Overview

DocumentationTutorialsReviewsMaintenanceDependenciesVersionsAlternatives
Showing:

Popularity

Downloads/wk

4

GitHub Stars

248

Maintenance

Last Commit

4yrs ago

Contributors

5

Package

Dependencies

10

License

MIT

Type Definitions

DefinitelyTyped

Tree-Shakeable

No?

Categories

React Debugging

Reviews

Be the first to rate

Readme

Delorean logo

NPM

Delorean

An intuitive, in-app MobX + React developer tool employing time travel debugging and undo/redo actions. Quickly and easily gain insight into MobX-React projects, in just three easy steps.

Time Travel

Features

  • Flexible time travel functionality
  • Persistent log of every observable action and state change, including individual diffs and complete application state
  • Easy undo/redo of actions without unwanted side effects
  • Alternate timeline debugging. Reverse your application's state and branch into a new timeline with the option of returning to your original state.

Installation

NPM Module

Delorean is easily installed through npm as a developer dependency using your terminal.

npm install mobx-delorean --save-dev

Getting Started

Import DeloreanTools and delorean from the mobx-delorean module.

// in top level React component file
import { DeloreanTools } from 'mobx-delorean';

...

  render() {
    return (
      <div>
        <DeloreanTools />
        <YourComponent />
      <div>
    )
  }

// in MobX store files(s)
import { delorean } from 'mobx-delorean';

...

export default delorean(YourStore, [config]);

####config

  • arguments
    • name (string): the instance name to be shown in the toolbar
    • onlyActions (boolean): if true, Delorean will only track actions. Using MobX in strict mode causes a default to true
    • global (boolean): if true, Delorean will assign dispatching of unhandled actions to this global store
    • filters (object): whitelist or blacklist certain action types using an array of regular expressions as strings
      • whitelist any other actions will be ignored by Delorean
      • blacklist Delorean will ignore this action

Note: Delorean relies on wrapping your MobX store export in order to track its observables and parse its dependency tree at runtime. If you are using multiple stores, you can wrap them separately and Delorean will track them in a singular UI.

Open your MobX app in the browser and notice the Delorean toolbar at the top of your app. In order from left to right:

1) Time Travel Slider - Click to toggle the time travel slider's visibility. Drag and drop the position marker to traverse through the log of previous application states.

2) Undo/Redo Actions - Step forward and back through your application's state one action at a time with specific details about each change.

3) Store Structure Visualizer - Open a new tab with a rich heirarchy visualization of your MobX store's dependency tree. (in development)

Rate & Review

Great Documentation0
Easy to Use0
Performant0
Highly Customizable0
Bleeding Edge0
Responsive Maintainers0
Poor Documentation0
Hard to Use0
Slow0
Buggy0
Abandoned0
Unwelcoming Community0
100
No reviews found
Be the first to rate

Alternatives

react-error-overlaySet up a modern web app by running one command.
GitHub Stars
93K
Weekly Downloads
6M
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
1Easy to Use
1Performant
@hookform/devtools📋 DevTools to help debug forms.
GitHub Stars
398
Weekly Downloads
71K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
storybook-addon-material-uiAddon for storybook wich wrap material-ui components into MuiThemeProvider. :page_with_curl: This helps and simplifies development of material-ui based components.
GitHub Stars
554
Weekly Downloads
42K
User Rating
5.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
@marvelapp/react-ab-testA/B testing React components and debug tools. Isomorphic with a simple, universal interface. Well documented and lightweight. Tested in popular browsers and Node.js. Includes helpers for Mixpanel and Segment.com.
GitHub Stars
205
Weekly Downloads
15K
User Rating
4.0/ 5
2
Top Feedback
2Great Documentation
2Easy to Use
1Performant
storybook-addon-performance🚧 A storybook addon to help better understand and debug performance for React components.
GitHub Stars
575
Weekly Downloads
42K
rdm
react-debug-mixinA React mixin component for logging React component lifecycle methods
GitHub Stars
4
Weekly Downloads
0
User Rating
4.0/ 5
1
Top Feedback
1Great Documentation
See 45 Alternatives

Tutorials

No tutorials found
Add a tutorial