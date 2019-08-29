Structured data store for MobX. Partially influenced by Backbone Collections.
mobx-jsonapi-store and
mobx-collection-store are deprecated in favor of
datx - it follows the same concepts, but adds support for MobX 4 and 5, better TypeScript support and more extensibility.
If you're new to the libraries, check out the datx examples and docs.
If you already use
mobx-collection-store, check out the migration guide.
Using JSON API? Check out mobx-jsonapi-store - All mobx-collection-store features, and JSON API helpers in one place.
Can be used with Redux DevTools.
import {Collection} from 'mobx-collection-store';
const collection = new Collection();
const john = collection.add({
id: 1,
firstName: 'John',
lastName: 'Doe'
});
const jane = collection.add({
id: 2,
firstName: 'Jane',
lastName: 'Doe'
});
console.log(collection.length); // 2
john.lastName = 'Williams';
console.log(john.lastName); // 'Williams'
For more advanced use-cases, check out the getting started guide, or the examples folder.
To install, use
npm or
yarn. The lib has a peer dependency of
mobx 2.7.0 or later (including MobX 3).
npm install mobx-collection-store mobx --save
yarn add mobx-collection-store mobx
Since the lib is exposed as a set of CommonJS modules, you'll need something like webpack or browserify in order to use it in the browser.
Don't forget to prepare your code for production for better performance!
The main idea behind the library is to have one instance of the collection that contains multiple model types. This way, there can be references between models that can handle all use cases, including circular dependencies.
The library contains the following elements:
The MIT License
mobx-collection-store is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.