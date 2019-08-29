Structured data store for MobX. Partially influenced by Backbone Collections.

Deprecation and migration

mobx-jsonapi-store and mobx-collection-store are deprecated in favor of datx - it follows the same concepts, but adds support for MobX 4 and 5, better TypeScript support and more extensibility.

If you're new to the libraries, check out the datx examples and docs.

If you already use mobx-collection-store , check out the migration guide.

Using JSON API? Check out mobx-jsonapi-store - All mobx-collection-store features, and JSON API helpers in one place.

Can be used with Redux DevTools.

Basic usage

import {Collection} from 'mobx-collection-store' ; const collection = new Collection(); const john = collection.add({ id : 1 , firstName : 'John' , lastName : 'Doe' }); const jane = collection.add({ id : 2 , firstName : 'Jane' , lastName : 'Doe' }); console .log(collection.length); john.lastName = 'Williams' ; console .log(john.lastName);

For more advanced use-cases, check out the getting started guide, or the examples folder.

Installation

To install, use npm or yarn . The lib has a peer dependency of mobx 2.7.0 or later (including MobX 3).

npm install mobx-collection-store mobx --save

yarn add mobx-collection-store mobx

Since the lib is exposed as a set of CommonJS modules, you'll need something like webpack or browserify in order to use it in the browser.

Don't forget to prepare your code for production for better performance!

Getting started

The main idea behind the library is to have one instance of the collection that contains multiple model types. This way, there can be references between models that can handle all use cases, including circular dependencies.

API reference

The library contains the following elements:

License

The MIT License

Credits

mobx-collection-store is maintained and sponsored by Infinum.